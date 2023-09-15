Ibis Enduro Team Pulls Out of World Cup Racing

Sep 15, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Raphaela Richter took 4th in the women s race her best result of the season

Following Katy Winton's news about her uncertain future the Ibis Racing team has announced it is stepping away from World Cup racing.

Ibis Racing has become the first victim of what is expected to be a rough off-season for teams and riders as it has announced it will be pulling out of the EDR World Cups. Alongside the team statement, riders Zakarias Johansen and Cole Lucas have revealed that while they still want to continue racing they have nothing lined up for future seasons yet. There has been no word yet from Raphaela Richter on whether she has managed to secure a ride for 2024.

From the rumours we are hearing while Ibis is the first to make this announcement we may see some of the biggest names in the sport also make similar announcements as the future of Enduro World Cup racing hangs in the balance.


bigquotesWe are at the end of the road for this World Cup season and this will also mark the end of @ibisracing as we know it…

It has been a privilege to be a platform for athletes to grow and give them the opportunity to chase their dreams!

After numerous podiums, winning the team overall and developing up and comers into world class racers it is now time to say good bye. At least for now.

We couldn’t have done any of this without all of you guys so a massive thank you to our supporters, sponsors, riders and staff both past and present. It has been an absolute honour and we hope to be back at the races with you all at some point! Ibis Racing


bigquotesIt’s been an amazing journey working together with @ibisracing and the awesome people behind the team and at @ibiscycles . So it’s with tears in my eyes I’m now telling you this weekend will mark the last race for the @ibisracing team I have been with the team for almost half of it’s existence on the world enduro circuit and also got my first podium together with this team. With a strong desire to keep on racing and the fact I now have my small family to provide for it’s definitely not an ideal position to be in. I’m not sure what the future holds for myself and my racing career and with no contract signed for the future this might be my last EDR race. But I will stay positive and keep on fighting to the end! Thanks for all the support Zakarias Johansen


bigquotesIt’s been an unreal four years racing with @ibisracing that has unfortunately come to a end. These guys picked me up after my privateer year in 2019 and made my childhood dream come true to race professionally. Which I will be forever grateful for! A huge thanks to @talltom67 and @robin_wallner for all their help and guidance along the way it’s been a fun ride. As for what’s next for me and racing full time next year I’m not sure. With a lots of teams pulling out and an injury affected season it’s not looking so good. But hopefully you’ll see me at all the races next year as we’ve got some unfinished business!! Cole Lucas

We hope that all the riders affected by this and other potential team shutdowns are able to find some level of support to continue racing next season.

Racing and Events Racing Rumours Enduro Racing Ibis Cole Lucas Raphaela Richter Zakarias Johansen EDR Châtel 2023 World Cup Enduro


 Word has it that they've lost their Mojo
  • 2 1
 This news should be in the next episode of Ripley’s Believe It or Not….
  • 16 1
 Can't help but wonder if Chris Ball has destroyed his beautiful creation from 2013 all in the name of "progress" .

A stand alone race series without the shackles of a corrupted international body. A race series that grass roots riders could race on the same track on the same day as their hero's. Incredible venues that sparked as much interest as the results would. A race series that was financially manageable for privateeteers and small teams , never mind the goliaths of the sport.

Now reduced to a overly complicated , two tiered sideline in the cycling media costing teams a fortune, that people don't seem to care much about any more , shackled by an international body of dumbf*ckery. Progress.... careful what you wish for :-(
  • 1 0
 Exactly what I was thinking.
  • 1 0
 Grass roots here we come.....
  • 8 0
 Break the sport away from the UCI. Enduro and DH. Please.
  • 1 0
 Break the sport away from ESO. Enduro and DH. Please.
  • 3 0
 Surely manufacturers just need to look at a more cost effective way to support riders, they might not be able to support a full factory setup but providing parts wouldn't be very expensive and perhaps a shared mechanic between a few riders? I'm not that familiar with it all but it seems to me a middle ground would be a great solution rather than all or nothing.
  • 5 0
 Enduro doesn’t need UCI. There are so many races around the world with the real “Enduro Spirit”. Let’s make a series like surfing…
  • 6 0
 the first of many.....
  • 1 0
 "other potential team shutdowns" the writing is on the wall
  • 4 0
 It was ESO (now Discovery) that rode a fantastic series into the ground, of course backed up by the UCI.
  • 4 1
 UCI killed Enduro. What a shame!
  • 2 1
 Why do some of you think this is the UCIs fault? Are entry fees higher? Coverage is better than it was a few years back... Enlighten me?
  • 9 1
 Team registration fees saw a huge bump this year. An Elite UCI team fee went from €3,500 in 2022 to €11,000 (for a single discipline) this season. Non-elite team fees were doubled this year.

From what I have been hearing enduro just isn't seen as the exciting prospect it once was making it tough for brands who are tightening budgets to continue supporting teams.
  • 2 0
 Guess they didn't let their Ibis do the work.
  • 2 0
 Okay this is Apocalypse now... some heads needs to roll off...
  • 2 4
 Honestly, I am sad but not surprised. I have an enduro bike, I am in the freeride/mtb/trail/enduro/e-bike subculture, I read pinkbike, vmtb, watch videos, meet riders daily, ride daily, but I have never ever had the intention to watch an enduro race or follow them online even though I am stuck to the screens when DH or Rampage is on. For some reason this race format is not that entertaining, and I guess brands realise this. Or let me know, am I the only one not being hyped on enduro contests?
  • 2 0
 Crankworks Enduro World Series 2024 has its first team
  • 3 2
 I think it would be good for mountain biking as a whole if more riders focused on the crankworks series. They seem to care about the product a hell of a lot more than discovery. They also have Rob Warner in the commentary booth, and Eliot Jackson and needles also have so much knowledge of the sport too.
  • 1 0
 TIME for COLE to PIVOT





