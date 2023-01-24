Ibis Launches New Vietnam Made Exie

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles
Introducing the Exie for all. Sharing the same geometry and performance as the World Cup winning Exie USA, our newest offering is handbuilt in Vietnam. It’s everything we love about our US made offering (albeit ~250g heavier) in a wallet-friendly build. Prices start at $4,999 USD for a complete bike.
The Exie USA will continue to be manufactured in our Santa Cruz factory, which is powered by the warm California sunshine. The Exie USA was the first carbon fiber full suspension bike we laid up, molded, and assembled entirely in house. We took what we learned doing it ourselves and poured it into the new Exie.
To learn more about the Ibis Factory, check out the full Pinkbike factory tour here
.
Both the Exie and Exie USA share a different approach to XC bike geometry. Rather than designing around 70mm or longer stems, we designed around short stems. We added that extra stem length back into the reach. This gives both Exies the confidence-inspiring balance of a trail bike, without sacrificing the crisp handling you expect from a World Cup XC race bike.
We also departed from the current trend towards ever steeper seat tube angles. Our size-specific seat angles were chosen to harness your strongest muscles while reducing any potential knee or wrist strain.
To keep you riding more and wrenching less, all of our bikes use a thoughtful combination of bearings and bushings throughout the suspension links. But if you have to work on your bike, it should be easy. That is why we use mechanic-friendly internal cable routing, a threaded bottom bracket, and a drop in headset. And we’ve mercifully kept the internally routed cables outside of the headset. All of our frames are backed by our seven year warranty and excellent customer service.
Continuing the theme of livability, we added clearance for two water bottles on all frame sizes. A swanky molded rubber chainstay keeps noise at bay, while an integrated upper chain guide allows you to drop the hammer - not your chain.
All of our bikes are designed with low standover and long droppers in mind, so you can pick your frame size based on your preferred reach number. Most riders on a medium frame can fit a 170mm or greater dropper post, while riders under 5’ 5” (165cm) can utilize a 125mm and up. We’ve also continued our tradition of clearance for big tires, so you can line up with 2.2” go fast tires, or shred on meaty 2.4” rubber.
The Exie is offered with three build kits (Deore, our special NX/GX blend, and SLX). Complete bikes start at $4,999. The Exie USA is offered with three build kids (XT, X01, and XX1) and complete bikes start at $7,999. A frame-only option is also available for the Exie USA.
The new Exie brings the thrilling speed of our Exie USA to the whole world. For more info on the new Ibis Exie, visit our website
. Find your nearest dealer here
42 Comments
Seems more like Ibis is offering something more akin to Yeti's Turq / not Turq or SCB's C and CC with this bike, except the fancy one is made in the USA using solar power. Which is pretty f*cking cool.
Nice to see they came to their senses on branding though.
Let me tell you who’s buying aluminum XC race bikes.
Very few people.
It might be fewer than the number of people buying their $4500 MUSA frame, if what’s on the start line at the races that I participate in is any indication
bruh