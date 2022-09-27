Ibis Ripmo & Ripley Receive UDH Update & New Colors

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles

The Ibis Ripmo and Ripley now feature a UDH rear derailleur. To help differentiate them from current models, we’re using the names Ripley V4S and Ripmo V2S. The S stands for swingarm.Both models receive a new UDH swingarm for maximum future compatibility, and move to a 55mm chainline. They also receive enhanced frame stay protection and upgraded clevis bushings.The 55mm chainline, which is 3mm wider than the previous standard, allows for a wider and stiffer chainstay. The clevis pivot bushings have more consistent sealing to keep out the grime in even the wettest conditions. Because of these changes the new parts are not backwards compatible.You can visually identify the new swingarms by the new hanger, as well as the derailleur cable exit port, which has been moved to the top of the stay. The new routing boosts heel clearance and offers improved shifting feel, as it provides a smoother passage to the derailleur.Our new chainstay protector features thick raised sections to help dampen chain slap noise. It also extends downwards, wrapping under the chainstay. This protects from heel rub and eliminates the metal chainsuck plate.We’re also replacing our bolt on polycarbonate downtube protector with a new thick rubber guard. It covers a larger area and the increased thickness and softer material better absorbs impacts.The updated Ripmo and Ripley are available now.