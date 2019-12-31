Ibis Announces Lewis Buchanan's Departure

Dec 31, 2019
PRESS RELEASE: Ibis

With 2019 coming to a close the Ibis Enduro Team would like to announce the departure of Lewis Buchanan from our EWS squad. Throughout his tenure Lewis was always a consummate pro. One of the most stylish riders in the EWS, Lewis is also tough as nails - like when he velcro'd his hand to the bars so that he could finish a race despite broken fingers. Lewis blessed our team with a natural talent that he backs up with hard work, professionalism and good humor.




It's been a good couple years Lew. We wish you all the best!

We'd also like to announce that Ibis EWS privateer Julie Duvert is moving on.


Many thanks to both of these riders and wishing you the best of luck in your next adventures!

8 Comments

  • 11 1
 I'm also happy to announce my departure from 2019 and i'm super stoked to be riding in 2020. Happy new year!
  • 2 0
 You'll land on your feet. Best of luck to you on your new endeavors.
  • 9 0
 Can we have just one article that sums up all departures, this is getting exhausting.
  • 1 0
 no shit
  • 2 1
 We'd like to announce that Lewis Buchanan Is leaving. He's a consummate pro. Stylish, tough as nails with a natural talent that he backs up with hard work, professionalism and good humor."

"Oh right. Yeah, and Julie Duvert is gone as well."

Nice Ibis, shade clap applause comin at ya. .
  • 1 0
 Im telling u guys, everytime i log in someone quits their team. Sorry guys lol...
  • 1 0
 But Brian Lopes stays?!!!!!
  • 1 0
 gutted!

