Ibis Introduces Blackbird Send Aluminum Wheels

Feb 3, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Photo: Lear Miller

Ibis announced the new Send rims and wheelsets today to introduce its new component brand, Blackbird. The Blackbird Send rims are the evolution of the Ibis S35 rims, and Ibis says they're made to eliminate pinch flats and keep the tires sealed "no matter what you hit."

Available in Send 1 and Send 2 versions, the rims use a patented Stan's Bead Socket Technology design to lock in the tire bead. In the quest to eliminate pinch flats, Ibis widened the bead wall profile to eliminate sharp edges that could cut a tire on impact, adding strength, too. The burlier Send 2 also has extra reinforcement beneath the bead seat where the tire seals, so that in case of a hard impact, the chances of the bead seat being damaged are lessened.

bigquotesOur Enduro World Series Team has been testing the Send 1 on the front and a Send 2 in the rear for the last two years. Four EWS racers, several EWS stage wins, three EWS podiums, one Swedish National Enduro Championship, and we've only had one flat on race day. Mission accomplished.Ibis Cycles


The rims are available in 27.5" and 29" versions and weigh between 543g (27.5" Send 1) and 625g (29" Send 2). The complete wheelsets will use Ibis hubs with SRAM XD or Shimano Microspline drivers. A full specs chart is available here.

Like Ibis's other all-mountain rims, these ones have a 35mm internal width, as Ibis has been a proponent of wide rims for the better part of a decade. The brand has also emphasized making wheels easy to service by using standard J-bend spokes, external square nipples, and nothing proprietary.



Ibis notably introduced Blackbird as a separate component brand, not a wheel line, so we expect to see more Blackbird products in the future.

The Blackbird rims are available now at ibiscycles.com for $99 USD. Wheelsets will begin shipping on complete bike orders mid-February and will sell for $529 USD when they become available for individual sale.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Wheels Ibis


55 Comments

  • 56 1
 Blackbird sending in the dead of night, take these broken rims and learn to ride.
  • 5 0
 He's gonna fly punk-ass fly.
  • 5 0
 All of your life, you were only waiting for your rim replacement to arrive
  • 22 1
 Will the CNN CLLCTV use BLKBRD wheels?
  • 19 6
 Ibis is such a cool boutique brand. They seem to innovate along the lines of a specialize brand not looking to appeal to the masses but the passionate buyer. Good on ya Ibis! Nice to see yet another well thought out product hit the market.
  • 19 9
 Yeah, sure, that's why they sponsor like every kooky rider on YouTube with a few thousand subs.
  • 7 10
 Previous generation of Ibis rims were alarmingly soft/fragile.

Hub driver is also crap. Blew one out in a couple dozen rides.
  • 1 0
 @wyorider: I agree about the S35 alloy rims, they are soft. I've had zero issues with my HG driver that came with them though, two seasons deep.
  • 1 9
flag wyorider (23 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 What gaper downvoted this?! Ibis wheels are hot garbage. Frames are great, wheels aren’t.

I’ve actually never had a rim dent/fold as easily as an Ibis rim…..and that ride time goes back to 90’s.
  • 1 1
 @wyorider: so accurate. Their hubs also blow, tolerance stack issues all the time. Resulting in hubs that have play out of the box.
  • 5 0
 I figure these OEM wheels are so bike companies can put them on their own bikes for less than buying them from Stans or DT Swiss. I'd probably get the i9 1/1 enduro or trail alloy wheels if I was shopping for an alloy wheelset.
  • 1 0
 I agree with the i9s. The 1/1 offering is probably the best overall rim/hub combo for the price. But, that price is a bit higher than these. In the under $600 club, you are searching for an entry level, budget wheel set. Of course the long term viability is likely in line with the price.

I'm always a bit leery of house brand items. If i have to get it with the bike...OK, but I would probably never buy a house branded item individually.
  • 1 0
 @Baller7756: At the end of the day, I'd be most interested in having great hubs that I could bring to whatever rim I want.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: Yeah... that's the deal killer here for sure. The carbon offerings from Ibis have some hub options... these are only available with the low end house hubs.
  • 10 1
 BLKBRDSND!
  • 3 0
 I love Ibis and totally get why they are doing this. But these wheels are "too burly/heavy" for me. My Ibis 738 have been fine for 4 years, except one broken alloy nipple. No issues with the rim. I hope they bring back a lighter version. As a lighter rider at 150#, I'm getting a bit frustrated in over built parts. Yes they add up and 35lb bike is definitely harder to pedal and maneuver than a 30lb bike.
  • 7 3
 Don't you guys know Brids aren't real, they were all replaced by the us government between 1959 and 1971 with surveillance drones.
  • 7 2
 birdsarentreal.com
  • 2 0
 what a wonderful rabbit hole
  • 4 0
 Blackbird sending on Pinkbike’s site
Take those broken rims and learn to ride
  • 1 0
 Underrated comment, here have an upvote
  • 1 0
 I think Ibis is on to something with wide rims. Not sure most current tires were designed with wider rims in mind though. Would be nice if tires and rims were designed together to make inserts obsolete. Inserts still feel like a patch solution to me
  • 4 2
 So these are made of aluminum not papier mache like the previous version?

Are the hub drivers still made of soft cheese?!
  • 2 0
 "Are the hub drivers still made of soft cheese?!"

I hear they've been upgraded to Parmesan.
  • 2 3
 No mention of spoke count, or even the hub... kinda underwhelming. It's ibis logo hub, so probably formula crap. I'd spend a little more and get with crank bros synthesis wheel set w/ i9 1/1 hub. That hub should be worth relacing.
  • 3 0
 been on 35mm rims all last season, 2.5 tires, verrrrry niiiice!
  • 1 0
 Just got my new Ibis 2 weeks. Guess I missed out on the BLACKBIRD wheels ! Haha I'm sure the standard 35 mm wheels that came stock are still great. Cool news from Ibis !
  • 1 0
 Nice innovation Ibis, adds a fair bit of weight compared to the outgoing wheels.
  • 1 0
 And why do they refer to these as having a 35 internal DIAMETER when it is the internal width?
  • 1 0
 Any photos of the tire-side of the rim? It'd be nice to see that what widened bead wall looks like.
  • 1 1
 Whats the warranty on theses things? They look promising, I need need a solid warranty
  • 1 0
 Alloy wheels basically aren't warrantied for dents.
  • 6 0
 @noakeabean, they have a 7 year warranty. According to Ibis, "Ibis rims are cov­ered from fail­ure due to impact dam­age under nor­mal rid­ing cir­cum­stances for a peri­od of 7 years."
  • 3 2
 @mikekazimer: "ooops, you impacted a rock on a rocky trail. That's not normal riding circumstances."
  • 1 0
 @HB208: Not totally true. Several companies have crash replacement programs for alloy rims, where if you damage them they will sell you a new rim at 50% off. Stan's and Tairiin have crash replacement provisions. Not a bad deal.
  • 2 0
 @HB208: I can vouch that Ibis is really cool about the warranty on their wheels/rims. I reached out after breaking three spokes looking to purchase a rim to re-lace my rear wheel and they sent me a new one free of charge under warranty. Great company to deal with.
  • 1 0
 @privateer-wheels: I think the issue is that you would still need to bring it to a shop to string up the new rim. So even if its 50% off, it ends up costing you like $150-200 every time you need to replace a rim.
  • 2 0
 @HB208, what shop is charging you $200 to re-lace a wheel? That's waay too much. I'd take that as incentive to learn how to do your own rim swaps - it's not that hard at all with a little practice.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: Nah, I am saying $50-75 for the rim plus $50-75 for shop labor. Maybe $200 is a bit high.
  • 4 3
 Blackbird is my least favorite Beatles related song.
  • 5 1
 Most Beatles songs are my least favorite songs...
  • 1 0
 @og-squid-mtb: Beatles are the one direction of their time and did cheap rip offs of popular culture (like the hippies).
  • 1 0
 @HB208: I'm 51 and have never liked the Beatles.
  • 1 0
 (Deleted- missed a picture)
  • 3 3
 Blackbird is a sacred name. Ibis disrespected the SR71. Not cool Ibis, not cool.
  • 1 3
 So is this just a Stans rim with an Ibis logo? Are aluminum rims moving to pedal status where every person essentially has their own brand but there are only a few actual different designs?
  • 3 0
 No, this rim is a unique design created by Ibis. We do license the Stan's BST patent, which allows us to have lower profile sidewalls and create a stronger lighter rim.
  • 2 5
 Wow, another set of 2000g+ carbon 29er wheels. These companies don't want to deal with warranties so they're throwing so much carbon at them. ... Also, 35mm is pretty wide considering the industry is 'settling' on 30mm in terms of tire design, etc. Not worth going to 35mm IMHO as it just increases weight and lowers the number of tires that are appropriately designed. Cool shape and look though!
  • 3 0
 No carbon to be seen. Did you read the article.
  • 2 0
 wooosh....
  • 2 3
 Can we get a cross-section? How's it look relative to something like a Spank Oozy?
  • 5 0
 Scroll back up, bro.
  • 4 0
 Dang, totally missed that on the first go around. Could have been me, could have been updated afterwards, but it's probably me.
  • 1 1
 did you read the article?
  • 1 0
 @dreamlink87: I think it was added later. I didn't see it the first time either, but it's there now.

Post a Comment



