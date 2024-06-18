Powered by Outside

Ibis Announces Limited Edition Team 31 Exie USA Frames

Jun 18, 2024
by Ibis Cycles  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles

The Exie USA is now available in a limited edition Mercury Silver finish with gold team issue graphics. These expertly crafted Exie USA frames are handmade in our solar-powered Northern California facility, retail for $4,499.99 and are available now.

photo

photo
photo

photo

Team 31 debuted the new limited frames at round 3 of the UCI World Cup in Nove Mesto.

Team 31 is an elite UCI World Cup Cross Country Team created with a unique vision. Rather than perpetuating the pressurized structure of elite racing focused on podiums and social media followers, their goal is to model fun, mental and physical health and influence others positively.

photo

photo
photo

To foster positive outdoor experiences, the athletes from Team 31 meet up and ride with local kids after every race.

Traditionally, we’ve showcased the Exie USA frames in their raw carbon form to highlight their quality right out of the mold, but now, for the first time, we’re introducing painted frames. Painting normally requires extensive surface preparation, often involving time consuming finishing work and filler, which adds significant weight, labor and cost.

photo

Our manufacturing site also acts as a research and development center and allows us to test new ideas. An outcome of this research was the utilization of new materials that further improve the surface quality of our frames allowing us to offer painted frames without increasing the finishing work or adding weight.

photo

photo
photo

Team 31 attacking the Val Di Sole course in practice.

Our painted frames debut with this limited-edition model, featuring automotive-grade paint known for its durability and lightweight properties, and adorned with Limited Edition Team 31 decals.

photo

Jenny Rissveds approved.

Team 31 is sponsored by Ibis, Continental, POC, Fox, Raceface, Shimano, Fjällräven, and Hyundai.

The Exie USA is available now through Ibis Dealers. Find your local dealer here.

9 Comments
  • 5 1
 Man, the exie is just so damn ugly and even worse in person. It's the reason I sold my ripmo -- I never wanted to ride it because I couldn't stand to look at it.
  • 3 1
 The original Mojo was, hands down, the sexiest frame ever created; a true work of art.
This?
Looks pretty much like every other bike.
  • 3 0
 Yes dude, the mojos are some of the best looking bikes out there. That said I hope Ibis updates the whole lineup to look more like the HD6, times they are a changing
  • 4 3
 Really? That's uglier than any of the other ibis bikes (except for the HD6). And that's saying a lot.
Full disclosure: I own a ripmo.
  • 4 2
 Sexie
  • 1 0
 Great team mission statement.
  • 2 0
 where's the new ripmo?
  • 1 0
 My god that's a terrible looking bike.
Below threshold threads are hidden







