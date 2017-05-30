PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Ibis' New HD4 - Review

May 30, 2017
by Mike Levy  

Words: Mike Levy
Photos: Laurence Crossman-Emms


Ibis' HD3 was an instant favorite of mine when I reviewed it back in 2014, and one of the main reasons for my positive take was due to its real-world geometry; it wasn't a too long, too slack enduro race bike that was a burden anywhere that didn't look like a World Cup DH track. But that was three years ago now, and Ibis thought it was time to revisit their all-mountain / enduro platform and, more specifically, its geometry.

The new, 27.5'' wheeled HD4 that's tested below has essentially the same amount of rear wheel travel, 153mm, but it's longer and slacker than its predecessor, a change that brings Ibis' heavy hitting mid-travel bike more in-line with the competition. Pricing ranges from $4,199 - $8,099 USD depending on the build, and bikes will be available by the middle of June.
HD4 Details

• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
• Rear wheel travel: 153mm
• Wheel size: 27.5''
• dw link v5 suspension
• Longer, slacker geometry
• 64.9-degree head angle
• 455mm reach (large, +24mm over the HD3)
• Color options: Fireball Red, Añejo Silver & Lime
• Weight: 28lb 12oz
• Availability: June 15th
• MSRP: $4,199 - $8,099 USD
www.ibiscycles.com

But the question is: do the updated geometry numbers turn what was one of the best all around mid-travel bikes on the market into something that's less, er, all around? Let's find out.
Ibis HD4
The HD4 in Ibis' Fireball Red colors. There won't be any blending in with this one.
Ibis HD4
The Silver & Lime paint isn't exactly subdued, either, is it?


Due to time constraints and parts availability, my black (which is not a production color) HD4 test bike is a bit of a bastard when it comes to its build kit; there's a Fox Performance 36 fork with a GRIP damper and Float X2 shock, an XX1 Eagle drivetrain, XT brakes, and a mix of other parts that aren't entirely representative of the build kits that Ibis will offer. If you did want to pick up a complete HD4, they start at $4,199 USD (NX drivetrain, 738 alloy wheelset) and go up to $9,399 USD (XX1 Eagle drivetrain, 742 carbon wheelset), with three models in between those two. If you pick an HD4 with alloy wheels, another $800 USD will get you a set of Ibis' own carbon hoops. Frame-only pricing starts at $2,999 USD (with a yet to be released shock), or $3,269 USD with a Float X2.


Ibis Mojo HD3 review test Photo by Paris Gore
The HD3 was a relatively short and quick handling 150mm-travel bike.
Ibis
While the lines look similar, the HD4 is both longer and slacker than the HD3.


HD3 vs. HD4

Ibis' new and old all-mountain bikes sure look similar, but like twins with opposite personalities, the HD3 and HD4 are actually quite different once you take the time to get to know them. ''On the Mojo HD4, we really wanted to enhance the bike's handling capabilities over rough and steep terrain,'' Andy Jacques-Maynes, Ibis' lead engineer on the HD4 project, said of the new bike. To do that, Ibis added length and subtracted head angle, making for a large-sized HD4 with a reach that's 24mm longer than a large HD3 (455mm vs. 431mm) and 1.7-degrees slacker (64.6 vs. 66.6-degrees). The wheelbase grew as a result, of course, with a large now sitting at 1,219mm vs. 1,168mm on the old, large-sized HD3. The rear-end remains the same at 430mm.

n a


Ibis
Internal cable routing with large ports keeps the HD4 looking sharp.
Ibis
No clearance concerns here, with room for 2.6'' wide tires and plenty of goopy mud.


Ibis has been known to be a touch conservative with their geometry, preferring numbers that, while longer and slacker than the norm of four or five years ago, are still not on that longer-is-always-better bandwagon. The new HD4, however, sports geo that is close to a few of the better mid-travel bikes out there right now: Transition's Patrol and the latest Trek Remedy. But it wasn't a matter of copying what's already been done.

Jacques-Maynes says, ''Instead of choosing a geometry by committee or based on other companies' bikes, we chose our geo based on what worked best when we rode the steepest and gnarliest trails we could find. In our testing, we were able to see what each geometry dimension actually did to help the rider. For example, by trying a number of head angles back to back to back, with all other geometry dimensions held constant, we were able to pinpoint that changing the head angle slacker will allow the bike to achieve higher lean angles before slipping out. Conversely, this change also makes the bike more stable as the trail transitions to off-camber (less likely to slip or get pushed down-camber by the trail). On the Mojo HD4, we set the head angle at 64.9 degrees to maximize the stability in off-camber sections and increase our maximum lean angle.''

After all the experimenting and tweaking, the production HD4 has bumped up a touch more than one whole frame size, which makes sense, given that Ibis was seeing customers who would normally be on a medium-sized HD3 choose a large instead.

The one place where this increase wasn't done is the seat tube length - that's actually been shortened by about one whole frame size and has been reamed deeper internally to allow for longer-stroke dropper posts. ''On the medium, large, and x-large sizes, almost everyone should be able to use 170mm dropper seat posts, while 150mm droppers should work for almost all small size owners,'' Jacques-Maynes explained.
Ibis New HD4

The HD4's suspension remains largely the same as its predecessor - you can read more about that below - but Ibis did re-work both the upper and lower links in a search for more lateral rigidity. Word is that the upper link is 30-percent stiffer and the lower is 40-percent stiffer, although those numbers surely don't translate directly to the same massive rigidity gains in the frame as a whole. That said, a new carbon layup was also put to use for the same reason, so while the HD4's lines look very similar to the HD3, the frame is said to be more torsionally rigid all around.


Ibis
The HD4's 153mm of travel is still controlled by a dw-link suspension layout, although there's more ramp-up compared to the HD3.


Suspension Design

The older HD3, released in 2014, saw Ibis give the bike's dw-link suspension a makeover, with the most notable change being that the shock was now driven by the clevis rather than the swingarm itself. That 2014 HD3 had some impressive suspension traits, including great pedaling performance and, thankfully, Ibis hasn't really changed too much when it comes to the HD4's rear end. ''From a suspension side, we absolutely love how the current Mojo HD3 pedals,'' Jacques-Maynes said. ''We didn't want to mess with such a nice suspension design, so we left the kinematics the same for the Mojo HD4.''

So, hopefully the same great on-power feel is present, but Jacques-Maynes did actually change a few things: the travel is bumped up ever so slightly, from 150mm to 153mm, and there's more progression built into the leverage curve to keep those clangs to a minimum.

My HD4 test bike came with the new X2 Float from Fox, and there's just enough room for a properly sized bottle to squeeze in under the shock's piggyback thanks to it being flipped relative to how a piggyback shock fit on the HD3. To do this, a small opening in the frame provides just enough clearance for the shock's blue low-speed compression lever. The new Ibis is an air-only bike, however, ''due to the clevis shock yoke extending the eye-to-eye too far to give a good bushing overlap ratio,'' Jacques-Maynes explained.
Ibis
Both the upper and lower links are said to be significantly stiffer than the links used on the HD3.




Ibis
Riding the
HD4


Climbing

This bike's predecessor, the HD3, is an impressive climber in all regards, with efficiency that would scare a bike with 30mm less suspension travel and much quicker handling. No, the HD3 wasn't a true EWS-ready machine, but its real strength was its versatility: it could scramble up all sort of technical pitches that would trouble a bike with more enduro-friendly geometry, but it was still capable enough on the descents to be more bike than the large majority of riders would ever require.

bigquotesThe bike does not need this crutch, with it having more enthusiasm when the rider is on the gas than Alex Jones on speed and Red Bull.

But the HD4 is longer and slacker - nearly two degrees slacker and a fair bit longer. Predictably, this means that it doesn't have the same poise as the HD3 on properly technical climbs. Some foresight is required to snake the black bike through tight switchbacks, and especially if said switchback is home to all sorts of roots and rocks. The HD4 will get up anything if the rider has the skills - isn't that always the case? - but no, it's not the technical climbing whiz that the HD3 was (relatively speaking, of course). Ibis' new mid-travel all-mountain bike is on par handling-wise with other machines in the same class, and while that's not a terrible thing, I'll admit that I miss the HD3's brilliant technical climbing prowess.


Ibis
The HD4 isn't the technical climbing whiz that its predecessor is, but it's an efficient climber that'd do fine as an all-day adventure bike.


One thing that the HD4 and its predecessor still have in common is efficiency. My test bike came with a Fox Float X2 shock that has a low-speed compression lever to pile on a bunch of pedal-assist. The bike does not need this crutch, with it having more enthusiasm when the rider is on the gas than Alex Jones on speed and Red Bull. Ibis' dw-link bikes have a great on-power feel, and the HD4 is, not surprisingly, no different. I did flip the blue switch a few times when faced with a long fire road grind, but even then I think it was more of a mental aid than anything.

The HD3 was one of the best climbing 150mm-travel bikes when it came to tricky, technical ascents and, with slacker and longer geometry, there's no way that the HD4 can match its predecessor on this front. Instead, it handles a lot like most other mid-travel all-mountain bikes in that type of setting - it'll get up the same stuff, but more thinking ahead and skill is required than the HD3 asks for.


Descending

I reviewed the HD3 back in 2014 and said that ''it's more fun to ride in roughly 95% of the places where you'd ride a mountain bike,'' when comparing it to longer, slacker enduro-inspired machines. When I rode that bike, I loved how agile and playful the HD3 was, but the HD4 is a longer, slacker enduro-inspired machine. Does that mean that it's less fun than its predecessor? Well, yes and no; it depends on how you get your giggles.


Ibis
  Sure, my face may say constipation, but the HD4 is all about celebration. This is a fun bike to ride.


The HD4 is a very different bike; it's more stable and easier to ride quickly when traction is low, be it too dry or too wet, and it feels like far more of a true enduro race rig than the HD3 could ever have been. That said, it hasn't lost all (just some) of the HD3's playful eagerness, a trait that Ibis bikes are well known for. Some of these new mid-travel bikes seem happy to trade away their liveliness for comfort at all-out speeds, which is fine and dandy if you're buying a bike for racing, but less so if you think like me and just want every ride to be a bike party. The HD4 is still a bit of a party bike, though, and it's easier to move around on the trail, to manual, and to put it in interesting places than something like a Trek Slash or Devinci Spartan.

In other words, while the HD4 is certainly less nimble than the HD3, it still has more beans than other bikes in its class.

Much of my time on the new HD4 was spent in Pemberton, B.C. - a small town in the Whistler corridor known for rocks that want to see what your insides look like and extremely dry and dusty conditions that openly mock your tire choice. If a bike is going to be sketchy at speed, it'll be sketchier than a Craiglist personals ad when ridden on Pemberton's rowdier trails, but the HD4 held its own. I have zero doubts that it's a much faster bike than the HD3 is such settings, and especially on fast, loose corners - the HD4's handling only asks for directions rather than corrections when it's on the edge, whereas the HD3 would feel nervous by comparison. And because there are fewer questions as to what's about to happen, a rider is surely less likely to hesitate on the HD4 than they might be on the HD3. Simply put, the HD4 is easier to ride faster.


Ibis
There's no doubt about it, the HD4 stomps on the HD3 when things get steeper and faster.


When the speeds drop and the corners tighten up, the HD4 feels like more bike than its forerunner, but you can still get around the tightest of switchbacks without too much fuss. It's at these times, however, that I'm reminded of the new bike's added length and slackened head angle. The black Ibis feels a lot like other new-school all-mountain rigs when the speeds drop, which is to say that it's a bit ho-hum if you're not actively trying to wring its neck. So it goes with today's modern "enduro" bikes, I guess.

bigquotesThe HD4's handling only asks for directions rather corrections when it's on the edge, whereas the HD3 would feel nervous by comparison.

Suspension-wise, the back of the HD4 and its Fox Float X2 shock were largely invisible, which is a good sign. At about 160lbs, Ibis recommended 175 psi to get the ideal sag number, which they say is 25-percent. That's a bit less than the 30-percent (or more) that a lot of bikes are best suited to these days, but the HD4 never felt harsh or like it was sitting up too high in its travel. I bumped the sag up to 30-percent and still never had a hard bottoming moment, so there's something to the progression that Ibis says they've added over the HD3. The 5-percent difference may not sound like much, but keeping it at the 25-percent number went a long way to preserving the remnants of the fun-loving, poppy personality that carried over from the HD3. Recommended damper settings are still relatively open, which is typical of Ibis' bikes, but the dw-link and Float X2 combo always felt controlled, but far from dead.


Ibis
The HD4 feels like a proper enduro race bike, something that the HD3 never was.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesI have very fond memories of the HD3, a bike that was well suited to a rider who was more into mucking around than setting a quick time during a race. The HD4 still has a bit (but not all) of the HD3's nimbleness, but it's also a bike that's more stable and inspires more confidence, all of which makes it easier to ride faster. So if faster is your thing, you'll likely be happy with the changes Ibis has made. Mike Levy








About the Reviewer
Stats: Age: 36 • Height: 5'10” • Inseam: 33" • Weight: 165lb • Industry affiliations / sponsors: None • Instagram: killed_by_death
Mike Levy spent most of the 90s and early 2000s racing downhill bikes and building ill-considered jumps in the woods of British Columbia before realizing that bikes could also be pedaled for hours on end to get to some pretty cool places. These days he spends most of his time doing exactly that, preferring to ride test bikes way out in the local hills rather than any bike park. Over ten years as a professional mechanic before making the move to Pinkbike means that his enthusiasm for two wheels extends beyond simply riding on them, and his appreciation for all things technical is an attribute that meshes nicely with his role of Technical Editor at Pinkbike.


39 Comments

  • + 10
 @mikelevy - thanks for the honest review. That HD4 is a gorgeous bike!

Curious about your opinion: if you had an HD3 and raced it occasionally, would you just slam an angleset it there to slack it out, and then take it out for "everyday trails"?
  • + 1
 With a STA around 72 on the HD3, slacking out the HA would make the front end awfully floppy.
  • + 9
 When I compare the mtb industry to the motorcycle industry it seems like the only mountain bikes being made right now are the equivalent of race bred supersports. The motorcycle industry eventually realized that most people don't want a race bike and now the top sellers are fun bikes like the FZ-09 and Street Triple. They may not win a race against a 600rr but they will definitely put a smile on your face. Maybe it's time for mtb to get back to fun bikes and stop with all this race-bred bullshit. Oh, and by the way, you can get a brand new FZ-09 for the price of one of the higher end IBIS builds.
  • + 6
 I think the bike industry will sell us anything we want to buy. It seams like right now all anyone wants to buy is what the pros are racing. There will be a correction in the next 5 years though. You saw it with surfboards as well. In the late 90's everyone was trying to paddle the potato chip that Kelly slater was winning titles on then people realized it was more fun to ride a fat fish that paddled well and went fast. Once the sport gets more mature people will care less about racing machines and more about fun.
  • + 3
 agreed, the new 2017 fz09 is in my wishlist, and yeah, most motorbike companies are focusing on making naked bikes. The ricerockets are a thing of the past (90's - early 2000's) since they are a pain in the ass to you in normal streets. Unless you do trackdays / racing, I don't see why a supersport bike is in need. (you CAN take a FZ09 to track and still have a grin in ur face)

I think that compares to DH vs enduro bikes. DH rigs are so specific and not so versatile. Enduro bikes can handle tough terrain and be very fast, yet can climb and be an all rounder.

If you go only into the enduro segment, I agree as well. Maybe some brands should offer a bit more hooliganish bikes since I bet 90% of end users don't really race. If that 90% end up racing, most of them wont really care if they place 5th or 47th.

Another comparo is Off Road bikes vs MX bikes. KTM and other european brands started launching in between bikes and everybody wants them it seems.
  • + 1
 seems like it because you are on PInkbike... XC/Trail bikes outsell enduro bikes by a large margin... because you are 100% right on your point...
  • + 3
 you know Ibis (and every other brand) make more than one bike, right?
  • + 2
 There is merit to to what you are saying for sure. I think the main difference is that you can actually ride a mountain bike at "race bike speeds" on your local trail system. I do this pretty much every time I'm out. You cannot ride a 600RR at race speeds without breaking several laws and possibly killing yourself due to traffic on the roads. I coincidentally owned a 600RR and loved it. They are actually pretty streetable. Just not for rides over about two hours. I see the point, but I think the low slack lightweight bikes are sweet, and what I yearned for for years. A DH fast bike that climbs. I know they aren't for everyone or every trail but they are highly effective in their element.
  • + 6
 I appreciate the candor in this review, but honestly, I wish we could have a bit more. It seems that every bike you guys review has some variation of "more beans than other bikes in its class." I think it would be helpful to hear exactly which "beans" it does and doesn't have when compared to other (specific) bikes in its class. Just my two cents
  • + 6
 The HD3 is the funnest bike I've ever owned. Super curious about this one and how it would suit our OZ trails in NWA. Can't wait to throw a leg over one.
  • + 2
 +1 on the HD3 fun. Wish I could get the HD4 in the same green. No place to demo the HD4 around here.
  • + 1
 @sutter2k: Same here, buddy. No dealers nearby : (
  • + 2
 Are Ibis looking to continue the Hd3 or kill it off? It kind of seems they are slightly different bikes now - the Hd3 for all round and the Hd4 for 'enduro'.

I bought my Hd3 on the basis that it is fun for 95% of the riding I do. I'm crap at climbing, and there is lots of mellow rolling singletrack around me, so it seemed ideal. I didn't want too small a bike as I do ride tech stuff whenever I can, including uplifts and easier downhill tracks... This seems a bit like it would be a backward step for me, although I appreciate that as a company Ibis would likely lose custom without being seen to modernise it's geometry. Kind of sad really - like others have said it seems to be more about to end speed than fun these days...
  • + 2
 One day the people at Ibis are going to meet an honest to God tall person and they are going to lose their shit. Not that I don't like XLs as option B for L riders. It's actually a great business plan.
  • + 1
 what's the issue with this new Ibis Alex? is it the seat tube length of head tube length?
  • + 1
 Seems like a natural progression because now they have the 130 Mojo 3 on the lineup for more trail oriented duties. Glad I have my HD3 that in "trail mode" (150/120 Fork and 24 pounds weight) is an almost perfect bike for me!
  • + 3
 HD4 - hella hella hella hella dope. This bike must rip compared to my old G2 HD.
  • + 2
 Just keep wishing we had trails appropriate for this type of machine.... beautiful in black with the gold badge and eagle.
  • + 1
 Is there a reason why the chain stay doesn't connect directly to the seat tube using only one main pivot instead of this lower linkage with two pivots?
  • + 2
 Yes. In short, it improves pedaling efficiency.
  • + 1
 www.dw-link.com/home.html
  • + 1
 It is to control the suspension curve, to give the rear suspension the characteristics that the designers want - rather than pivoting the rear axle on a fixed radius path around a single link, the rear axle is forced into a different path. Here it makes the suspension design progressive. I think the efficiency is to mainly do with the position of the rear axle relative to the chainring, so that the force of the chain pulling the cassette effectively pulls against the suspension to reduce 'bouncing'...
  • + 1
 @hamncheez: thank you!
  • + 1
 @slimboyjim: thanx!
  • + 1
 @camcoz69: thanx!
  • + 1
 That piano black is just gorgeous, especially with the Performance stanchions. It should be a stock color; I doubt anyone would care how much it weighs.
  • + 1
 Ii don't want to listen anything mike levy says after that "ban the berms" article
  • + 2
 Damn, that piggyback reservoir is really close to the frame.
  • + 1
 Yeah, seems more concerning to me than this review leads on.
  • + 1
 Q: these are centrelock XT rotors, right?! Who makes centrelock hubs with an XD driver for sram eagle cassettes?
  • + 1
 i9 in this case. DT also. Many, really...
  • + 1
 Industry 9
  • + 1
 I9, specifically the ones spec'd on Ibis 942 wheels
  • + 2
 Black and slack, sold Smile
  • + 3
 Appreciate the honesty
  • + 1
 Batman's new vehicle for the next movie ?? Big Grin

sad for chain and cassette, they should have made them full black too
  • + 1
 "And yes Mr Wayne, it does come in black" award still goes to 2014 matte black Nomad Wink
  • + 1
 @jeff kendall-weed I need to see you nose manual this bike asap
  • + 1
 New geometry...Old Guys rejoice....or complain.

Post a Comment



