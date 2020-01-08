Ibis Enduro Team Adds Cole Lucas

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis

"I’m stoked to be given the opportunity to ride for the Ibis team alongside Bex and Robin looking forward to getting racing with the team! — Cole Lucas

We have signed New Zealand ripper Cole Lucas to a two-year contract with the Ibis Enduro Team. In 2019, the 21-year-old New Zealander had an impressive first year racing as a privateer in the senior ranks with a 4th place finish in Rotorua, 9th in Tasmania, and 14th overall for the series.Ibis president (and team manager), Tom Morgan, said -Long time Ibis team captain, Robin Wallner, added -2019 podium finisher, Bex Baraona, said -The 2020 Ibis Enduro Team is supported by Ibis Cycles, POC, Maxxis, Shimano, Bike Yoke, Fox, Lizard Skins, Fabric, Honey Stinger, Stages Cycling, Motion Instruments, Flaér and OneUp.