Ibis Enduro Team Pulls Out of World Cup Racing

Following Katy Winton's news about her uncertain future
the Ibis Racing team has announced it is stepping away from World Cup racing.
Ibis Racing has become the first victim of what is expected to be a rough off-season for teams and riders as it has announced it will be pulling out of the EDR World Cups. Alongside the team statement, riders Zakarias Johansen and Cole Lucas have revealed that while they still want to continue racing they have nothing lined up for future seasons yet. There has been no word yet from Raphaela Richter on whether she has managed to secure a ride for 2024.
From the rumours we are hearing while Ibis is the first to make this announcement we may see some of the biggest names in the sport also make similar announcements as the future of Enduro World Cup racing hangs in the balance.
|We are at the end of the road for this World Cup season and this will also mark the end of @ibisracing as we know it…
It has been a privilege to be a platform for athletes to grow and give them the opportunity to chase their dreams!
After numerous podiums, winning the team overall and developing up and comers into world class racers it is now time to say good bye. At least for now.
We couldn’t have done any of this without all of you guys so a massive thank you to our supporters, sponsors, riders and staff both past and present. It has been an absolute honour and we hope to be back at the races with you all at some point!— Ibis Racing
|It’s been an amazing journey working together with @ibisracing and the awesome people behind the team and at @ibiscycles . So it’s with tears in my eyes I’m now telling you this weekend will mark the last race for the @ibisracing team I have been with the team for almost half of it’s existence on the world enduro circuit and also got my first podium together with this team. With a strong desire to keep on racing and the fact I now have my small family to provide for it’s definitely not an ideal position to be in. I’m not sure what the future holds for myself and my racing career and with no contract signed for the future this might be my last EDR race. But I will stay positive and keep on fighting to the end! Thanks for all the support— Zakarias Johansen
|It’s been an unreal four years racing with @ibisracing that has unfortunately come to a end. These guys picked me up after my privateer year in 2019 and made my childhood dream come true to race professionally. Which I will be forever grateful for! A huge thanks to @talltom67 and @robin_wallner for all their help and guidance along the way it’s been a fun ride. As for what’s next for me and racing full time next year I’m not sure. With a lots of teams pulling out and an injury affected season it’s not looking so good. But hopefully you’ll see me at all the races next year as we’ve got some unfinished business!!— Cole Lucas
We hope that all the riders affected by this and other potential team shutdowns are able to find some level of support to continue racing next season.
A stand alone race series without the shackles of a corrupted international body. A race series that grass roots riders could race on the same track on the same day as their hero's. Incredible venues that sparked as much interest as the results would. A race series that was financially manageable for privateeteers and small teams , never mind the goliaths of the sport.
Now reduced to a overly complicated , two tiered sideline in the cycling media costing teams a fortune, that people don't seem to care much about any more , shackled by an international body of dumbf*ckery. Progress.... careful what you wish for :-(
From what I have been hearing enduro just isn't seen as the exciting prospect it once was making it tough for brands who are tightening budgets to continue supporting teams.