Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team EWS Millau Report







If it’s June, this must be…France! The fifth stop of the Enduro World Series (EWS) took place in the Midi-Pyrennes, Southern France, where it’s always sunny.

Based in a town called Millau (pronounced me-oh), the race was part of the “Natural Games” that included music (until 3am each night), slack lining, jump lining, rock climbing, beer drinking, paragliding, kayaking, paddle boarding and the EWS. An estimated 100,000 people were going to descend on town for the four days of festivities.



The team was stoked to come together for this race following a one month break after the round in Ireland. Southern France beckoned, home of St. Tropez, sun, impressionists, sun, beaches, sun, Provence, the French Riviera, sun, Côte d'Azur, the warm blue waters of the Mediterranean and, well, you get the picture. The racers were all looking forward to this race, as the first four rounds took place in rainy conditions, some torrential (talking to you Tasmania!).



The race was a two-day affair of nine stages, typically French on ancient limestone trails with lots of rocks and switchbacks,switchbacks, switchbacks. The Friday/Saturday race was preceded by two days of rocky switchback practice (embrace the tripod) that took place with the backdrop of Millau’s famous viaduct, which if you believe Wikipedia is the tallest bridge in the world (1125 feet tall!). You can see its stunning form in the background of a few of the photos.



Remember that sun we mentioned? Well, it didn’t show up. It was vacationing, clearly not in southern France. Therefore the 2017 EWS season has maintained its perfect record, 5 for 5 rainy events, 5 in a row making our mechanics’ lives miserable. We’ll spare you yet more pictures of muddy bikes, we’ve seen enough of that this year.



While the racers were allowed to get a lift to the start of the first stage on each of the two days, this event ranked right up there with one of the toughest EWS races of the year. The liaison stages (getting from the finish of one to the start of the next) were grueling affairs, some strictly a mandatory hike-a-bike, and some just plain long and brutal involving lots of vertical. Over the two days, the racers climbed just under 11,000 feet (3300m) and the pedaling, or should we call it free falling on the steeper sections, totaled 54 miles (88km). There wasn’t a lot of spare time for the racers between stages, so it was "full gaz" all day, both days.



First the video recap and then a few nice photos.











Robin Wallner rode steady over the two days.





Like everyone, I was expecting sunshine and heat when traveling to the south of France. But I think the weather may have played a bit to my favor with me being able to just have a steady pace all weekend in the tricky conditions. I do love riding the French technical and tight style of trails and really had fun practicing. However, already after the first stage, I felt that I wasn't physically on top and that I just had to back it off a bit more than I would have liked to be able to get around all stages in one piece. I am absolutely stoked to see that I was able to finish inside the top 10 on an "off weekend" and that we were able to take our lead in the team overall standings! And of course, a big congrats to Anita for getting on the podium! And again, thanks to everyone that's supporting us in all different ways to be out there every weekend.

Now please bring us some sunshine for the rest of the season. We are so ready for it! — Robin Wallner





Carolin Gehrig descends into a cluster of buildings. Toto, we're not in Kansas anymore.





Did we mention steep? The finish is in the village far below François Bailly-Maître, shown here with his easy to spot #8 jersey.





Caro getting it done on one of the rare sections that wasn't straight down.







Nice backdrop for Zakarias.





Notice the spectators in the background? They're wearing raincoats. That's because it's raining. Again. Caro is shown here. Caro rode well all weekend, finishing 5th overall.





Robin Wallner again, digging deep in the slop.





This shows the steepness of the tracks.





Caro in a vain attempt to clean off her bike a bit.





I am super relieved to score a top five result in Millau. Heading into the week of the race I wasn’t feeling good, as I had to take antibiotics to cure an infected tooth. Therefore I wasn’t even sure I would be able to finish the race, stoked I was still able to push through and still go fast! — Carolin Gehrig





FBM's eyes 100% focused.





The rock garden at the bottom of stage 8 (day 2) claimed a few victims, here Zakarias Blom Johansen navigates cleanly through the limestone minefield.





Look closely at this image of Robin, and you can see it's pouring down rain. The sky opened up (again) just before Robin entered the rock garden.





Anita Gehrig, shown here on the last turn of the last stage rode to another podium. She was the only non-French rider in either the men's or women's pro podium.





I am so stoked to bag another podium in the Enduro World Series! Seeing the tracks here for the first time I knew I could do well at this place no matter wet or dry. Having the podium together with Caro in front of over 10'000 spectators of the "Natural Games" was a highlight! Now, I am already looking forward to Aspen and hopefully a dry race. — Anita Gehrig