Crankzilla: Ibis Cycles' Enduro Team Report at EWS Whistler - Video









The Whistler Crankworx Enduro race is a team favorite and is our most anticipated race of the year, as it is just such a great place to ride bikes! The race is famous for its brutally long stages and hard liaisons– a monster of a race that has been dubbed #Crankzilla.











The smoky skies caused by wildfires leading up to the race left us wondering if the event could even be held due to health concerns. Luckily, the smoke was blown away just in time for the start of practice.







A weather front rolled in the night before the race and it rained on Sunday morning. With the arrival of the rain, we knew that things would be different than the loose and dry conditions from practice, but no one really knew what to expect before their tires hit the dirt. Or mud.







The course started right away with the longest and toughest descent of the day, from Top of the World (Whistler Mountain peak) into the infamous "Ride, Don't Slide". Upper body strength was required more than ever to keep the rubber side down on the rough and steep descent. It was a 20-minute long, full-gas wake-up call for everyone.







It's a long way down from "Top of the World"! A quick check of the weather in the morning revealed it to be 3°C up top ('mericans, that's 37ºF!)—which prompted a run to the store for warming pads. We wanted to be able to at least feel our hands at the start.











After finishing that first lift assisted stage, riders headed to the Westside flank trails where three more stages waited. These next stages varied from awkward slow maneuvers to high speed, rocky and loose. Those tracks could not have been more diverse.



Rounding out a full seven hours on the bike during race day, the last stage was in the bike park. While the bike park is a rider favorite, it was no easy task with jello and needle feelings in your arms.





Robin Wallner slayed it in Whistler! Riding consistently with the leaders, he had his eyes set on a podium finish. In the end, only a few seconds separated him from a spot on that elusive box. So close, but not yet to be. Nevertheless, this was his career best result and definitely provided him with some motivation going into the final weeks of the 2017 season. We're proud of you bro.









Whistler always seems to be the race of the season, and I think really everyone tries to lift their game for it. And the organizers seem to make it extra spicy in terms of the stages so it's just a huge day on the bike. I felt good and had fun during practice, but you never really know until race day if you are on pace or not. I was happy to see that I was fighting for a spot on the podium after the two first stages. On stage three, I went down three corners into the stage just being a bit unfocused in an easy corner and that pretty much cost me my first podium, as I lost my momentum a bit after that one. However, I still kept it together for a 4th place which I am pumped about. I will be charging come Finale and the big final! Thanks to everyone that moved around and spectated throughout the day, it really makes it more fun when people are cheering you on out in the woods! — Robin Wallner





Anita was battling for a podium spot all day with Katy Winton but ultimately had to settle for another fourth place finish. Honestly who likes to be 4th?





It was such a tough race but I really enjoyed it. I just love the riding in Whistler, this place is magical for me and where my love for mountain biking really started. The course here is so difficult that there is rarely any time to recover, it's full on top to bottom. To cross the finish line at Crankworx Enduro is always a big relief. I was super close to the podium again. Hopefully next time it works out. — Anita Gehrig





Zakka was buzzing to attend his first ever Whistler Crankworx and shred the amazing park here. As a former DH World Cup rider, he loves to shred the gnar and Whistler definitely had plenty of that. A solid ride in the race secured him a very good 21st place.









Whistler was definitely one of the craziest races of the year. I had such a good time the whole weekend. With such a hard race and a puncture on stage two, I'm more than happy with my 21st place here. — Zakarias Blom Johanson





This year marks Caro's seventh visit to Whistler and you won't believe how much stoke one can have about that. The riding here is her all time favorite and sending some jumps before EWS practice keeps her grinning for days.









Crankworx is always the race that I look the most forward to but also is the one that I have the most respect for. On the long and gnarly stages, anything can happen! I had a rough start to my day of racing, I was just not finding a good flow on the first and second stage and Anita who started behind me had to overtake me on both stages, I definitely don't like to get passed by my sister. Luckily, I found good momentum on the rest of the stages and I enjoyed it a lot! Racing in Whistler is just so freaking sick! — Carolin Gehrig







Whistler is a maneater! In preparation for the event, we lost two of our fellow warriors due to injury. François Bally-Maître suffered a broken scapula in the first day of practice, and Dillon Santos was sidelined with a gnarly concussion and a small laceration of his liver the week prior to the event. Both of the guys had their best race of the year in Aspen and were super bummed they could not race in Whistler. Get well soon!





The team is still holding down the number one spot going into the last race of the season in Finale Ligure. The battle is tight as the Rocky Mountain squad is following closely with only 41 points separating us in the championship!