PRESS RELEASES

Ibis Announces New DV9 Carbon Hardtail

Oct 1, 2018
by Ibis Cycles  

Ibis DV9
Ibis DV9

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles

The greatest gifts aren’t bought, they’re built. That’s the story behind our new lightweight carbon 29" hardtail, the DV9. Inspired by his high school daughter, Lili Heim, Ibis Co-Owner and CEO Hans Heim set out to build a bike that was versatile enough for her to race and shred... And affordable enough that she could pay for it with her summer job.

Ibis DV9
Lili, Hans, and the shop dog showing off an early DV9 prototype.

With a slacker-than-XC (aka down-country) geometry and 2.6" tire clearance, the DV9 is capable of winning on Saturday and roosting Sunday. Lili proved that in spectacular fashion, by taking three varsity race wins, five varsity XC podiums, and first place overall in the 2018 Northern California NICA league on a prototype frame.

The 1,204 gram full-carbon frame retails for just $999. Completes start at $2,199. That's $250 more than a comparable aluminum frame and hundreds less than most carbon builds.

Ibis DV9
Click to enlarge.

Compared to our previous hardtail, the reach on the DV9 grew by 20-24mm depending on size. We also slackened the head tube from 71° to 67.4° with a 120mm fork and 68.5° with a 100mm fork.

These numbers straddle the fine line between cross country and trail, making the DV9 versatile enough to race, while still capable of shredding singletrack and exploring the back country.

Ibis DV9
Click to enlarge.

Build Kits:

The DV9 will be offered in six different built kits. An NX equipped frame will retail for $2,199. Eagle equipped bikes start at $2,999. All builds ship with rigid posts but dropper posts are available for a reasonable upgrade fee. Ibis also offers fork, wheel, and handlebar upgrades.

Ibis DV9

Ibis DV9
Ibis DV9

Staying true to the bike's versatile pedigree, we offer the DV9 with two distinct build kits. You can line up in confidence for race day with a 100mm Fox Stepcast fork and 2.25” fast guy tires.

Ibis DV9

Ibis DV9
Ibis DV9

Or, shralp past your buddies on their full suspension rigs with a 120mm Fox Rhythm 34 and physics-defying 2.6” tires.

Ibis DV9

For more info, visit Ibis Cycles

MENTIONS: @ibiscycles


Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 36 GRIP2 vs. RockShox Lyrik RC2 Fork
91078 views
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2018
64604 views
The Top 10 Ratboy x Santa Cruz Moments
59795 views
Evil Releases New 140mm 29er - The Offering
55320 views
Just Keep it Rolling: How Ruaridh Cunningham‘s Destroyed Wheel Made it Through EWS Ainsa
55025 views
Josh Bryceland & Santa Cruz Bicycles Part Ways
52526 views
$5 Raffle: Win A Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
46803 views
Bike Check: Brodie's 2002 8-Ball & the Case for Incremental Improvements
41546 views

25 Comments

  • + 8
 I mean, that pricing isn't outrageous. Though I'm confused by how Shimano XT can be a $1500 upgrade over SRAM NX when I can buy a full XT groupset for about $600. Sure, add in a hundred bucks for the up-level bars and seatpost, but still...
  • + 1
 Am I the only one that feels a lot of resistance in the Shimano shifter even with the clutch dialed back?
  • + 2
 @akvbike: Shimano's definitely a heavier action than SRAM, but you probably just need to change your cable and housing. My clutch is turned up pretty stiff and I can't say I've ever thought "gee my thumb is getting tired, downshifting is just too hard."
  • + 7
 I'm sorry but this is going to be very confusing for PB. All new bikes are supposed to have 475mm reach and a 77* STA, which this does not, but it can fit water bottles galore. I'm not sure if we're supposed to hate this or like it. Can someone else please comment and tell me what to think? Thanks.
  • + 2
 Steep STA on full suspension bikes help compensate for sag. Since you don’t have rearsuspension on a hard tail, the STA doesn’t have to be nearly as steep.
  • + 1
 @Circe: -Sarcasm
  • + 1
 It's too short in the front and too long in the rear, like the Rip LS. I neither hate nor like this bike. You shouldn't either.
  • + 5
 Hey pinkbike. Can we get the geo charts in higher res for mobile? I personally loose interest in switching to desktop and having to go to high res to see a reach number....
  • + 2
 far out, family . ibis over here keeping the game fresh with new frames, have to toss that filthy dog around some day, seems to be off the dolo for a quick moon as it just popped out, clout still out. but rolling high am I right brothas
  • + 1
 Yes
  • + 1
 I have no idea what you just said, but... Sure
  • + 4
 High school racing is really doing a lot for mountain biking. It’s cool.
  • + 1
 I love Ibis and love hardtails. When I saw 999$ for a frame I was all set to buy one. Then I looked at the geo. Ugh. This ain’t “down country” at all. Is this 2015? Hard pass.

Sad
  • + 1
 Not sure how I feel about this bike. But suddenly my mind has been made once I read "down-country".. in the description. I'll take 5.. And ride them down the country with my 4 friends. I have been waiting for this day.
  • + 2
 Hey ibis we want an updated geometry Ripley and a 100mm rear travel XC/Trail mean machine
  • + 1
 Hoping 2019 has a big announcement of a new from the ground up, all-in-the-USA-made Ripley. Fingers are crossed.
  • + 2
 "An NX equipped frame will retail for $2,1999."

Holy shite that's expensive.
  • + 3
 pink bike little heavy on the nine key
  • + 8
 Good catch - the price has now been reduced by $19,800.
  • + 1
 Salute
  • + 1
 Sweet. But that barely-perceptible kink in the the top tube...why? It makes it look broken.
  • + 3
 Devi8 with DV9
  • + 1
 Nick you should get one! I will not tell your wife.
  • + 1
 When comes the down country world cup at losinj?
  • + 1
 Ibis Cycles Owner Kills Tranny, For His Children!?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.046868
Mobile Version of Website