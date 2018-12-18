Identiti Announces 2019 MTB Lineup, Offers Lower Starting Price on Mettle Enduro Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Identiti Bikes

The New Dr Jekyll

The original is back with 20 years of British dirt jumping heritage.

Dr Jekyll RC

The original bike from 1998. The new Dr Jekyll

Dr Jekyll Details

• Wheels: 26''

• Features: Threaded BB with ISCG05 tabs and Adjustable Drop Out System

• Colours/sizes: Khaki or Orange - One size

• Frame: £499.99

• Complete: R £1299.99. RC £1899.99. RCX £2099.99

• Dr Jekyll on the Website

The New AKA

Hardcore hardtails run deep and rich our history and the AKA is nothing short of hardcore.

AKA RC

The original bike circa 2000 The new AKA

AKA Details

• Wheels: 27.5'' or 29'' Wheels

• Travel: 140mm with 27.5'' or 120mm with 29'' Wheels

• Features: Threaded BB with ISCG05 tabs and Adjustable Drop Out System. Room for TWO Bottles

• Colours/sizes: Blue or Red - S/M/L

• Frame: £499.99

• Complete: R £1699.99. RC £2099.99. RCX £2499.99

• AKA on the Website

27.5 Geometry 29 Geometry

Mettle

Proven on the world Enduro circuit and just gets better with age

Mettle RCX

Mettle RC

Mettle Mettle

• Wheels: 27.5'' Wheels

• Travel: 160mm Fr | 160mm Rr

• Features: Threaded BB with ISCG05 tabs

• Colours/sizes: Grey or Purple - S/M/L

• Frame: £499.99

• Complete: R £2999.99. RC £3799.99. RCX £4799.99

• Mettle on the Website

