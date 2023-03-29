Ibis Cycles Announce 2023 Enduro Race Team

Press Release: Ibis Cycles



The 2023 race season is nearly here and we’re ready to reveal our new team kits, produced by long-time team partner POC Sports. We’re also excited to welcome several new partners to the Ibis Cycles Enduro Team.Our core team roster of Raphaela Richter, Cole Lucas, and Zakarias Johansen, remains unchanged.Zakarias Johansen began his enduro career at Ibis. He rejoined the Team in 2021 and finished the season in 7th, earning a career best podium in the process. The soon-to-be Dad had a tough season last year, but is “incredibly stoked to get my 3rd season with the Ibis Enduro Race Team started in AUS in just a couple of weeks!After losing one of my parents to cancer last year and taking a break mid-season to focus on family and health, I am now feeling ready to get back to racing in 2023! I've had a solid off-season with good training and no injuries so I’m really looking forward to getting back with the team and get the season started”Raphaela broke onto the EWS Scene in 2019 and earned two podium finishes. She joined the Ibis team last year, which was her first pro contract. Raphaela says “I‘m pumped to get the season started and look forward to meet everyone again! Also it’s cool for me to get to see a new place and explore Tasmania‘s trails.”Cole Lucas had a breakthrough season last year, rising to 3th in the overall, before a hand injury took him out of contention. Cole is “Looking forward to my 4th season with the Ibis Racing Team. We have such a dialed set up with the sponsors, staff, and riders. After getting injured at the end up last season I’m fired up to get back into it this year! Bring on round one in Tasmania!”We are thrilled to have Tom Lowis onboard as our Head Mechanic / Janitor/ and Swiss Army Knife - seriously, this guy can do it all. With this addition to the team, Team Manager Robin Wallner, (who retired from EWS racing in 2021), has decided to sample EDR-E racing aboard the new Ibis Oso.”Since my favorite thing in this world is juggling many projects at once, I’m equally as excited to dip my feet into some EDR-E racing this year as I am trying to help each individual on this team achieve their racing goals. I’m fortunate to be working with some great people on this race team and I’m proud of where we are today with the program,” said Robin Wallner. This exciting new addition to our race program has the potential to contribute valuable points towards the overall Team competition.New team partnerships include: Race Face, Granite Designs, and Suunto. Race Face, will be providing stems and handlebars. Granite Designs offers an excellent line up of integrated tools, bottle cages and gadgets. And Suunto is providing us with smart watches to monitor our training and racing efforts.The Ibis Cycles Race Team is sponsored by POC, Maxxis tires, Shimano, Bike Yoke, Fox, Raceface, Bici, SILVA Sweden, Wilderness Trail Bikes, Granite Designs, LizardSkins grips, Cush Core, Motorex, Unior tools, Suunto, Umara, Sendhit, and Ride Wrap.The team will be heading to Tasmania for the first EDR race of the season in March 25. Stay tuned to the Team Instagram for more insights into our training and racing program.