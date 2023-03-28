Ibis Announces Lifetime Warranty

Mar 28, 2023
by Ibis Cycles  

Press Release: Ibis

Ibis Cycles now offers a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects on all rims, wheels, and frames purchased on or after January 1, 2023. This replaces their previous 7-year warranty and reflects the existing policy of honoring warranty claims for defective products regardless of purchase date.

From detailed set up guides to expert level customer service to small part support, our goal is to provide exceptional customer service and support after the sale so you have the best possible experience.

The new lifetime warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship for the original owner. It does not cover damages due to driving into your garage door, casing a Rampage sized step down, or intentional damage. Products purchased in 2022 or earlier will be covered by our previous 7 year warranty.

To activate your lifetime warranty, register your bike on the Ibis Cycles website.

12 Comments

  • 10 0
 In my mind a 7 year warranty is effectively a lifetime warranty from a planned obsolescence perspective at this point, the standards are changing so quick. Most guys buying new will offload bikes in 2-5 years and warranty isn't passed down. Not exactly sure what this gets anybody...... I love Ibis bikes though.
  • 3 1
 This is a lifetime warranty against defects only.

*yawn*
  • 6 0
 Given how long "the original owner" usually keeps his bike, 7 years or lifetime doesn't make that much of a difference.
  • 7 1
 Yeah plus if you break a 20 year old bike frame they will claim it is beyond the expected product life anyways.
  • 6 3
 Lifetime warranty has been a huge buying factor for me lately. Amongst other things obviously, but this is huge for Ibis. It might even get me to look past their hideous designs…
  • 8 0
 Whoa, whoa, whoa. Let's walk before we run.
  • 4 2
 Not included is insurance against a lifetime of owning a hideous bike.
  • 2 0
 Their toptubes make you want to file a warranty claim out of the box.
  • 1 0
 There new Ripmo, if that is what it will be, being run at the EWS might get me to switch. That bike looks good.
  • 3 0
 Is that transferable ?
  • 1 0
 No...
  • 1 0
 Just in time for me to feel like an ass for not delaying my purchase by nine months





