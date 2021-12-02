Reader Story: Iceland, the Country of Ice, Fire & Unexplored Trails

Well, I remember it like yesterday, watching NWD movies and daydreaming about riding Utah-like terrain, like all the „superhero“ riders of my youth. There was always a familiarity about it, and about riding powder on skis for me, and I love riding powder! I have spent hours on google maps, scoping for the perfect location. However, it was a little bit difficult to find such a terrain, being born in Slovakia, central Europe, without any desert terrain close. After seeing the Ashes to Agassiz movie, I got this idea about Iceland in my head, and finally I got to realise it this year, thanks to Klaudia Neupaureova, my ex-girlfriend, and a super badass girl that is currently living there and working as a glacier guide.

Klaudia picked me up on Reykjavik Airport. I unboxed my bike, Cannondale Habit Carbon and loaded it with my backpacks into her old Ford Escape, that was meant to be our home for the whole trip. In Europe, we would consider it as an offroad car, but compared to those monsters with big tires, that were roaming Iceland, it looked as a little city car. They don't have a lot of asphalt roads here, one goes all around the island, but there are only gravel roads in the inland.

We left Landmannalaugar behind and drove to Pakgil, the next day. It's a mountain range close to the Mýrdalsjökull glacier. We spent some time at the coast, wandering on the beaches and observing the ocean, on our way there. Every place we visited was magical, and I was feeling like on a different planet. All the overcrowded, Instagram famous places were almost empty this time, thanks to coronavirus, so we could enjoy them almost alone. We left the main asphalt road, and headed north through massive valleys, created by melting glaciers, until we arrived to the Pakgil camp. Flat ground hidden between massive high walls was definitely the best place for camping, that I have ever been to.

Words and riding by VIKTOR NOVAK

Pictures by KLAUDIA NEUPAUEROVA

I read some articles about Iceland, before departure, and I got it in my head as an always rainy and stormy country, with low temperatures. That was perfect for testing new waterproof pants and jacket, that I just got from my partner Maloja Clothing. But the day, I arrived to Rejkjavik was the first and the last rainy day of the whole trip. I dont know, if we caught some anomally, but we got sunny weather for the whole trip, even the icelandic locals were confused by that weather.We decided to explore only the southern coast of the island, as it would be too much time spent in the car, if we would go all around. We picked three main locations for biking: Landmannalaugar, Pakgil and Thorsmork. First we headed to Landmannalaugar. 4 hours in the car went like nothing, as I was scoping all the mountains we were bypassing and checking for possible bike lines. The nature was incredible and I found myself with an open mouth many times. We had to cross two rivers, just before arriving to the camp, that looked like a mountaineering base-camp deep in Himalayas, lots of tents, hikers, hippies and hobos surrounded by beautiful volcanic mountains covered by hiking trails. It was 7 in the evening and our tent was still packed in a bag, but we decided to head on the closest mountain and catch the beautiful sunset. The golden hour was there for like 4 hours, the sun almost doesn't set in the summer, it just goes behind a hill for an hour, and then comes back a little bit further. It was a little strange for my sleeping routine, but it meant more time for biking, and that's great!I wanted to explore some freeride terrains, deeper in the mountains, but wide rivers stopped us, so we had to stay around hiking trails and we headed to the mountain Bláhnjúkur, 940 meters high. We carried our bikes on our backs for maybe two hours, before reaching the top. There, we met a group of American tourists, that were amazed by us carrying bikes there, while they could barely catch their breath, hiking up there. There is an amazing view from the top, sandy volcanic mountains all around, with colors from black to red and purple. We started to ride down, and enjoyed great dusty turns in the fresh gravel and dirt, until we reached the bottom. Before arriving to camp we had to cross a little super cold river, with the bikes on our backs. Later in the day we enjoyed the local geothermal hotpot that was like 50 degrees celsius hot, it was a great reward after a hard day.We arrived pretty late in the evening, and the first thing we did was ask about the trails around at the reception. All of them seemed very long, so we headed to the hill made of sand that was nearby. We climbed up many times, riding down in sand creating similar marks as a skier in powder snow. It was Klaudia's first time, in a such terrain and she definitely enjoyed it!We chose a whole day bike trip, for the next day. It was a yellow trail following the ridge called Austurafréttur. It should have been 17 kilometers, and 600 vertical meters, but the Icelanders are not very good in trailmarking, so in the end of the day we did almost twice that long journey. We did the whole climb in a saddle, following a nice gravel road, that took us to the highest point and also to the start of the trail. Top of the trail was covered in snow, so we had to carry the bikes for a while, that was because we were only 1 km away from a glacier. We got some snacks, after crossing the snowfield, enjoyed views of ice serracs, and started our ride down. 10 kilometers of singletrail! It was amazing! Fast trail, riding on a ridge, from one side to the other one, traversing steep slopes and hero dirt! A few parts were pretty scary, a fall down would be critical, but we did it okay, arrived to the camp, ate some vegetarian dinner and fell asleep in a tent like babies.There was a last location of the trip before us, called Thorsmork. It's one of the most beautiful but most overcrowded mountain places in Iceland. The road there, crosses multiple deep and wide rivers, that our car couldn't cross, so we had to take a bus there. It looked like a normal bus, but it was like 1 meter high from the ground, with super big offroad wheels. There are more camps out there, and we chose the biggest one, camp Básar. It is one of the few places on Iceland where I saw trees. And there,I realised what seemed to strange in this country for me. It was a lack of trees, something that's so basic in my country of Slovakia.We set our tent in a nice meadow, and chilled the whole day, while waiting for the sunset, to have the perfect light for shooting. Plan was to ride down a mountain called Magni, by a trail, that's a part of the most famous trail in Iceland called Laugavegur. The highest point of the trail is located in between two glaciers, well it was an insanely wild looking place. We did few hours of shooting, riding sections multiple times for the pictures is becoming harder and harder, after the whole trip, but I know, that it is worth it !Iceland is still largely unknown in the biking world and offers countless opportunities for adventure. The local biking scene is still in its roots, but is slowly evolving. They have already built a couple of bike parks there and you can also visit the Icelandic Bike Farm. It's an old sheep farm where they built trails and shuttle people up in pickups and trailers. However, the trip must be planned very well and you should prepare for the various changes of weather. It is also not the cheapest from a financial stand, the prices are significantly higher than in our country in Europe, whether it is supermarkets, restaurants, services or accommodation. However, the big advantage is the possibility to pay by card, even in the most remote place in the mountains. Services in tourism are really excellent. English is a matter of course here, so communication is not a problem. Anyone who likes mountains and wild unexplored land should visit Iceland, it definitely amazed me here and I will definitely return here as soon as possible.