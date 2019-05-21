Ibis Announces New S-Wheels, Collaboration with Stan's NoTubes

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis
When we set out to redesign our wheels, the main goal was to make them even lighter and stronger. That wasn’t easy. Our rims are among the lightest, widest, and strongest currently available. To make them better, we needed to reduce the height of our beadwalls. This would improve vertical compliance, leading to improved impact resistance, ride quality, and reduced weight.
Nearly twenty years ago, Stan’s NoTubes pioneered the first modern tubeless system, and they’ve never stopped innovating. One of their key technologies is BST or Bead Socket Technology. BST rims not only have shorter sidewall, but their profile helps make tire setup easy and improves the performance of tubeless tires.
Working together with Stan's, we were able to adapt the patented drop-channel geometry to an asymmetric rim. By combining Stan’s technology with our expertise in wide asymmetric carbon fiber rims, we were able to create improve on an already great design.
|The collaboration with Stan's brings the advantages of patented Stan's BST to our wide, strong and light asymmetric rims, significantly improving the impact resistance and ease of tire mounting.—Ibis CEO Hans Heim
The Ibis Cycles EWS Team has been testing different variations of the new S-Wheels for over a year.
On average, the new carbon wheels are 9% better at resisting impacts than the previous Ibis outgoing wheels, while also being lighter. We have been secretly testing them under our EWS team this season and after three grueling rounds, they have yet to see a broken wheel. That's impressive, considering the wheels are often significantly lighter than competitors.
The EWS is the perfect testing ground for new components.
Part of the magic formula is their Toughened Hybrid Carbon (THC). The name comes from the combination of resin materials we use in our carbon layup to achieve the right ride feel and strength. We use a proprietary toughened resin in the beadwall, which allows it to flex and shrug off impacts while keeping the tire in place.
Another key feature is the asymmetric design. Instead of the spoke holes being drilled through the center of the rim, they’re slightly offset. Doing this allows us to improve the bracing angle of the spokes. The larger offset allows us to tension both sides of the wheels nearly equally, which results in a stronger and more durable wheelset. The new Ibis S-Wheels are available in two different widths. Both widths are available for 27.5" and 29"Naming
:
Previously, we used the external width measurement to identify between rim offerings. To simplify things, we're now using the internal rim width. The S28 has a 28mm (technically 28.6mm) internal rim width, while the S35 has a 35mm internal rim width.Availability:
The new S35 wheels are shipping now on complete bikes. S28 rims and wheels will be shipping later this summer. Both S35 and S28 wheels and rims will be available aftermarket later this year. Pricing:
We offer carbon wheels in two different trim levels: I9 and Logo. The I9 wheels are built with Industry Nine’s new Hydra Hubs and bladed Sapim CX-Ray spokes. They retail aftermarket for $1,799. They’re also available as an upgrade to any build kit we offer for $1,300.
The Logo wheels utilize a hub designed in house to be tough as hell. It spins on high quality Enduro bearings and is laced with double butted Sapim D-Light spokes. They retail aftermarket for $1,299 and are available as an upgrade on any Ibis build kit for $899. Warranty:
All of Ibis's rims are backed by a seven-year warranty. If it’s our fault, we’ll fix them. We also offer a low cost “accident replacement” program, just in case you drive your bike into the garage…
For more info, visit Ibiscycles.com
MENTIONS: @ibiscycles
5 Comments
Goes through the hassle of changing its naming convention, only to make a rounding error?
Post a Comment