Ibis Shows Off Custom 40th Anniversay Ripmo EWS Race Bikes

Jun 22, 2021
by Ibis Cycles  

Forty. The big four oh. On April Fools, we officially hit the milestone. We're celebrating all year long. To honor our racing heritage, the Ibis EWS Team will be riding custom Ripmo frames painted in our throwback 88 SS (Super Sport) paint scheme. Over thirty years later, the iconic blue and purple livery still looks amazing.






Cole Lucas, pictured above, and the Ibis EWS Team will be racing these 40th Anniversary bikes this season.

These custom frames were built exclusively for the Ibis EWS Race team. Ibis has no immediate plans to offer this as a production colorway. If you're not a professional enduro racer, you're only chance to ride one of these limited edition team spec bikes is to donate to a forthcoming raffle. Ibis will be partnering with their local trail organization, Santa Cruz Mountain Trail Stewardship (SCMTS), to help raise funds for new trail development and maintenance. In 2020, Ibis Cycles partnered with SCMTS to raise nearly 300k for various causes, including Covid-19 relief and parks impacted by the CZU Lightning Complex Fires.

Thanks to those who make this all possible, our sponsors: Ibis Cycles, POC, Maxxis tires, Bike Yoke, Shimano, Fox, LizardSkins grips, One-Up components, Wilderness Trail Bikes, Dumonde Tech, Umara, Cush Core, Stages Cycling, Motion Instruments.

