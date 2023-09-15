Ibis Enduro Team Pulls Out of World Cup Racing

We are at the end of the road for this World Cup season and this will also mark the end of @ibisracing as we know it…



It has been a privilege to be a platform for athletes to grow and give them the opportunity to chase their dreams!



After numerous podiums, winning the team overall and developing up and comers into world class racers it is now time to say good bye. At least for now.



We couldn’t have done any of this without all of you guys so a massive thank you to our supporters, sponsors, riders and staff both past and present. It has been an absolute honour and we hope to be back at the races with you all at some point! — Ibis Racing