Identiti Announces 2019 MTB Lineup, Offers Lower Starting Price on Mettle Enduro Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Identiti Bikes
We make bikes we want to ride. Bikes that perform, take no sh1t and come back ride after ride, full of character. 2019 marks the second season for our proven and well-reviewed Mettle and the arrival (finally!) of our new AKA and Dr Jekyll hardtails!
First things first...
The New Dr Jekyll
The original is back with 20 years of British dirt jumping heritage.
We created our first Dr Jekyll dirt jump bike in 1998 and things have come a long ‘ol way since then. Back then we ran 24’’ wheels and massively overbuilt parts to cope with poor riding style and heavy landings. Oh how things have changed. We drew from what we learnt after decades of riding dirt jump bikes through the original Dr Jekyll, P45, P60 and to the most recent P66 frame - with a sprinkle of our Krisis SL (our previous 4x bike) – and created the new Dr Jekyll.
The original bike from 1998.
Featuring an all new aluminium frame, our newest iteration Adjustable Drop Out System or ADS for short, you can run it geared or singlespeed, with a simple hidden tensioner. As an added benefit, the brake caliper is mounted to the drop out inner plate meaning the the pads are always hitting the right point of the rotor, regardless of how much you move the wheel. 26’’ wheels come as standard, as does geometry made for the trails or pumptrack with fun on tap.
Dr Jekyll Details
• Wheels:
26''
• Features:
Threaded BB with ISCG05 tabs and Adjustable Drop Out System
• Colours/sizes:
Khaki or Orange - One size
• Frame:
£499.99
• Complete:
R £1299.99. RC £1899.99. RCX £2099.99
• Dr Jekyll on the Website
The New AKA
Hardcore hardtails run deep and rich our history and the AKA is nothing short of hardcore.
The new AKA is a descendant of our original Mr Hyde from the early 2000’s. One of the first hardcore hardtails designed to cover miles, rattle downhill runs and race dual slalom tracks – it’d take anything you could throw at it and come out laughing. This is our unfiltered vision of a bike that will tear your face off and rip singletrack to pieces. It holds no prisoners with progressive geometry designed around sag and handling derived from our Mettle enduro bike. We run three sizes with geometry designed at sag for ideal on-trail geometry.
The original bike circa 2000
You can build the same frame with either 27.5’’ wheels (140mm forks) or 29’’ wheels (120mm forks) made achievable with our ADS also seen on the new Dr Jekyll. In 148mm spacing, you can run it geared or singlespeed and fit a 2.6’’ tyre with 27.5 and 2.35’’ tyre with 29’s. Making it a really versatile package!
AKA Details
• Wheels:
27.5'' or 29'' Wheels
• Travel:
140mm with 27.5'' or 120mm with 29'' Wheels
• Features:
Threaded BB with ISCG05 tabs and Adjustable Drop Out System. Room for TWO Bottles
• Colours/sizes:
Blue or Red - S/M/L
• Frame:
£499.99
• Complete:
R £1699.99. RC £2099.99. RCX £2499.99
• AKA on the Website
Mettle
Proven on the world Enduro circuit and just gets better with age
Going into our second season with the Mettle we’ve spent a lot of time revising the complete bike specifications to give better value and capability than last year.
With choice components from brands we work with, each specification has been reviewed, improved, and most importantly, reduced in price. Wait, what? Yeah, you read that right. We’ve made our bikes better, and lowered the price.
All 2019 Mettle's have dropped in price whilst increasing spec. The our entry to the range has dropped £600, now starting at £2,999.
No marketing led bulls**t acronym for our proven progressive 4 bar suspension linkage, we’ll let the suspension performance do the talking. Test ride for yourself and feel how the confidence inspiring geometry combined with plush, active suspension delivers when you need it.
All models now ship with 4 piston brakes letting you push even harder. The MRP Ribbon fork and RockShox Super Deluxe shock now come as standard on the RC model and the RCX now comes with Halo Vortex wheels, and an upgrade to SRAM Code R brakes.
Mettle Mettle
• Wheels:
27.5'' Wheels
• Travel:
160mm Fr | 160mm Rr
• Features:
Threaded BB with ISCG05 tabs
• Colours/sizes:
Grey or Purple - S/M/L
• Frame:
£499.99
• Complete:
R £2999.99. RC £3799.99. RCX £4799.99
• Mettle on the Website
You can of course buy a frame only and custom build your own Mettle, we offer a frame only option with a Rock Shox Deluxe RT3 or Super Deluxe RC3 shock for £1,599.99 or £1,699.99 respectively.
All of our bikes come with threaded BB’s, 5 year warranty, with 2 years on the bearings on the Mettle. All AKA and Mettle models feature tubeless ready tyres, 150mm dropper posts and 1x drivetrains. Ready to hit the trail.
As a small brand we still believe the best way to buy a bike is through a bike shop and whilst we may not be the cheapest out there, we value the service that your local bike shop can give you with our products.
For full spec information, visit identitibikes.com
