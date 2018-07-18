PRESS RELEASES

Ibis Introduces Adjustable Width Carbon Handlebar

Jul 18, 2018
by Ibis Cycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles

When it comes to handlebar width, “one size fits all” doesn’t work. Not only is bar width determined by the size of the rider, it also depends on personal preference and where you ride.

But many people are reluctant to cut down their expensive bars because it’s a one-way change. As a result, we’ve seen many riders using bars that were either too wide or too narrow. So we created a fit solution that would make it easy to experiment with different bar widths.


Our new Hi-Fi and Lo-Fi handlebars are adjustable. Using two 25mm wide aluminum inserts that thread into the ends of the bar, you can easily swap between 750mm and 800mm. Or, you can cut the inserts to any measurement in between.


For instance, take 10mm off each end for a total 780 width. Change your mind? Replacement inserts are just $15. Like our venerable MORON tubing from the 90’s, there is more on the ends of these bars.

At the 2017 EWS Round in Tasmania, the course was so tight, many riders cut their bars down. This race course helped inspire our project.

But don’t all the really fast people run 800s? Both Robin Wallner and Lew Buchanan, two of the fastest enduro racers in the world, are just under the 6’ mark. Both of them prefer a 760mm wide bar. Our top female athlete, Bex Baraona, is around 5’7. She cuts her bars down to 740mm.

Even people who prefer 800mm bars sometimes ride in places where the trail is so narrow they would prefer a shorter bar but would want the 800mm width back as soon as they’re on their home trails.


The bar comes in two versions, a Lo-Fi 10mm rise and Hi-Fi 30mm rise, both with a 31.8mm clamp. Even with the added adjustability, the bars are still remarkably light. The Hi-Fi weighs 249g. The Lo-Fi comes in at 238g.


The handlebars are now shipping on XT, X01, and XX1 equipped completes. They’re also available on NX and GX builds for a small upgrade fee. The bars will be available aftermarket this Fall and will retail for $169.99. Just like our frames and wheels, the bars are backed by our seven-year warranty. If it’s our fault, we’ll fix it.

MENTIONS: @ibiscycles


20 Comments

  • + 12
 ODI Wingtips called and they want their idea back.
  • + 1
 I was wondering where I'd left the (Scott, I think?) bar extensions from my 1991 Diamondback.
  • + 9
 Is it april 1st already ?
  • - 1
 That was my first thought, gimmick or solid product. I guess I am not enduro.............
  • + 7
 Could be useful for Enduro races where one day your in the woods and next day is flat out open landscape
  • + 4
 So OneUp will come out with some +100mm inserts to go in each end soon no doubt.
  • + 3
 For when you need more shaft length, just screw some more.
  • + 2
 2*$80 bars of different widths??
  • + 1
 Sure that's not annoying at all switching all your cockpit every second day :-/
  • + 2
 This is easily the best idea since shimano biopace
  • + 0
 Can we have a new 2.2mm larger bar diameter already please? Stiffer and lighter so that we can throw away all our grips, shifters and brake levers?
  • + 2
 Odi Wingtips!
  • + 1
 Bar extensions called, they want their idea back
  • + 1
 Ca'mon PBer- what could go wrong?
  • + 1
 Guys, April 1st was like...at least 2 months ago.
  • + 2
 31.8mm clamp... love it!
  • + 1
 K9 called and want their bars back too
  • + 1
 cool but needs further development.
  • + 2
 like the insides machined to fit an allen wrench for when the inserts get stuck!
  • + 1
 @makripper: Or at least 2 flat small sides to fit a basic wrench on. But yeah youre right it needs something like that.

Post a Comment



