Ike Klaassen Breaks his Femur & Shoulder at Darkfest

Ike Klaassen has broken his femur and shoulder after a big crash at Darkfest yesterday evening.Darkfest has announced Ike Klaassen will be heading into surgery after going down hard while riding yesterday evening. The post on social media said Ike broke his femur and shoulder, but "he’s handling it like the champ he is & will be back in no time."We have reached out to Ike and will update this article with more information as we hear it. We're wishing Ike a speedy recovery and hope to see him back riding soon.