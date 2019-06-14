Video: Leogang Race Recap from Intense Factory Racing

Photos by Nathan Hughes / Video by Jake VanHeel Quali - Results
|Happy with my weekend overall. I made some progress in a few areas, and it was nice to have some positives to build on moving forward after the tough month we’ve had. Looking forward to these next few weeks at home preparing for the next race in Andorra!—Aaron Gwin
- Aaron Gwin: 8th
- Neko Mulally: 33rd
- Jack Moir: 36th Race Day
A few words from Neko after walking away with a 33rd on the day.
|I had a solid run today and was close to hitting the result I wanted, but just off the pace. Times were super tight this year, and I’m excited to keep pushing forward.—Neko Mulally
|Pretty happy with my run today. Making some good progress each round, after a few set backs early this season. Bring on Andorra!—Jack Moir
|In short, in the past couple weeks our team banned together, weathered the storm, and came out the other side stronger. This past weekend's results prove that. I couldn’t be prouder of everyone.—Todd Schumlick, Team Manager
MENTIONS: @intensecyclesusa
0 Comments
Post a Comment