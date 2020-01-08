Ibis Enduro Team Adds Cole Lucas

We have signed New Zealand ripper Cole Lucas to a two-year contract with the Ibis Enduro Team. In 2019, the 21-year-old New Zealander had an impressive first year racing as a privateer in the senior ranks with a 4th place finish in Rotorua, 9th in Tasmania, and 14th overall for the series.


bigquotes"I’m stoked to be given the opportunity to ride for the Ibis team alongside Bex and Robin looking forward to getting racing with the team!Cole Lucas

Ibis president (and team manager), Tom Morgan, said -

"Successful riders in the EWS need to be driven and competitive, but they also need patience and perseverance. The later two qualities are pretty rare among younger riders, and so when I started tracking on Cole this past season I was impressed to see what he was able to do.

When I started talking to Cole about riding for us I was struck by his drive and his maturity as well. Being 20, racing as a privateer, and being a long way from home for the better part of the year is no small thing. Doing that and posting the results that he did is super impressive. We're stoked to add Cole to the team and to what he can do with more experience."


Long time Ibis team captain, Robin Wallner, added - "I’m super happy to have Cole join the team. He had a very impressive privateer season last year with a string of top results showing that he will be one to follow now with some backing and good bikes! I look forward to hanging out with Cole, at his young age I’m sure he can teach me how to whip again!"

2019 podium finisher, Bex Baraona, said - "Buzzing to have Cole join the team, he's an amazing rider and super laid back...going to be a fun year in the Ibis family!"

The 2020 Ibis Enduro Team is supported by Ibis Cycles, POC, Maxxis, Shimano, Bike Yoke, Fox, Lizard Skins, Fabric, Honey Stinger, Stages Cycling, Motion Instruments, Flaér and OneUp.

29 Comments

  • 54 1
 Cole, welcome to the family! Stoked to be working with you.
  • 24 0
 Congratulations Cole and Ibis!
  • 14 1
 Now build these guys a carbon AF to race on!
  • 4 0
 I'm curious if they will race the AF or regular Ripmo (assuming that they don't do exactly what you're saying).
  • 4 0
 Or maybe wait a year so I don't feel like shit about just buying the current Ripmo:P
  • 3 0
 Why does it need to be carbon? Just wondering.
  • 3 1
 AF - aluminium frame

Carbon AF? Was the irony intended.
  • 2 0
 @Chilliwacker: I guess he still thought AF stands for As f*ck Smile
  • 2 0
 @MarcusBrody: From Bex's instagram, it looks like she is feeling better on the HD5. www.instagram.com/p/B6_gYiZHG8U Will be interesting to see what the boys like.
  • 1 0
 @JRutter: Hmm, on Cole's IG, it looks like he's on an AF for the launch photo (assuming that it's not a one off or new color for a different bike). We'll see if he races that.
  • 2 0
 Honestly, I’d rather they design a full-on enduro 29er than make a carbon Ripmo 2 with AF geometry. The AF is a badass bike, but it’s a bit of a half-measure for full-on EWS racing. Should leave the carbon Ripmo as their “Hightower” and design a “Megatower” from the ground up.
  • 7 0
 Awesome stuff, congrats Cole and nice work Ibis getting hold of a quality ripper to show off your bikes!
  • 7 0
 EWS Privateer of 2019! Congrats!
  • 5 1
 Hei Lucas, thanks for this summer at the megaavalanche in alp d'huez for let me pass in the final wood, i remember that you have a flat maybe.. i always remember fair play riders, good luck and full gas man!!
  • 1 1
 Sick bragging bro
  • 3 0
 What did he ride last year? I like to imagine Wallner's comment "...that he will be one to follow now with some backing and good bikes! " to be as catty as possible to create extra drama in my mind.
  • 4 1
 To answer my own question, it appears from his social media that he was on a Pivot Firebird. Wallner says he can't figure out how Cole even got down the mountain on that POS!
  • 1 0
 @MarcusBrody: damn did he actually say that? Eddie the enduro Eagle was wupping his ass on one before he broke his wrist last year
  • 2 0
 @TannerValhouli: Ha, he said the part I quoted in the first post. I assume he just meant that the Ibis bikes that Cole will be on this year will be good, but the phrasing of the quote made me chuckle imagining he was talking shit. The second message was just a parody of how sports commentary pundits take everything ambiguous and try to create as much drama as possible out of it.
  • 1 0
 Obviously "Mach Mode" is only enabled on a factory sponsored Pivot.
  • 5 0
 Nice work Cole. Much deserved factory ride for the true EWS privateer of the year. Yew!
  • 3 0
 Shot Cole. ????All the best for 2020.????
  • 1 0
 Good to see a young kiwi getting signed up. Looking forward to following your progress, Cole, best of luck!
  • 2 0
 Riding the ripmo af in pic
  • 1 0
 Sounds like a good match, I'll wish him well!
  • 1 0
 Congrats Cole. Look forward to see what you can do with a good team.
  • 1 0
 Anyone know what trail helmet he is in?
  Rad!
 Rad!
