Ibis Announces Lifetime Warranty

Press Release: Ibis
Ibis Cycles now offers a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects on all rims, wheels, and frames purchased on or after January 1, 2023. This replaces their previous 7-year warranty and reflects the existing policy of honoring warranty claims for defective products regardless of purchase date.
From detailed set up guides to expert level customer service to small part support, our goal is to provide exceptional customer service and support after the sale so you have the best possible experience.
The new lifetime warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship for the original owner. It does not cover damages due to driving into your garage door, casing a Rampage sized step down, or intentional damage. Products purchased in 2022 or earlier will be covered by our previous 7 year warranty.
To activate your lifetime warranty, register your bike on the Ibis Cycles website.
12 Comments
*yawn*