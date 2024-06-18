Ibis Announces Limited Edition Team 31 Exie USA Frames

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles
The Exie USA is now available in a limited edition Mercury Silver finish with gold team issue graphics. These expertly crafted Exie USA frames are handmade in our solar-powered Northern California facility, retail for $4,499.99 and are available now. Team 31 debuted the new limited frames at round 3 of the UCI World Cup in Nove Mesto.
Team 31 is an elite UCI World Cup Cross Country Team created with a unique vision. Rather than perpetuating the pressurized structure of elite racing focused on podiums and social media followers, their goal is to model fun, mental and physical health and influence others positively. To foster positive outdoor experiences, the athletes from Team 31 meet up and ride with local kids after every race.
Traditionally, we’ve showcased the Exie USA frames in their raw carbon form to highlight their quality right out of the mold, but now, for the first time, we’re introducing painted frames. Painting normally requires extensive surface preparation, often involving time consuming finishing work and filler, which adds significant weight, labor and cost.
Our manufacturing site also acts as a research and development center and allows us to test new ideas. An outcome of this research was the utilization of new materials that further improve the surface quality of our frames allowing us to offer painted frames without increasing the finishing work or adding weight.Team 31 attacking the Val Di Sole course in practice.
Our painted frames debut with this limited-edition model, featuring automotive-grade paint known for its durability and lightweight properties, and adorned with Limited Edition Team 31 decals.Jenny Rissveds approved.
Team 31 is sponsored by Ibis, Continental, POC, Fox, Raceface, Shimano, Fjällräven, and Hyundai.
The Exie USA is available now through Ibis Dealers. Find your local dealer here
