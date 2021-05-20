Ike Klaassen Breaks his Femur & Shoulder at Darkfest

May 20, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Ike Klaassen has broken his femur and shoulder after a big crash at Darkfest yesterday evening.

Darkfest has announced Ike Klaassen will be heading into surgery after going down hard while riding yesterday evening. The post on social media said Ike broke his femur and shoulder, but "he’s handling it like the champ he is & will be back in no time."

bigquotesJoin us in sending our man Ike Klaassen big love & healing vibes going into surgery. He went down hard yesterday evening breaking his femur & shoulder. Ike was leading the charge all week opening up the rocket launchers & effortlessly owning the course. He’s handling it like the champ he is & will be back in no time. These jumps are no joke! Darkfest

We have reached out to Ike and will update this article with more information as we hear it. We're wishing Ike a speedy recovery and hope to see him back riding soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Ike Klaassen


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro
89817 views
Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes
77188 views
First Look: The All New YT Capra Covers Both 29" and Mixed Wheeled Platforms
72982 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
68676 views
SRAM Granted Patent for Drivetrain With a Direct Mount Derailleur
66403 views
Video: 6 Things MTB Trail Builders Hate
62830 views
Review: 2021 Nukeproof Giga Factory
59836 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
54261 views

6 Comments

  • 7 2
 Heal fast, Ike, you’re a big inspiration to all of us weekend warriors!
  • 5 2
 Fest series will be able to pay his hospital bills from all their social media payouts.
  • 1 0
 When jumping huge jumps, is no room for errors?
Not like is even time to use a parachute?
Hope get healed up soooon!
  • 1 0
 What a frustrating time for an injury. Heal up mate. Hope you find your way back to a bike as soon as possible.
  • 1 0
 Healing vibes to the bro. That big dirt life ain’t easy!
  • 1 0
 Wow, that's brutal. Hope he'll be fine soon.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007710
Mobile Version of Website