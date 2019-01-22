Video: Ibis Re-signs Wallner, Buchanan & Baraona for 2019 EWS Team

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles

The Team gathered in Santa Cruz in December for some early season training, some secret product testing and some serious training in the gym.

Robin battled the Chilean Anti-Grip at the start of the season to claim his first podium finish. Photo Credit: Dave Trumpore

Lew, a Scotsman, made the wet conditions in Olargues look easy. His ability to ride in the muck earned him his first top ten finish of the season. Photo Credit: Dave Trumpore

You see those stripes on Bex's right arm? You have to win a British National Championship to wear them

Ibis is beyond stoked to announce the 2019 Ibis Enduro Team.Robin Wallner joined Ibis four years ago, when he first made the leap from racing World Cup Downhill to Enduro. He’s become an invaluable resource in testing and development, as well as a Team Dad (both literally and figuratively). We look forward to working with him for many years to come.After winning the EWS Team Championship in 2017, 2018 was a rebuilding year with new faces, Bex Baraona, Julie Duvert and Lewis Buchanan. The team was rounded out with leader Robin Wallner.The team instantly meshed, with Robin Wallner and Bex Baraona kicking off the season with their best career results ever - on the yet unreleased Ripmo.As the season progressed, Robin earned another podium finish, and was consistently finishing in the top 10. He was ranked number two until he skipped La Thuile to be present at the birth of his son, Ted Wallner (your future 2040 EWS Champion).After a previous season riddled by injury, Lew was ready to prove himself. He made an early switch from wagon wheels to 650B and would go on to clinch the British Enduro Championship and earn a top ten finish at Round 3 of the EWS.2018 was Bex’s first year on a team, with access to a race mechanic, data analytics, and the support from everyone at Ibis. As a privateer, paying her way around the world, she finished a wildly impressive 8th. This year, she clinched the British Enduro Championship alongside Lew, finished in 4th at Round 1 in Chile, and consistently finished in the top 5.Despite a handful of injuries (and the birth of a child), the team strung together a solid defense of their Team Championship crown, but were ultimately forced to settle for second. With a full year together and with more time on the various bikes, the team is ready to reclaim their crown.Age: 25Country: United KingdomCareer Highlights- 2018 British Enduro Champion- 2018 EWS Round 1, 4thAge: 25Country: ScotlandCareer Highlights:- 2018 British Enduro Champion,- 2016 EWS Round 2, 7th- 2018 EWS Round 3, 10thAge: 30Country: SwedenCareer highlights:- 2010 European downhill champion- 2012 European downhill series Overall Win- 2018 EWS Round 1, 3rd- 2018 EWS Round 4, 3rd- 10 Swedish National titlesThe Ibis Cycles Enduro Team is supported by: POC, Maxxis, KS, Shimano, Fox, Fabric, OneUp, LizardSkins, Honey Stinger, Fláer, Wearcolour, K-Edge and Feedback Sports.