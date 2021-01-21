Video: Ike Klaassen Joins Commencal South Africa for 2021

Jan 21, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Ike Klaassen joins Commencal South Africa for the 2021 season. At only 17 years old, he shows a maturity and a technique on the bike, which is very uncommon for his age. Although he’s focused on DH, he also rides Enduro, Freeride and jump lines. He has been racing his whole life, whether it's bikes, go-karts or motocross, he's a racer at heart.

In the past, he won the South African national DH Championship, achieved two podium finishes in the cadet category in the French DH Cup in 2020 and took part in the Crankworx AirDH in 2019. Ike, who has the Darfkfest line in his backyard, and became the youngest person to ride fest series. What a great opportunity at his young age.

If he continues this path, he will soon be the next Theo Erlangsen in the DH World Cup. We will have to keep a close eye on him!

Rider: Ike Klassen
Edit: Thomas Sandell

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Racing Rumours Commencal Ike Klaassen


Must Read This Week
Opinion: How True is the 'Dudes Who Shred' vs 'YouTubers' Meme?
63507 views
Colorado-Based Myth Cycles Releases the Zodiac: A US Made Steel, Single-Pivot, Full Suspension 29er
60870 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Important Are Water Bottles?
57072 views
The 20 Top Pinkbike Comments of 2020
55287 views
Emily Batty Signs With Canyon
45840 views
Video: Ibis's New Aluminum Ripley is More Metal, More Slacker
43013 views
‘I Started Seeing the Good in Life’ - What Do Mountain Biking’s New ‘Pandemic Riders’ Think of the Sport so Far?
40323 views
First Ride: 2021 Devinci Marshall - Aluminum, Affordable, & Made in Canada
38901 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Super-T's distant nephew? Investigate 23 and Me and dig up a connection please. Make one up if it doesn't exist.
  • 1 0
 Yes Ike! Killing the game ????
  • 1 0
 Deore got robbed.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007846
Mobile Version of Website