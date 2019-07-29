Identiti Updates the Mettle Enduro Bike With Longer and Slacker Geometry Tweaks

Mettle R - 2020

The Mettle is our much loved but often abused bike of choice that lives its life covered in mud and used for taking on all-day epics in the mountains, uplift days, or just thrashing around. A true workhorse designed to take it all and keep on coming back for more. It’s widely become the bike of choice for riders that want to spend more time riding, less time faffing and it’s just got even better.

Mettle R -2020


Identiti Mettle 2 - Navy



Details
Wheels: 27.5'' Wheels
Shock: Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate or Optional MRP Hazzard coming soon.
Travel: 170mm Fr | 160mm Rr
Colours/sizes: Gloss Night Time Navy Satin Rich Rust - S/M/L
Frame: £1,799.99
Complete: R £3199.99. RCX £4799.99
Mettle on the Website

What’s different?

Slacker Head Tube Angle | Steeper Seat Tube Angle | Longer Reach on all sizes.

Whilst it just looks like the usual longer/slacker/lower updates (nothing is actually lower), there was a lot of thinking behind the geometry revision. We don’t believe in change for change's sake, but if we can make a change for the better, we will. Here’s how it helps you…

As a combined package all three geometry changes mean that our sat downsizing (effective top tube length) remains almost identical to the previous generation Mettle, yet your mass is more central and balanced between the wheels. But the stood up, foot out, berm slapping sizing - the kind of riding you’d buy this bike for - is more confident and ready to get loose when you are, simple.

Our small frame now has a reach of 450mm, and the large tops out at 500mm and we compare our sizing to everyone else's medium, large, and extra large frames if you wanna compare.


We've kept the same proven kinematics as we believe in them. Yes, it's progressive. Yes, it pedals well. We've been riding the Mettle with a coil for well over a year, but if you wanna save a little weight or just prefer it, you can run an air shock with minimal volume reducers. We could bore you with graphs, but we'd rather you just got out and test rode it for yourself.

We're also proud of our frame features, like the fact that all the hardware bolts have 5mm hex key heads, or the fact that every pivot has a large 6902 sealed bearing. We use a widely available Syntace rear hanger, so you won't get stuck on that summer Alps trip.






From today you can get your hands on a frame only for a custom build, or two different completes:


Mettle R - 2020
Mettle R - £3,199.99 - Rock Shox Yari RC 170mm and Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, SRAM NX Eagle Drivetrain and Guide T brakes, Halo Ridgeline Wheels and full Gusset S2 finishing kit.


Mettle RCX - 2020
Mettle RCX - £4,799.99 - MRP Ribbon Air 170mm fork and Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, SRAM X01 Eagle Drivetrain and Code R brakes, Halo Vortex Wheels, Renthal and ODI finishing kit.


Frame Only - £1,799.99 - Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate shock. Coil option using the new MRP Hazzard available soon.

Available TODAY in select UK dealers - As a small brand we still believe the best way to buy a bike is through a bike shop and whilst we may not be the cheapest out there, we value the service that your local bike shop can give you with our products.

Outdoor Photos - Sandy Plenty
Indoor Photos - Dan Odling

For full features and spec information, visit identitibikes.com










Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Enduro Bikes Identiti


