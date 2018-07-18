Ibis Introduces Adjustable Width Carbon Handlebar

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles

At the 2017 EWS Round in Tasmania, the course was so tight, many riders cut their bars down. This race course helped inspire our project.

When it comes to handlebar width, “one size fits all” doesn’t work. Not only is bar width determined by the size of the rider, it also depends on personal preference and where you ride.But many people are reluctant to cut down their expensive bars because it’s a one-way change. As a result, we’ve seen many riders using bars that were either too wide or too narrow. So we created a fit solution that would make it easy to experiment with different bar widths.Our new Hi-Fi and Lo-Fi handlebars are adjustable. Using two 25mm wide aluminum inserts that thread into the ends of the bar, you can easily swap between 750mm and 800mm. Or, you can cut the inserts to any measurement in between.For instance, take 10mm off each end for a total 780 width. Change your mind? Replacement inserts are just $15. Like our venerable MORON tubing from the 90’s,But don’t all the really fast people run 800s? Both Robin Wallner and Lew Buchanan, two of the fastest enduro racers in the world, are just under the 6’ mark. Both of them prefer a 760mm wide bar. Our top female athlete, Bex Baraona, is around 5’7. She cuts her bars down to 740mm.Even people who prefer 800mm bars sometimes ride in places where the trail is so narrow they would prefer a shorter bar but would want the 800mm width back as soon as they’re on their home trails.The bar comes in two versions, a Lo-Fi 10mm rise and Hi-Fi 30mm rise, both with a 31.8mm clamp. Even with the added adjustability, the bars are still remarkably light. The Hi-Fi weighs 249g. The Lo-Fi comes in at 238g.The handlebars are now shipping on XT, X01, and XX1 equipped completes. They’re also available on NX and GX builds for a small upgrade fee. The bars will be available aftermarket this Fall and will retail for $169.99. Just like our frames and wheels, the bars are backed by our seven-year warranty. If it’s our fault, we’ll fix it.