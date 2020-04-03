IMBA Announces New 'Dig In' Fundraising Platform, With Shimano Matching Dollars Raised

We did a pilot campaign for Dig In back in 2017 where we did one quarter of fundraising. We raised somewhere around $150,000 for almost 70 projects around the country. What we want to do is have that run year-round. Every quarter there will be a new set of projects and we'll keep projects going until we run out of funds. We'll probably do anywhere between 10 and 15 projects per quarter but it depends on the funding that we have and if any other partners come on board. For Quarter 3, we're going to do 10 projects.



Shimano stepped up and really gave us a good start to the program. They've helped us build out the remaining portions of the program and provided us with the remaining resources that we needed to get it launched. It gave us the opportunity to expand a bit on what Dig In used to be and what we'd actually we'd envisioned it to be, not only in terms of monetary support for projects but the support that we could provide to those local partners during and after the fundraising period. Hopefully, we can have other funders come on board but Shimano has been a huge partner in this and has done a ton for us to make sure that the program is launched and successful. — Anthony Duncan, IMBA Director of Local Programs