VIDEOS

Video: 15 Year Old Shredder Ike Klaassen Signs With Monster Energy

Jun 27, 2019
by Eric Palmer  

PRESS RELEASE: Monster Energy

Ike is a 15-year-old Dutch/South African that has been dominating the local junior DH scene and earned himself a few titles in Europe over the past few years and will definitely be a name to keep an eye out for in future.




Ike lives in Stellenbosch, a small town just outside of Cape Town. There are miles of trails between the mountains and is one of South Africa's cycling hotspots, so there is no shortage of trails to have fun & train on.





Sending some dialed oppo whips just below his house


Locally he has earned himself multiple WP Championships and is the current SA U17 DH Champion and the Cup Series Champ for both last year! Not only has he been dominating in SA, but his European accolades are also quite substantial already. With a few IXS U13 titles under his belt and the U13 IXS Junior World Champ 2014/15 and he also managed to grab the King of Crankworx U13.






Not only is Ike surrounded by amazing trails on neighbouring mountains, but they have also started their own bikepark on the farm he lives on. Hellsend Dirt Compound is any riders dream. DH tracks, a nice long flow trail, dirt jumps from beginner table tops to advanced doubles. This means he has the ideal training ground literally on his doorstep and the best part of it is he's on it every day and still more stoked than anyone to get out and shred!



Moto Fun

Berm huck
Berm huck

Tuck
Tuck

Sunset Whips
Sunset Whips

If that wasn't enough to get this young sender stoked, the DarkFEST crew descends on his farm in January, so he can hang out with the big guys and get tips and has even hit the giant step up the past 2 years, which is incredible for such a young rider!

Huge Toboggan on the DarkFEST Step Up
Huge Toboggan on the DarkFEST Step Up

Ike really has his eyes on the prize and is a force to be reckoned with, we look forward to joining him on his journey. He has just left to start the season in Europe and can't wait to see what he has up his sleeve this year!

Bikepark Biggie
Bikepark Biggie


Posted In:
Videos Monster Energy Ike Klaassen Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Martin Maes Tests Positive for Masking Agent at EWS Rotorua & Tasmania, Receives 90 Day ‘Non-Intentional’ Suspension
86164 views
Reminder: Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
75770 views
Richie Rude Announces Return to the EWS
63951 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who's Breaking Bikes These Days?
46564 views
8 Bike Checks from Allos - French Enduro Series
45889 views
The MTB Aesthetic - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
43965 views
Interview: Martin Maes - "I'm Not Guilty... I Just Made a Stupid Mistake"
42166 views
Yoann Barelli Out for 6 Months With ACL Injury
41696 views

8 Comments

  • + 16
 Old boring dad comment here: kids, don't drink Monster Energy. It's really really bad for you.
  • + 6
 Within in minutes of signing this contract, all of the Drywall in SA had holes punched in it.
  • + 1
 I don't get it.
  • + 1
 If his name was Kyle it would be perfect
  • + 0
 Word, lil' homie looks good. Mass South Africans rocking gold chains. "Must be a style icon." Minnaar will be proud, smiling down upon the lil' homie from the Highest Heights of Shred *fist pounds Minnaar." We love you Greg!!
  • + 1
 He deserves whatever support comes his way. He's earned it
  • + 1
 Good stuff, buddy! Can't wait to watch you shred.
  • + 1
 Really.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.056612
Mobile Version of Website