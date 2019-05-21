Ibis Announces New S-Wheels, Collaboration with Stan's NoTubes

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis

The collaboration with Stan's brings the advantages of patented Stan's BST to our wide, strong and light asymmetric rims, significantly improving the impact resistance and ease of tire mounting. — Ibis CEO Hans Heim

The Ibis Cycles EWS Team has been testing different variations of the new S-Wheels for over a year.

The EWS is the perfect testing ground for new components.

The new Ibis S-Wheels are available in two different widths. Both widths are available for 27.5" and 29"

