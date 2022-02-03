Ibis Introduces Blackbird Send Aluminum Wheels

Ibis announced the new Send rims and wheelsets today to introduce its new component brand, Blackbird. The Blackbird Send rims are the evolution of the Ibis S35 rims, and Ibis says they're made to eliminate pinch flats and keep the tires sealed "no matter what you hit."
Available in Send 1 and Send 2 versions, the rims use a patented Stan's Bead Socket Technology design to lock in the tire bead. In the quest to eliminate pinch flats, Ibis widened the bead wall profile to eliminate sharp edges that could cut a tire on impact, adding strength, too. The burlier Send 2 also has extra reinforcement beneath the bead seat where the tire seals, so that in case of a hard impact, the chances of the bead seat being damaged are lessened.
|Our Enduro World Series Team has been testing the Send 1 on the front and a Send 2 in the rear for the last two years. Four EWS racers, several EWS stage wins, three EWS podiums, one Swedish National Enduro Championship, and we've only had one flat on race day. Mission accomplished.—Ibis Cycles
The rims are available in 27.5" and 29" versions and weigh between 543g (27.5" Send 1) and 625g (29" Send 2). The complete wheelsets will use Ibis hubs with SRAM XD or Shimano Microspline drivers. A full specs chart is available here
.
Like Ibis's other all-mountain rims, these ones have a 35mm internal width, as Ibis has been a proponent of wide rims for the better part of a decade. The brand has also emphasized making wheels easy to service by using standard J-bend spokes, external square nipples, and nothing proprietary.
Ibis notably introduced Blackbird as a separate component brand, not a wheel line, so we expect to see more Blackbird products in the future.
The Blackbird rims are available now at ibiscycles.com
for $99 USD. Wheelsets will begin shipping on complete bike orders mid-February and will sell for $529 USD when they become available for individual sale.
Hub driver is also crap. Blew one out in a couple dozen rides.
I’ve actually never had a rim dent/fold as easily as an Ibis rim…..and that ride time goes back to 90’s.
I'm always a bit leery of house brand items. If i have to get it with the bike...OK, but I would probably never buy a house branded item individually.
Take those broken rims and learn to ride
Are the hub drivers still made of soft cheese?!
I hear they've been upgraded to Parmesan.
