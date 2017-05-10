VIDEOS

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich Explore Iceland's Wilderness - Video

May 10, 2017
by Damien Vergez  
fastfokus



bigquotesIceland has long been on my list of travel locations, not just for the riding but it's hard not to see photos of the landscape and be captured by it. When Geoff, The Fast Fokus crew and I arrived, even leaving the airport was an incredible sight. The volcanic landscape covered in green moss is mesmerizing and photos hardly do it justice. The idea of going and finding perfect single track that laces through the hills was our goal, and with the help of Magne from Icebike we set out to find the best trails the south island had to offer. Each day we set out we seemed to find better locations and trails than the day and week before. In addition to the landscape, the Northern Lights was something that we all wanted to see while we were in Iceland. With the cloud cover we were running out of hope after almost two weeks, but at the end of our trip we were surprised by clear skies and one of the most incredible light shows you can imagine. It was one of the most amazing locations I've ever seen in the world, with trails to match.KC Deane

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.
KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.
KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.
KC Deane driving through the valley smashing through rivers in the Land Rover.

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich Explore Iceland s Wilderness - Video

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.

KC Deane and Gully in Landmannalaugar Iceland
KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.


bigquotesIceland was to me, the most beautiful place I have ever seen on earth.
This vast terrain offered epic riding with landscapes to steal your attention at every turn. The exposure makes you weak at the knees and flow that makes you overcome it.

I will be back as soon as the opportunity comes up.Geoff Gulevich

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.
KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.
KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.
KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.
KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich riding in Iceland.

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich in Iceland filming.
KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich in Iceland filming.

bigquotesWhen I first talked to KC Deane about coming to Iceland, he immediately loved the idea. We went there in the autumn to enjoy the most beautiful colors. We were not disappointed. The hardest time of the trip for me will remain shooting in the snow. We shot all day in the rain and on our way back to the hut it started snowing. So we decided to turn back and continue the shoot in the snow. It was super cold, but it was amazing. We saw so many extraordinary landscapes during this trip at the end of our stay, some incredible northern lights.It was the first time in my life. I stayed all night, lying in the grass to contemplate this spectacle. I spent one of the most beautiful evenings of my life. Just to contemplate what our planet has most beautiful. It was magical, I will never forget.Damien Vergez

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich in Iceland filming.

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich in rsm rk Iceland underneath a spectactular Northern Lights show. The town of Reykjavik even demanded all lights be shut off in the city during this night due to the intensity of the showing here. Our crew went to Iceland with a vision to riding under the Northern Lights and we continually got shut down by weather. We photographed this the last night we were there on a 10 day trip and only saw the lights for two nights at the end of our trip departing our journey beneath a river of green in the skies.

fastfokus
fastfokus

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich in Iceland filming.

fastfokus
fastfokus

fastfokus

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich Explore Iceland s Wilderness - Video
KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich Explore Iceland s Wilderness - Video

MENTIONS: @FASTFOKUS


Must Read This Week
Large Bear Chasing Rider Caught on GoPro – Video
239590 views
Does Boost Spacing Really Make a Stronger Wheel?
77569 views
2017 Lourdes DH World Cup - Team Videos
70731 views
Dean Lucas' Intense M16C is Pure Carbon Fiber Excess – Bike Check
52981 views
Bike Cop Hits 60ft Nitro Circus Mega Ramp – Video
51302 views
Randoms 2 - Bike Festival Riva, 2017
50307 views
The Syncronicles II, The Ramp – Video
49958 views
Shimano XT Di2 - Double Header Review
45926 views

10 Comments

  • + 4
 That Defender tho.........
  • + 1
 I´ve been there at the same time and just missed them by a few days! This place is just wonderful, definitely will be back and bring a bike instead of hiking boots !
  • + 1
 I went to Iceland last October and it KC Deane's opening paragraph is pretty accurate. It is an amazing place with endless opportunities to explore. I can't wait to go back!
  • + 1
 Haven't watched the video yet (I'm at the office), but a number of those pictures could be POD! Amazing!
  • + 2
 Bikes in Wilderness? impossible.
  • + 2
 Amazing photos and videos. I loved Iceland, I can't wait to go back!
  • + 1
 I am going there on august! This will be epic!
  • + 1
 First pic

"FRODO !! WE DID IT!!"

Sam gamgie
  • + 1
 This just took my 1# spot to ride. end of story. so sick
  • + 1
 THIS is a photo epic!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.042566
Mobile Version of Website