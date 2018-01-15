Ibis Cycles Enduro Team Announces Their 2018 Roster

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles







The 2017 EWS Championship winning Ibis Cycles Enduro Team returns for 2018 with some new faces but determined to hold onto the title of the ‘Best Team In Enduro’. On the team for 2018 are: Robin Walner, Lewis Buchanan, Rebecca Baraona, Dillon Santos and Julie Duvert



Robin Walner





Team leader, Robin Wallner returns for his third season on the Ibis team hoping to build on what he achieved this past season and finally score a podium and Top 10 overall ranking for the series. The 29 year old Swede had a breakout year in 2017 with four Top 10 results, including a steller 4th in Whistler.



Lewis Buchanan





Joining Robin at the head of the men’s field will be newcomer Lewis Buchanan of Scotland. 2017 was a comeback year for the 24 year old Scot, after suffering a serious injury that prematurely ended his 2016 campaign. His steady results in 2017 hinted that Lewis wasn’t far off the form that previously had him in Top 10.





I’m honestly over the moon to be with Ibis for the next 2 years. Their bikes are proven, and I am looking forward to a really successful upcoming season. Being able to work with Fox and Shimano again was a huge thing for me, as I have good relationships with those brands, and I’m excited to carry on and have a really good season with the whole team. — Lewis Buchanan







Rebecca Baraona





Also, joining the team this year is Rebecca “Bex” Baraona. Another 24 year old, Bex has been one of the top privateers in the EWS over the past two seasons, scoring a host of top 10 placings without the support of a team. The native of the UK doesn’t do anything by halves. Shockingly, her first ride on a mountain bike was a rip down the DH track a Fort William. With a start like that, racing the EWS must seem easy by comparison.









It feels really crazy to have just signed my first pro contract! Pinch me! Meeting everyone at the Ibis factory in California was great! We had a good laugh, rode bikes and ate good food! Mum, I'm in safe hands for 2018! Looking forward to racing and travelling with the crew and making the most out of all the team support, as I step away from privateer racing to professional racing. 2 years as an EWS privateer got me to this point and I am ready for the next 2 years with the Ibis Cycles Enduro Team. Now let's go racing! — Rebecca Baraona



Dillon Santos





Only 21, and already a veteran of the Ibis squad, Dillon Santos returns to the team with his sights set on contesting the entire EWS season. Taken under the wing of Robin Wallner and the other more experienced riders on the team Dillon has been a willing apprentice. The California based rider hopes to prove that he has what it takes to compete with the world’s best.



Julie Duvert





Rounding out the roster will be Julie Duvert of France. Winner of the 2017 French Enduro Cup and a former EWS U21 race winner, Julie is hoping to break into the top 10 of the EWS for 2018.



2018 Ibis Cycles Enduro Team sponsors: POC, Maxxis, KS, Fox Factory, Shimano, Joystick, LizardSkins, Muc-Off, Feedback Sports, Industry Nine, Honey Stinger, One-Up.



