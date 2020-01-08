Ibis Enduro Team Adds Cole Lucas

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis
We have signed New Zealand ripper Cole Lucas to a two-year contract with the Ibis Enduro Team. In 2019, the 21-year-old New Zealander had an impressive first year racing as a privateer in the senior ranks with a 4th place finish in Rotorua, 9th in Tasmania, and 14th overall for the series.
|"I’m stoked to be given the opportunity to ride for the Ibis team alongside Bex and Robin looking forward to getting racing with the team!—Cole Lucas
Ibis president (and team manager), Tom Morgan, said - "Successful riders in the EWS need to be driven and competitive, but they also need patience and perseverance. The later two qualities are pretty rare among younger riders, and so when I started tracking on Cole this past season I was impressed to see what he was able to do.
When I started talking to Cole about riding for us I was struck by his drive and his maturity as well. Being 20, racing as a privateer, and being a long way from home for the better part of the year is no small thing. Doing that and posting the results that he did is super impressive. We're stoked to add Cole to the team and to what he can do with more experience."
Long time Ibis team captain, Robin Wallner, added - "I’m super happy to have Cole join the team. He had a very impressive privateer season last year with a string of top results showing that he will be one to follow now with some backing and good bikes! I look forward to hanging out with Cole, at his young age I’m sure he can teach me how to whip again!"
2019 podium finisher, Bex Baraona, said - "Buzzing to have Cole join the team, he's an amazing rider and super laid back...going to be a fun year in the Ibis family!"
The 2020 Ibis Enduro Team is supported by Ibis Cycles, POC, Maxxis, Shimano, Bike Yoke, Fox, Lizard Skins, Fabric, Honey Stinger, Stages Cycling, Motion Instruments, Flaér and OneUp.Photo credit: @cammackenziephotos
29 Comments
Carbon AF? Was the irony intended.
