Ibis Announces New DV9 Carbon Hardtail

The greatest gifts aren’t bought, they’re built. That’s the story behind our new lightweight carbon 29" hardtail, the DV9. Inspired by his high school daughter, Lili Heim, Ibis Co-Owner and CEO Hans Heim set out to build a bike that was versatile enough for her to race and shred... And affordable enough that she could pay for it with her summer job.
Lili, Hans, and the shop dog showing off an early DV9 prototype.
With a slacker-than-XC (aka down-country) geometry and 2.6" tire clearance, the DV9 is capable of winning on Saturday and roosting Sunday. Lili proved that in spectacular fashion, by taking three varsity race wins, five varsity XC podiums, and first place overall in the 2018 Northern California NICA league on a prototype frame.
The 1,204 gram full-carbon frame retails for just $999. Completes start at $2,199. That's $250 more than a comparable aluminum frame and hundreds less than most carbon builds.
Compared to our previous hardtail, the reach on the DV9 grew by 20-24mm depending on size. We also slackened the head tube from 71° to 67.4° with a 120mm fork and 68.5° with a 100mm fork.
These numbers straddle the fine line between cross country and trail, making the DV9 versatile enough to race, while still capable of shredding singletrack and exploring the back country.Build Kits:
The DV9 will be offered in six different built kits. An NX equipped frame will retail for $2,199. Eagle equipped bikes start at $2,999. All builds ship with rigid posts but dropper posts are available for a reasonable upgrade fee. Ibis also offers fork, wheel, and handlebar upgrades.
Staying true to the bike's versatile pedigree, we offer the DV9 with two distinct build kits. You can line up in confidence for race day with a 100mm Fox Stepcast fork and 2.25” fast guy tires.
Or, shralp past your buddies on their full suspension rigs with a 120mm Fox Rhythm 34 and physics-defying 2.6” tires.
