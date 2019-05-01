Lewis Buchanan Will Miss EWS Madeira Due to Broken Wrist

INDUSTRY INSIDER

May 1, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
broken wrist

Ibis enduro racer Lew Buchanan smacked a tree and fractured his wrist today - another victim of what seems to be an early season EWS injury curse. The good news is that he won't require surgery. The bad news is that he'll miss the next round of the EWS at Madeira while he heals up. The lad reports he's in great spirits and that he could be fit to race rounds four and five if all goes well.

Broken wrist

bigquotesBroke my wrist today in an unfortunate crash. It's pretty horrible looking. Tried to stop my face from hitting a tree and ended up crushing my wrist between my chest and the tree. No surgery required which is a bonus. I'm in a positive mindset, got a solid group around me, and an awesome team backing me, so I’m looking forward to returning back to form.Lewis Buchanan


Heal up Lew! We look forward to watching you rip the EWS later this year.

