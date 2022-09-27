Ibis Ripmo & Ripley Receive UDH Update & New Colors

Sep 27, 2022
by Ibis Cycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles

The Ibis Ripmo and Ripley now feature a UDH rear derailleur. To help differentiate them from current models, we’re using the names Ripley V4S and Ripmo V2S. The S stands for swingarm.



The Ripmo is available in Bruce Banner (pictured above) or Endurocell.

Both models receive a new UDH swingarm for maximum future compatibility, and move to a 55mm chainline. They also receive enhanced frame stay protection and upgraded clevis bushings.



The Ripley is available in Drywall or Bad Apple.

The 55mm chainline, which is 3mm wider than the previous standard, allows for a wider and stiffer chainstay. The clevis pivot bushings have more consistent sealing to keep out the grime in even the wettest conditions. Because of these changes the new parts are not backwards compatible.



You can visually identify the new swingarms by the new hanger, as well as the derailleur cable exit port, which has been moved to the top of the stay. The new routing boosts heel clearance and offers improved shifting feel, as it provides a smoother passage to the derailleur.



Our new chainstay protector features thick raised sections to help dampen chain slap noise. It also extends downwards, wrapping under the chainstay. This protects from heel rub and eliminates the metal chainsuck plate.

We’re also replacing our bolt on polycarbonate downtube protector with a new thick rubber guard. It covers a larger area and the increased thickness and softer material better absorbs impacts.


The updated Ripmo and Ripley are available now.

58 Comments

  • 87 9
 The old logo was one of the best in the business, the new one looks like it belongs on a Costco only brand.
  • 10 1
 100% Accurate this was such a miss
  • 6 0
 The charm of their water color manuals, the iconic classic metal head badge, sort of this we don't take ourselves too serious or aren't trying to be edgy (Evil) or Bro-ey (Transition). Their new brand identity/strategy is perfectly generic, it's actually quite remarkable, was it AI generated?
  • 3 2
 Nah man. Kirkland Signature logo would look better.
  • 1 1
 @cogsci: Yeah, I got the email from Ibis about their rebranding this morning....it's like a marketing robot wrote it...lol. I miss the soul that Ibis used to have...their website and branding were some of my favourite, loved the water colours and I want them to bring back the handjob....haha...
  • 45 4
 New logo looks awful compared to the classy badge they had before, it has a distinctly cheap feel.
  • 20 0
 No more head badge. Just a decal now. Frame prices up. Delivery fees up. Will be interesting to see what happens to prices as the global markets suffer and we are in a recession.
  • 1 0
 but, but, but new colors!
  • 12 0
 It’s almost like Kaz predicted the future. Oracle status. See “ Opinion: The Pace of Change in the MTB World is Slowing Down, and I'm All For It.”
  • 13 0
 Ibis looking Basic AF
  • 9 1
 Hey Ibis, check the comments on the Knolly prototype article, where they're getting rid of the swoopy top tubes. Ibis bikes would look so much better with a straight top tube. Also, go back to the old logo.
  • 9 2
 That top tube is legitimately the only thing keeping me from trying either one of these bikes for years now. Refuse to own a bike that I don't want to look at.
  • 8 0
 Agreed on the logo, the prior one was iconic. I think they nailed the colors though.
  • 6 1
 Considering Ibis gets a lot of hate for their bikes not looking that good, you'd think they would try to make their bikes look better instead of worse. Aside from some nice color schemes on these... This is not a great look... The logo is way off.
  • 5 0
 AF bikes are on sale now too, so they are probably getting a refresh too. Unfortunately the AF bikes aren't the same amazing value as when they released. No I don't want a Marzocchi coil fork over DVO.
  • 1 0
 Yep. bummed to see them go that direction.
  • 1 0
 My AF has been amortizing great over the last 3 seasons. Extra value extraction.
  • 5 1
 I hate the new logo. I agree, it looks like something seen on a bike sold at Costco. Hey Ibis, your focus group got it wrong on the new logo. I will now always look at the old logo on my DV9 and think of what once was.
  • 4 1
 Wow... they had an awesome ICONIC Head Badge and they went to this generic graphic... more expensive and looks cheaper a the same time. What a miss. Bummed to see this. Ibis's prices were competitive for awhile and now they jack the price and got back to their old ways while putting out a product that looks budget. Ug.
  • 3 0
 They ditched the scalloped graphics on the side which is a nice improvement. The DW link logo is still derpy looking though. Otherwise, looks nice.
  • 1 0
 I recently sold my V2 to go mullet (glad I did as a shorter rider) but had concerns that right afterwards Ibis may come out with a more versatile set of bikes e.g., mullet/longer travel or say a flip chip and I'd be missing out. Nope! Concerns mitigated.
  • 4 0
 Drywall? Watch out for Kyle with his Energy Drink
  • 9 6
 Apparently unpopular opinion: the old logo was weird and forgettable- this looks like a good step to me.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. New logo is looks good and modern. It's way more easily identifiable than the old logo. I like it.
  • 1 0
 Agreed.
  • 1 0
 As an RAF owner, I definitely prefer the previous metal badge over a decal.
  • 3 1
 I can't not believe they got rid of the heritage in the brand with this new bizarre bargain bin aesthetic. This is easily the oddest design 180 I've seen in the industry.
  • 3 0
 Well... this is disappointing... still holding out hope for a new longer travel 29'r from them
  • 1 0
 Maybe SRAM will force more manufacturers over to the UDH with the threat of a unique rear derailleur. Learning from Shimano. How many "standards" do we have because Shimano says so?
  • 1 0
 Wow, I'm clearly in the minority here, but I actually like the new logo and wordmark. And that black and bronze color scheme is gorgeous. Still don't like the top tube, though.
  • 3 0
 Wow, might be the first bike update that makes me feel glad to still have the previous rides...
  • 3 0
 $3699 msrp same. V2 "on sale" now for 20% less which is msrp pre-pandemic.
  • 1 0
 Truth
  • 3 0
 I like the Bruce Banner color scheme.
  • 2 0
 What about longer slacker and lower? Everyone wants a dh bike for trail duty rite?
  • 3 0
 Black Ripmo reminds me of a Guerilla Gravity bike
  • 2 0
 This is a total fail on my part. I own a ripmo and I had no idea what the logo was until they changed it. SMH
  • 1 0
 Exactly the reason the brand logo got updated.
  • 1 0
 From the design standpoint, the new logo is not *bad*, imo. I think the main issue is that it's painted, rather than an actual head badge.
  • 1 0
 Boring new colors and logo? Check. Marketing spiel? Check.

On the bright side, looks like there is no reason to "upgrade" from my V4 Ripley.
  • 1 0
 I was hoping for a storage compartment in the new Ripmo and Ripley version. I'm a little disappointed ..And the logo no comment..
  • 2 0
 Looks like the Ripley AF got the update as well.
  • 2 0
 My V2 wants those updated protection pieces real bad.
  • 2 0
 Dang, keeping short stays for big people Frown
  • 2 1
 So the chainring now sits where compared to the casette? How much is the chain twisting when in lowest gear?
  • 1 0
 Quietly dropping a new logo? I like it, hope new bikes will get less swoopy as well
  • 1 0
 The only Ibis update news we came here for was an announcement of a new top tube. Sadly disappointed.
  • 2 0
 The death of head badges makes me sad, just such a nice touch to a bike.
  • 2 0
 new logo head tube badge is unfortunate
  • 3 2
 Ripmo fans will be disappointed
  • 5 4
 Whoa, rebrand alert!!! Nice logo.
  • 2 0
 Let my Ibis do the job
  • 2 1
 Gosh Ibis bikes are so ugly
  • 1 1
 New logo lacks soul. I'm not usually looking at the logo while riding though. And my Ripley rides like nothing else.
  • 1 0
 Replacing a proper head tube badge with a sticker is a travesty
  • 1 1
 Which article are we supposed to comment on???
Below threshold threads are hidden





