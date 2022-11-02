Ignite Components Showcase Bottom Bracket with Easy Bearing Extraction

Nov 2, 2022
by Henry Quinney  
The bearing removal bolts are fitted on the left, whereas the blank grub screws are featured on the assembled unit on the right.


Whether press fit or threaded, bottom brackets have got better in recent years. Things have definitely improved in terms of reliability, duration, quietness, sealing, or ease of sourcing the right replacement and fitting. In fact, the BSA threaded standards seem to have undergone something of a resurgence, with brands and riders sometimes preferring the easy installation and removal process.

Although it's hard to imagine a completely fresh take on the bottom bracket, given the limitations of having an axle running through two bearings, Ignite Components have come to the task with an open mind and a design that tackles one of the main problems of the modern BB - the whole assembly being consumable and not just the bearings.

No matter what style of BB you use, you often have to chuck the whole assembly and sleeve when all you really want to do is replace the bearing itself. Ignite Components have provided at least part of a solution, with the option of driving out the old bearings with pre-installed threaded bolt-holes. The two bolt holes mean that you should also be able to push the bearing parallel to its sleeve, meaning that the new bearings should be housed more securely with less chance of play and greater shelf life.

The dust seals and centre sleeve are not shown in the pictures. The center sleeve is optional.

The bottom bracket can use either NTN or SKF bearings. The outer interface is hex-shaped, hopefully meaning the end user needs one less special tool. With the bearing extractors built in, removal should be simple, and Ignite even provide a press to install the new bearings.

There is a US patent pending and Ignite says the bottom bracket will be available at the back end of 2023 and will retail for around $200, which, regardless of the ease of service or longevity is expensive for a BB. However, small-batch manufacturing of bespoke parts will always have an associated cost. There will also be a heavy-duty version called the "FFP" using larger thicker 6906 bearings.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Drivetrain


Must Read This Week
Slack Randoms: ENVE's $290 Poncho, SRAM Sets Sail, FMX Triple Flips & More
45728 views
Tech Week 2023: Pole's New Vikkelä Ditches the Motor, Keeps the 190mm of Travel
44739 views
Tech Week 2023: Vorsprung Suspension's New Upgrades
41015 views
Tech Week 2023: 3D Printed Randoms from Jank Components, 76 Projects, & More
39495 views
Spotted: A New High Pivot 6-Bar Intense Prototype DH Bike
38590 views
Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
35812 views
First Look: Race Face's Era Carbon Cranks Are Guaranteed For Life
33290 views
Field Test: RSD Wildcat V3 - Purrfectly Capable Descender
32655 views

44 Comments

  • 30 0
 My dumb friend would like a video showing how these work.
  • 4 0
 The long screws push the bearings out. You probably don't use the long screws while riding. You friend of a dummy
  • 4 0
 I too have a dumb friend requesting said video...
  • 1 0
 Bike Rumor explained it a bit more here. You remove some little screws and use the long screws to push the bearing out. Thing is, if you still need a press to replace them, then you still need a press. bikerumor.com/ignite-components-bottom-bracket-w-bearing-extraction-bolts
  • 1 0
 I think I'm someones dumb friend. HOWEVER, I think I figured it out. With the bearing inside, just screw into your frame and it's a BB. When the bearing wears out, unscrew from your frame and hopefully you haven't lost the extraction screws and you can carefully remove the used up bearing.
  • 1 0
 @Philthy503: I just don’t get it - remove the centre tube, bearing seals and expensive bearings once they are worn out and you have a couple of cups - about $15 worth of cnc aluminium (machined cost, not just raw material)

A bearing extractor and you can replace bearings in a Hope BB, it will last just as long as this one as it has similar quality bearings, costs half as much and doesn’t require a 44mm socket or wrench to install.
  • 1 0
 @gtill9000: you don’t need a press. Hammer them in straight with the old bearing making small adjustments along the way to keep everything lined up. You’d have to do the same thing with a press anyway.
  • 1 0
 @Philthy503: even if you loose the extraction screws just buy any suitable length M4 screws
  • 8 0
 'No matter what style of BB you use, you often have to chuck the whole assembly and sleeve when all you really want to do is replace the bearing itself'. Been running the same shimano cups for the last 5 years which are apparently unservicable. When the bearings wear out just replace with a set of higher quality ones.
  • 7 1
 The extractors are neat, but you'll need to pull the BB cups anyway to use them, at least the hex interface will allow you to securely clamp it in a vice. @henryquinney the assumption that the user won't just jam one screw in the backside of the housing and hope that the bearing self extracts is pretty bold, this really doesn't insure straight bearing removal, it just adds another hamfister the opportunity to really f*cker the BB cups.
  • 3 0
 Tend to agree here. When used correctly it will extract the bearing fine (small turns equal and opposite) but not the best solution (is likely the cheapest). My thought was you could just have thru holes instead of tapped in the cup and you could have or make a separate tool that was basically a ring that fit around the cup threads (clearance) that had 2 pins pressed in that would locate in those 2 holes in the cup up against the bearing. then you'd need a nut with the same threads as the cup and spin that nut down on top of your pin tool and it distributes the extraction load through both pins onto the bearing at the same time.

But like I mentioned, it's another special tool you'd need for extraction. So not ideal for cost or manufacturing when you want to price for consumers to want to buy.

I do like seeing new ideas though because from them can stem even better ones. Keep the ideas rolling to make it easier for us that do our own bike work!
  • 7 0
 @krashDH85: You're right - that is a risk. However, hamfisters of the world should be given the opportunity to ruin nice things at every turn, just as the non-hamfisted should be trusted with means of working on things without it descending into a farce. It probably will happen, and it'll just be a $200 dollar lesson that you'll never ever forget.
  • 3 0
 Weird how people love spending so much money on bottom brackets because they claim they last longer and look cool. A XT bottom bracket is $25 even if you replace it every season which you don't have to as they last quite a while.

Also the "extractor bolts" they use are button head which is pretty silly, Just use a socket head that can take much more torque especially since they are using them to push a pressed in bearing out.
  • 1 0
 If you need that much torque somethings not right
  • 4 1
 Ah…let me think….

HOPE

Remove BB cups
Place in Hope tool and hit once with soft hammer
Out comes the bearing
Put over cup tool and place Hope drift in and hit twice with a soft hammer

There we go
  • 3 1
 Two hundred freaking dollars, for a bottom freaking bracket.

Are they made of titanium? I mean seriously, I have to be missing something unless some SKF bearings are $100 now days or something.

And a parent on a bloody threaded hole to remove the bearing?!

This is peak bike industry right here.
  • 4 0
 Am I supposed to use a crescent wrench to pull these cups?? How would that not mar up my $200 pretty pretty bottom bracket?
  • 1 0
 Put electrical tape on the jaws of the crescent wrench first haha. Or channel lock pliers, your choice.
  • 3 0
 Use a socket. or an aluminum wrench.
  • 1 0
 "No matter what style of BB you use, you often have to chuck the whole assembly and sleeve when all you really want to do is replace the bearing itself"

False. BB30 and BBright consumables are nothing more than just bearings.
  • 2 0
 ...and to stop the creaking all you have to do is chuck the frame and replace with a fresh one.
  • 1 0
 I have 6000km on a XT bottom bracket on one bike, and 3 years of enduro riding on another. Both are still in good shape, and they’re €18 to replace when they wear out. At $200, you’d want this to last like 30 years to be worthwhile, not factoring in the cost of new bearings.
  • 4 0
 Is there a picture if one installed err?
  • 4 0
 Or buy 7 Shimano xt bottom brackets if you’re running threaded
  • 2 0
 sounds kinda wasteful?
  • 1 0
 @Spencermon: not really as you’ll be buying this thing for $200, then the bearings, depending on quality, will run about the same as an XT BB. So the XT will probably work out cheaper in the long run.

Then when you change BB or the bearings in this they’ll all go in the recycling anyway, so not particularly wasteful.
  • 4 4
 "The outer interface is hex-shaped, hopefully meaning the end user needs one less special tool"
So instead of a Shimano BB tool (or similar) that's available at any bike shop, a huge socket or wrench is needed that isn't available anywhere except a specialty tool shop?
  • 10 0
 Most hacks have a crescent hammer
  • 3 1
 @krashDH85: This is going to require a pretty gigantic crescent hammer.
  • 1 0
 Pipe wrench
  • 1 0
 I already have a full tool box of pretty much every BB tool ever though
  • 1 0
 Does this come with plugs for the punch holes? Maybe I am over thinking the second source of water penetration. Cool idea for the more and more common home mechanic.
  • 3 0
 Looking closely at the pictures, it looks like there are grub screws in the holes.
  • 1 0
 @norcorider-13: noticed that after commenting, Pinkbike holding me too it with out the delete button haha
  • 1 0
 "The bottom bracket can use either NTN or SKF bearings."

Why wouldn't it be able to take any bearing of appropriate size and tolerance?
  • 6 5
 Or you can install a Chris King and never replace the bearings, just service them as needed
  • 1 0
 This. It's kinda unfair though. King had to of sold his soul for that bearing tech. That said this is still a pretty baller option.
  • 1 0
 Hope is another less baller option with great longevity. Been waiting for my Hope 30mm BB to die so I can replace with another color but it hasn't flinched
  • 1 0
 I have the BB installation/removal tool. One of my favorite tools even though I have only used it twice in five years. Lol.
  • 1 0
 The bearings in my nukeproof horizon bb fell out after 6 months and it cost loads less than this
  • 1 0
 If I need an arbor press to push a new bearing in, I'll probably just use that to push the old one out...
  • 1 1
 Or you could use the edge of a sharp punch & hammer to knock the bearings out & save removing the cups from the frame ‍♂️
  • 1 0
 Lenny Quimby just had a 'gasm....
  • 1 0
 Gonna be a lot of rounded bb cups in their future.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011412
Mobile Version of Website