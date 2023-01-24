Ibis Launches New Vietnam Made Exie

Jan 24, 2023
by Ibis Cycles  
Note: With the introduction of this newest Exie model, we are renaming our made in Santa Cruz OG version the “Exie USA”

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles

Introducing the Exie for all. Sharing the same geometry and performance as the World Cup winning Exie USA, our newest offering is handbuilt in Vietnam. It’s everything we love about our US made offering (albeit ~250g heavier) in a wallet-friendly build. Prices start at $4,999 USD for a complete bike.




The Exie USA will continue to be manufactured in our Santa Cruz factory, which is powered by the warm California sunshine. The Exie USA was the first carbon fiber full suspension bike we laid up, molded, and assembled entirely in house. We took what we learned doing it ourselves and poured it into the new Exie.

To learn more about the Ibis Factory, check out the full Pinkbike factory tour here.



Both the Exie and Exie USA share a different approach to XC bike geometry. Rather than designing around 70mm or longer stems, we designed around short stems. We added that extra stem length back into the reach. This gives both Exies the confidence-inspiring balance of a trail bike, without sacrificing the crisp handling you expect from a World Cup XC race bike.

Pajaro Experiment

We also departed from the current trend towards ever steeper seat tube angles. Our size-specific seat angles were chosen to harness your strongest muscles while reducing any potential knee or wrist strain.

To keep you riding more and wrenching less, all of our bikes use a thoughtful combination of bearings and bushings throughout the suspension links. But if you have to work on your bike, it should be easy. That is why we use mechanic-friendly internal cable routing, a threaded bottom bracket, and a drop in headset. And we’ve mercifully kept the internally routed cables outside of the headset. All of our frames are backed by our seven year warranty and excellent customer service.




Continuing the theme of livability, we added clearance for two water bottles on all frame sizes. A swanky molded rubber chainstay keeps noise at bay, while an integrated upper chain guide allows you to drop the hammer - not your chain.

All of our bikes are designed with low standover and long droppers in mind, so you can pick your frame size based on your preferred reach number. Most riders on a medium frame can fit a 170mm or greater dropper post, while riders under 5’ 5” (165cm) can utilize a 125mm and up. We’ve also continued our tradition of clearance for big tires, so you can line up with 2.2” go fast tires, or shred on meaty 2.4” rubber.


The Exie is offered with three build kits (Deore, our special NX/GX blend, and SLX). Complete bikes start at $4,999. The Exie USA is offered with three build kids (XT, X01, and XX1) and complete bikes start at $7,999. A frame-only option is also available for the Exie USA.

The new Exie brings the thrilling speed of our Exie USA to the whole world. For more info on the new Ibis Exie, visit our website. Find your nearest dealer here

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases XC Bikes Ibis Ibis Exie


Must Read This Week
[Updated - Johannes Fischbach Signs with GasGas] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
110971 views
Lewis Buchanan Signs With... OnlyFans?
73712 views
Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2023
44931 views
Sam Blenkinsop Signs With Crestline Bike Co.
44168 views
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Announce Viewing Options & New World Series Branding for 2023 World Cups
39372 views
Video: Developing the Next Generation Santa Cruz V10
39284 views
Kyle Strait Signs With Vitus
35588 views
YT Launch New Cheaper Capra Core 1 & Upgrades Core 2 Model
35052 views

42 Comments

  • 39 1
 That new branding didn’t last long… lol
  • 12 0
 At least the listened. Glad to see cables out of the headset too
  • 1 13
flag Pmrmusic26 (38 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Their made USA was a pipe dream lol tbd when plan to close the Santa Cruz facility
  • 1 11
flag mininhi (23 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 when someones trying to make Lycra tights cool again are like those people wearing nut-hugging short shorts thinking they look trendy, until your balls starts complaining they cant breath and decide to pop out. Ain't nobody want to see that !
  • 14 0
 Exie Canada (its just a moose)
  • 22 12
 $3,000 less, just moving it to another country - that is insane. Are people even working for money or are these unpaid minors forced, I mean hired to do the job?
  • 14 0
 Average monthly salary is around $150-200 USD in Vietnam.
  • 16 1
 Moving it to another country and going from a XT level build kit to a Deore level build kit for the base models. But yes, ignore the details like that as they surely don't have an impact on the pricing.
  • 23 2
 That's not a fair comparison. The 5k version has Deore, a cheap post, alloy bars, etc... The Exie USA retails for 3k more because the base build is XT, Bike Yoke Revive post, i9 stem.

Seems more like Ibis is offering something more akin to Yeti's Turq / not Turq or SCB's C and CC with this bike, except the fancy one is made in the USA using solar power. Which is pretty f*cking cool.
  • 1 0
 Different builds, but still, they were smart to leave out XT build kits on both for direct comparison.
  • 3 1
 That's including the recent crazy container shipping costs, and Trump tariffs.
  • 1 0
 @Circe: I guess they’ll need to dump their marketing line about “premium carbon for everyone”.

Nice to see they came to their senses on branding though.
  • 2 3
 @Circe: It would be alloy if they really wanted to be good for the environment.
  • 5 1
 @draggingbrake: i bet ya trump tariffs have lesser impact on vietnam version price vs solar tax in USA version
  • 1 0
 @Roost66:

Let me tell you who’s buying aluminum XC race bikes.

Very few people.

It might be fewer than the number of people buying their $4500 MUSA frame, if what’s on the start line at the races that I participate in is any indication
  • 1 0
 @hllclmbr: I would be if I was an XC guy.
  • 11 0
 "mercifully kept the internally routed cables outside of the headset" Ibis gets it.
  • 10 1
 Seems legit...Other brand sells frames made in vietnam too but at the USA price
  • 9 1
 "Wallet-friendly" and "Starts at $4,999" do not belong in the same paragraph.
  • 8 0
 All hail the Exie Ali Baba
  • 6 0
 Sounds like they’ve been reading the pinkbike comments about headset cable routing. Round of applause everyone!
  • 3 0
 Nice it doesn’t have lock outs. On most XC bikes, it’s hideous cable mess. Curious on the weight of the SLX and why they only sell the USA frame. .
  • 2 0
 I too would like to know the SLX weight. That price is pretty good for what you're getting.
  • 3 0
 I miss a "proudly made in Vietnam" graphics on the frame.
  • 1 0
 I was really hoping the next Ibis would be an non-electric take on their eBike - it's best looking, best geo Ibis I've seen in a long time.
  • 3 1
 got to love slave trade bikes
  • 3 1
 USA USA USA
  • 1 0
 There it is lol been waiting for this haha
  • 2 3
 And what was all that shit about Vietnam? What the f*ck, has anything got to do with Vietnam? What the f*ck are you talking about?
  • 2 0
 Mr. Treehorn treats objects like women, man.
  • 1 0
 @TerrapinBen: this might have been the only chance ever to make this comment. I appreciate you not missing it.
  • 1 0
 I'll just let my Ibis do the job.
  • 1 0
 "wallet friendly" and s]
  • 2 2
 "wallet friendly" *starts at $5k* *uses slave labor*

bruh
  • 1 0
 My eyes!!!!
  • 1 1
 Eggsy UK Edition
  • 1 0
 more like breggsy(t)
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.037847
Mobile Version of Website