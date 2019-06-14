VIDEOS

Video: Leogang Race Recap from Intense Factory Racing

Jun 14, 2019
Intense Factory Racing  


Photos by Nathan Hughes / Video by Jake VanHeel


bigquotesHappy with my weekend overall. I made some progress in a few areas, and it was nice to have some positives to build on moving forward after the tough month we’ve had. Looking forward to these next few weeks at home preparing for the next race in Andorra!Aaron Gwin


Out with the old in with the new.

Track changes this year lead to a few places where you drag pedal no need to scrub

Sometimes you have to bend the track boundaries to your will.

Practice ended up serving up an accurate weather forecast for the week. Dry and sunny, a welcomed experience after the weather in Fort Bill.

All business on during quali's for the boys. Nothing fancy, just poised low and fast.


Quali - Results
- Aaron Gwin: 8th
- Neko Mulally: 33rd
- Jack Moir: 36th


Race Day

Morning practice graced Nathan and Aaron a bit of good light.




A few words from Neko after walking away with a 33rd on the day.


bigquotesI had a solid run today and was close to hitting the result I wanted, but just off the pace. Times were super tight this year, and I’m excited to keep pushing forward.Neko Mulally


Jack was able to put a run together for a 22nd place.


bigquotesPretty happy with my run today. Making some good progress each round, after a few set backs early this season. Bring on Andorra!Jack Moir


Jack breaking in the sock and sandal combo. This just might be the special sauce for a successful race in Andorra.

Eyes up, searching for green.


P5 for Aaron. Good enough for a podium. A great direction to build off of.


bigquotesIn short, in the past couple weeks our team banned together, weathered the storm, and came out the other side stronger. This past weekend's results prove that. I couldn’t be prouder of everyone.Todd Schumlick, Team Manager


