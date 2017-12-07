IMBA Opposes Bill to Allow Mountain Bikes in Wilderness

Here are the facts. IMBA recently sent out a press release with a headline that reads, IMBA Advocates for Collaborative Approach to Wilderness Designations on Public Lands
So why is my headline so very different (and inflammatory)? Good questions.
But first, a bit of background...
There's currently a bill (H.R. 1349
) in the United States House of Representatives that seeks to allow mountain bikes in Wilderness areas. Since 1984, mechanized vehicles have been banned from the nation's nearly 110 million acres of federally-protected Wilderness. Prior to 1984, the Wilderness ban had been on motorized
vehicles. At the urging of several non-profit organizations, bicycles were explicitly banned from Wilderness in 1984, via new U.S. Forest Service regulations. While some mountain bikers have long advocated that the Forest Service remove the ban and restore their earlier ban on motorized access, this federal agency has steadfastedly refused to budge. Here's a primer on the whole situation.
Consequently, the Sustainable Trails Coalition, began lobbying Congress directly to amend the Wilderness Act itself and allow bikes access into the Wilderness. For a variety of reasons, the only members of Congress who would sponsor STC's proposed legislation have been Republicans and since the Republican contingent of Congress is generally keen to relaxing environmental protection on public lands, there has been fear in some quarters that any bill seeking to amend the Wilderness Act to let in bikes could be hijacked to allow, say, strip mining or fracking or any number of other extractive industries.
For the record, this is a claim that the Sustainable Trails Coalition outright rejects. You can read their position here
IMBA's perspective has always been, and apparently continues to be, that mountain bikers are better off negotiating for boundary adjustments to proposed Wilderness areas that would help retain access to existing, popular mountain bike trails.
There is a lot to unpack here. A lot. So here's what I am going to do. I'm going to park the language of IMBA's press release directly below for you to read. I've reached out to IMBA for an interview, to dive deeper into their stance on this issue. We're still working on the timing of that interview. As soon as it happens, I'll bring you a more in-depth analysis of both IMBA's position and its significance. I'll also reach out to the Sustainable Trails Coalition, to get their take on the shape of things.
Let's not rush to judgement.
In the meantime, here's IMBA's press release.
IMBA Advocates for Collaborative Approach to Wilderness Designations on Public Lands
Mountain Biking Voices Must be Heard and Heeded
(Boulder, Colo. December 6, 2017)
H.R. 1349, introduced by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA), would amend the Wilderness Act of 1964 to permit certain wheeled devices, including mountain bikes, in Wilderness areas. IMBA is not supporting this legislation and has submitted its testimony to the House Natural Resources Committee.
The testimony emphasises IMBA’s respect for the Wilderness Act, IMBA’s collaborative strategy to protect important trails during the development of new conservation designations, IMBA’s work to promote alternative mountain bike-friendly land protections and IMBA’s strong concerns regarding the U.S. Forest Service’s inconsistent management of mountain bike access in recommended wilderness areas.
“IMBA’s 30 years of on-the-ground collaboration and leadership have earned mountain bikers access to tens of thousands of miles of trail on public land,” said Dave Wiens, IMBA Executive Director. “We’ve made incredible progress for mountain biking through partnerships, and we’re going to continue gaining ground by raising the profile of mountain biking all across America.”
IMBA has been involved in discussions about Wilderness and other forms of legislatively driven protections for public lands for decades. When mountain bikers are given a seat at the table in these discussions, important trails can be protected while finding common ground with those who are looking to create new conservation designations. IMBA is actively working with leaders in the conservation community to ensure this collaborative scenario becomes the standard across the country.
Examples like the Continental Divide Wilderness and Recreation Act in Colorado and the Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act in Montana have been widely celebrated and serve as models for how collaborative efforts involving mountain bikers throughout the process can lead to advancing both conservation and recreation.
“Mountain bikers and the recreation community depend on public lands and thoughtful conservation. Public lands are being threatened at an unprecedented level right now, and it's imperative that public land users come together to protect these cherished places and offer our voices in this critical dialogue,” said Wiens. “We know Wilderness hits some mountain bikers’ backyards, and we understand why those riders support this legislation. To continue elevating mountain biking nationally, IMBA must remain focused on its long-term strategy for the bigger picture of our sport.”
Some public land planning discussions are less inclusive of all user groups and, in those cases, IMBA will actively oppose new Wilderness and other designations that would negatively impact revered mountain biking opportunities. IMBA has recently raised specific concerns about the the U.S. Forest Service’s management of recommended wilderness with the Secretary of Agriculture, and continues to work with partners to elevate mountain biking in planning processes nationwide. Mountain bikers are exemplary public land stewards and highly engaged advocates who should have a voice in the future of local trails.
IMBA is essentially saying "we don't want to be responsible for heading this movement" and going against the very basis (that they and many others claim to work for) of expanding usage of publicly-funded property to all trail users. Putting the bait in front of the community to lure them into a movement being the inertia while they play coward and run to the press office taking the "high road" that they never advocated for a blanket fix.
Absolutely absurd that they continue on through the article to say "We don't want to work to improve trail access with Republicans, of all people, who totally don't care about the environment" and that they have their "own higher-than-thou vision for the future of the sport" Seems like IMBA is molting into a bureaucratic for-profit that at this point slowly kills the sport, similar to the UCI.
As if their position on emtbs changing from, “should be regulated as with other motorized off-road travel.” to the following wasn't enough of a reason...
www.imba.com/resources/emtb-management
www.imba.com/blog/supporter/imba-updates-emtb-position-statement
I wonder what why will announce in January... merger with walmart? offshore tax evasion?
Down with imba; support your local volunteers.
I would use the words "gutless" and "treachery" but that barely touches the level of frustration
Plus as they are all built over a short period of time while the area is closed down, none of the trails are ever test ridden first, they literally come in with bobcats, butcher the forest and any old trails that might be in the way, and then leave, closing the new trail off for a couple of weeks until some rain helps the dirt set - You end up with jumps that don't flow and have the wrong sized kickers for the gap or landing, berms that flatten out too early in the exit or are built in the wrong position. IMBA = poorly built trails that don't flow and have no tech all because they are built without passion.
Erm, no we can't...
I have no clue how a country claiming to be as "free" as America has to endure such a painful litigious society run by lobbyists from all sides.....but I guess on the upside buying a gun seems to be quite a pleasant "free" experience.
Weird.
Local smocal man. I want to get into the thick of it. The untouched. The wild. Places where I can not run into large groups of people and see things that no one else gets a chance to unless they put in the enormous effort.
I want Wilderness on my riding menu.
thanks for your always professional reporting and opinions on the topic, @vernonfelton
"Nothing in this section shall prohibit the use of motorized wheelchairs, non-motorized wheelchairs, non-motorized bicycles, strollers, wheelbarrows, survey wheels, measuring wheels, or game carts within any wilderness area.”
This is a completely reasonable addendum, and one that (I think) 99% of the mtb community would push for. Is it possible the Treks and Specializeds of the industry have their beef with the "non-motorized bicycles" portion of the language, and are pushing IMBA to reject it?
The other issue is the MTB community losing HUGE networks of trails to newly-designated areas... there's no retroactive policy protection. Just ask our friends to the north in Idaho and Montana. And it's bound to happen here in Colorado too.
The original intent was to ban things with motors but not hikers, equestrians, or bikers. I'm betting the lovely Sierra Club was the reason for the 1984 mountain bike ban....that was when they were really getting wound up against us. There's no reason to ban bikes if a horse can go there or a back packer with lugged boots.
STC position makes sense to me and I'm supporting them (and writing my peeps in congress). www.sustainabletrailscoalition.org/press-releases/2017/wilderness-bicycle-bills-unite-backcountry-mountain-bikers-and-sensible-conservationists
@RXN059 I hope you see the nuanced position that STC has. The current Wilderness Act interpretation held by federal land managers is a blanket presumption that all biking is prohibited while hiking/horse-back riding is permitted; an indefensible position if one is truly arguing for wilderness preservation
Horses are allowed, yes. Horses are more destructive than hikers, horses shit. Personally, I don't like sharing trails with horses or the people riding them.
However, they have feet and poop is fertilizer. The issue is the tread. Bikes leave a constant tread over everything. Even if unintentionally, we skid, drift, slide, move rocks, etc. It's super fun but it's not very sustainable environmentally from a trail standpoint. The issues with high volume, single-file tread are partially why hiking parties in the Wilderness areas near me are limited to 15 individuals.
The enormous onslaught of hikers every summer does widen a bunch of hiking-only trails. It's really quite sad here in Colorado (especially the easier 14ers), and a lot of mountain biking trails are much more maintained. This is difficult to address and even harder to fix. Also, there are many, many less horseriders than mountain bikers. The sheer volume of traffic can't even be compared. Just a handful of reckless mountain bikers shredding a trail (read: having the best kind of fun around) can incur the same irreparable damage as many more hikers. I know that the vast majority of bikers are very respectful, very supportive of their local community and trails. They're not the reason to worry about trail destruction, but every community has those that can spoil it for everyone. Also (and this is a big issue in the Front Range) there is WAY too much individual trail sanitation occurring. I would hate to see this trickle over to our rugged Wilderness areas.
We are very fortunate to have so much access in Colorado. This is not the case in other states, and I understand that is beyond frustrating. I don't have a well-thought out response to that. It honestly needs to be a state-by-state decision, but I understand more than a few states would do away with mountain biking altogether given the chance. But, I still don't support a blanket opening of Wilderness areas to mountain bikes.
I should thoroughly read the mentioned STC position.
TL;DR - I'm really just a huge pussy and I don't ride my bike at all, ever.
Bikes are mechanized beasts and have their place. I think the best laws are the simple ones. Wilderness = no mechanization. Preserve the experience for the next generations to come.
