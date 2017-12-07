INDUSTRY INSIDER

IMBA Opposes Bill to Allow Mountain Bikes in Wilderness

Dec 7, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
Wilderness mountain biking Photo By Leslie Kehmeier Courtesy of IMBA
Photo By Leslie Kehmeier, Courtesy of IMBA


Here are the facts. IMBA recently sent out a press release with a headline that reads, IMBA Advocates for Collaborative Approach to Wilderness Designations on Public Lands.

So why is my headline so very different (and inflammatory)? Good questions.

But first, a bit of background...

There's currently a bill (H.R. 1349) in the United States House of Representatives that seeks to allow mountain bikes in Wilderness areas. Since 1984, mechanized vehicles have been banned from the nation's nearly 110 million acres of federally-protected Wilderness. Prior to 1984, the Wilderness ban had been on motorized vehicles. At the urging of several non-profit organizations, bicycles were explicitly banned from Wilderness in 1984, via new U.S. Forest Service regulations. While some mountain bikers have long advocated that the Forest Service remove the ban and restore their earlier ban on motorized access, this federal agency has steadfastedly refused to budge. Here's a primer on the whole situation.

Consequently, the Sustainable Trails Coalition, began lobbying Congress directly to amend the Wilderness Act itself and allow bikes access into the Wilderness. For a variety of reasons, the only members of Congress who would sponsor STC's proposed legislation have been Republicans and since the Republican contingent of Congress is generally keen to relaxing environmental protection on public lands, there has been fear in some quarters that any bill seeking to amend the Wilderness Act to let in bikes could be hijacked to allow, say, strip mining or fracking or any number of other extractive industries.

For the record, this is a claim that the Sustainable Trails Coalition outright rejects. You can read their position here.

IMBA's perspective has always been, and apparently continues to be, that mountain bikers are better off negotiating for boundary adjustments to proposed Wilderness areas that would help retain access to existing, popular mountain bike trails.

There is a lot to unpack here. A lot. So here's what I am going to do. I'm going to park the language of IMBA's press release directly below for you to read. I've reached out to IMBA for an interview, to dive deeper into their stance on this issue. We're still working on the timing of that interview. As soon as it happens, I'll bring you a more in-depth analysis of both IMBA's position and its significance. I'll also reach out to the Sustainable Trails Coalition, to get their take on the shape of things.

Let's not rush to judgement.

In the meantime, here's IMBA's press release.

IMBA Advocates for Collaborative Approach to Wilderness Designations on Public Lands
Mountain Biking Voices Must be Heard and Heeded
(Boulder, Colo. December 6, 2017)

H.R. 1349, introduced by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA), would amend the Wilderness Act of 1964 to permit certain wheeled devices, including mountain bikes, in Wilderness areas. IMBA is not supporting this legislation and has submitted its testimony to the House Natural Resources Committee.

The testimony emphasises IMBA’s respect for the Wilderness Act, IMBA’s collaborative strategy to protect important trails during the development of new conservation designations, IMBA’s work to promote alternative mountain bike-friendly land protections and IMBA’s strong concerns regarding the U.S. Forest Service’s inconsistent management of mountain bike access in recommended wilderness areas.

“IMBA’s 30 years of on-the-ground collaboration and leadership have earned mountain bikers access to tens of thousands of miles of trail on public land,” said Dave Wiens, IMBA Executive Director. “We’ve made incredible progress for mountain biking through partnerships, and we’re going to continue gaining ground by raising the profile of mountain biking all across America.”

IMBA has been involved in discussions about Wilderness and other forms of legislatively driven protections for public lands for decades. When mountain bikers are given a seat at the table in these discussions, important trails can be protected while finding common ground with those who are looking to create new conservation designations. IMBA is actively working with leaders in the conservation community to ensure this collaborative scenario becomes the standard across the country.

Examples like the Continental Divide Wilderness and Recreation Act in Colorado and the Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act in Montana have been widely celebrated and serve as models for how collaborative efforts involving mountain bikers throughout the process can lead to advancing both conservation and recreation.

“Mountain bikers and the recreation community depend on public lands and thoughtful conservation. Public lands are being threatened at an unprecedented level right now, and it's imperative that public land users come together to protect these cherished places and offer our voices in this critical dialogue,” said Wiens. “We know Wilderness hits some mountain bikers’ backyards, and we understand why those riders support this legislation. To continue elevating mountain biking nationally, IMBA must remain focused on its long-term strategy for the bigger picture of our sport.”

Some public land planning discussions are less inclusive of all user groups and, in those cases, IMBA will actively oppose new Wilderness and other designations that would negatively impact revered mountain biking opportunities. IMBA has recently raised specific concerns about the the U.S. Forest Service’s management of recommended wilderness with the Secretary of Agriculture, and continues to work with partners to elevate mountain biking in planning processes nationwide. Mountain bikers are exemplary public land stewards and highly engaged advocates who should have a voice in the future of local trails.


79 Comments

  • + 89
 IMBA = Interfering with Mountain Biking in America.
  • + 0
 this deserves more likes
  • + 5
 Goodbye IMBA. Not renewing. I thought Wiens would right the ship but this is the last straw for me. Stop cowering and trying to find the best backdoor political strategy and just stand up and fight for what is right. Goodbye IMBA, not renewing.
  • + 1
 IMBA has lost its purpose. They have stopped riding bikes, and have stopped caring about the people that ride. Shame on you IMBA.
  • + 63
 Seriously re-considering severing all ties to this organization after reading this article. Heres what I got from it, correct me if I am wrong...

IMBA is essentially saying "we don't want to be responsible for heading this movement" and going against the very basis (that they and many others claim to work for) of expanding usage of publicly-funded property to all trail users. Putting the bait in front of the community to lure them into a movement being the inertia while they play coward and run to the press office taking the "high road" that they never advocated for a blanket fix.

Absolutely absurd that they continue on through the article to say "We don't want to work to improve trail access with Republicans, of all people, who totally don't care about the environment" and that they have their "own higher-than-thou vision for the future of the sport" Seems like IMBA is molting into a bureaucratic for-profit that at this point slowly kills the sport, similar to the UCI.
  • + 16
 Yeah, totally agree reminds me exactly of the UCI.
  • + 9
 Biggest difference is that the UCI is pretty good at milking $ out of the sport, where IMBA is slowly contracting. Perhaps moves like this will accelerate their decline.
  • + 10
 Sever away.

As if their position on emtbs changing from, “should be regulated as with other motorized off-road travel.” to the following wasn't enough of a reason...
www.imba.com/resources/emtb-management
  • + 16
 Would have, but already did last month when they came out in approval of motorized vehicles on our trails:

www.imba.com/blog/supporter/imba-updates-emtb-position-statement

I wonder what why will announce in January... merger with walmart? offshore tax evasion?

Down with imba; support your local volunteers.
  • + 6
 Astounding that they consider themselves officiated representatives of the sport. Come Christmas they will call for State-Issue automatic brakes to have mountain bikes stay under 15mph...
  • + 7
 Spot on. The org is now just a sham and has only served to help dumb down our local trail network, while asking for more $. Nope.
  • + 18
 I wonder if I can get a refund from all the money I have sent them over the years. It would help pay for the surgery I will need to remove the knife they stuck in my back.
  • + 8
 @siderealwall2 At the local level (where I've advocated in the trenches) we learned that sometimes you can't play nice with government. Sometimes (often) you got to push government. If we learned that, why can't a sophisticated org like IMBA learn that playing the patsy and rolling over (for "long term goals" as they call it) betrays riders and local clubs - their very own constituency.

I would use the words "gutless" and "treachery" but that barely touches the level of frustration
  • + 38
 Aaaaaaannnnnnndddddd IMBA can suck a fat d*** !!!!! Boycott the hell out of them.
  • + 32
 Imba is doing a great job advocating for motorcycles and hikers. They also do a great job ad ripping mtb trails out and replacing them with fire roads. As mountain bike trail user they are turing into a enemy for our cause.
  • + 9
 100% this!!! There's a few IMBA trails I've ridden in NZ and Oz and they are all 1m wide berm luge trails with soul sapping lack of tech in them.

Plus as they are all built over a short period of time while the area is closed down, none of the trails are ever test ridden first, they literally come in with bobcats, butcher the forest and any old trails that might be in the way, and then leave, closing the new trail off for a couple of weeks until some rain helps the dirt set - You end up with jumps that don't flow and have the wrong sized kickers for the gap or landing, berms that flatten out too early in the exit or are built in the wrong position. IMBA = poorly built trails that don't flow and have no tech all because they are built without passion.
  • + 33
 I love Canada.
  • + 9
 Good old UK we can ride pretty much where ever we want
  • + 4
 @irideinplymotuh:
Erm, no we can't...
  • + 1
 @sam264: The south west we can loads of places to ride
  • + 4
 Me too. I plan to spend 5 months and 29 days there every year after I retire.
  • + 3
 @irideinplymotuh: Not sure what part of the UK you live in but if you tried riding your bike round some areas of Cumbria where I grew you'd probably see a farmer and a shotgun pretty quickly...
  • + 1
 @irideinplymotuh: er yeah. No. Unless you mean Scotland. But otherwise, no, you can't.
  • + 1
 @ali-chapple: Devonshire folk are pretty chilled out never had any trouble been stopped a few times never had any trouble
  • + 3
 Yup. We pretty much want nothing to do with IMBA here. IMBA standards can take a long walk off a short pier
  • + 2
 @sam264: do about 70% of my riding on private land and footpaths, last time I had an issue was 3 years ago and that was on a bridleway
  • + 2
 This. All day this. Oh Canada.
I have no clue how a country claiming to be as "free" as America has to endure such a painful litigious society run by lobbyists from all sides.....but I guess on the upside buying a gun seems to be quite a pleasant "free" experience.
Weird.
  • + 1
 @savagelake: no thanks. We gonna build a wall to keep you south of the border
  • + 18
 What is this last sentence supposed to imply " Mountain bikers are exemplary public land stewards and highly engaged advocates who should have a voice in the future of local trails".

Local smocal man. I want to get into the thick of it. The untouched. The wild. Places where I can not run into large groups of people and see things that no one else gets a chance to unless they put in the enormous effort.

I want Wilderness on my riding menu.
  • + 2
 It's not even necessarily about wanting new access to existing Wilderness. It's about wanting to not lose more trail.
  • + 14
 I live five miles away from hundreds and hundreds of square miles of wilderness land covered in 2000'+ peaks... I'm sure this is just an interesting article for most but it actually really hits home for me. That would be unbelievable to have access to that area
  • + 6
 Same here. I actually have regularly ridden my bike up to the edge of the wilderness area and then locked it to a tree and hike in for some camping or fishing. To do it all on a bike would be fantastic.
  • + 1
 Some things are left better untouched. I love mtbing but... That's my honest opinion
  • + 2
 @tigerteeuwen: with all due respect, you are not the one fighting this battle. In fact you (probably, I can't be sure as I only have ever visited Canada) have far more rideable terrain than we do and are not seeing what little is left being taken away. Regardless of what should and shouldn't be ridden, having a trail advocacy organization publicly declare they will be ACTIVELY opposing mountain bike access in certain areas is similar to a doctor saying he will now be actively pumping second hand smoke into all his operation rooms. It's sick.
  • + 1
 @MortifiedPenguin: you're right about it not being my fight. Though my comment was more of a general statement about something's being left untouched. I do believe we have some pretty strong rules about not riding on crown land, but I could be wrong. (Not going to claim to be an expert)
  • + 14
 Dump imba.
  • + 11
 They’re too busy sucking e-bike lobbyist c*ck to be concerned about actual user access.
  • + 8
 When you reach out to IMBA, ask if industry contributions, and their recent decision to support ebikes use on nonmotorized trails impacted this decision. Also, how are their year over year revenues doing, and how financially solid are they currently.
  • + 8
 I feel so sad for advocates in Idaho, Montana and other affected areas. It's one thing to have IMBA have no position to support you as the volunteers in the trenches. It's quite another for IMBA to actively oppose you. So very sorry
  • + 8
 grabs popcorn...
.
.
.
.
thanks for your always professional reporting and opinions on the topic, @vernonfelton
  • + 10
 IMBA SUCKS
  • + 4
 H.R. 1349's only addendum would be:

"Nothing in this section shall prohibit the use of motorized wheelchairs, non-motorized wheelchairs, non-motorized bicycles, strollers, wheelbarrows, survey wheels, measuring wheels, or game carts within any wilderness area.”

This is a completely reasonable addendum, and one that (I think) 99% of the mtb community would push for. Is it possible the Treks and Specializeds of the industry have their beef with the "non-motorized bicycles" portion of the language, and are pushing IMBA to reject it?
  • + 4
 Best MTB advocating I have done is choose not to become an IMBA chapter when I was president of our regional mountain bike club. They fought me at the time but now thank me.
  • + 3
 I just wrote IMBA to tell them how much I disapprove of them and will keep my support of their organization to a minimum. This is ridiculous. Horses do so much more damage and we aren't planning on banning them.
  • + 2
 Bout to get downvoted to hell but as a Colorado resident I do not support mountain biking in Wilderness areas. There is plenty of wonderful mountain biking to be had in this state, there is no need to tear up our protected Wilderness areas. I know what kind of damage a herd of mountain bikers can incur to a small singletrack trail and I personally would prefer to keep that away from protected Wilderness. There are places to shred, and there are places to enjoy the pure Earth.
  • + 6
 Issue is groups like IMBA talk out of both sides of their mouth...in one sentence its about expanding access, and now there is a chance to do it and they are against it. this is why so many illegal trails are popping up, these guys are the problem.
  • + 6
 A few things: We are lucky to have so many non-wilderness areas. Many states out west are not so lucky and having access to these areas makes sense. The whole thing is silly. Horses, who shit everywhere and damage trails are allowed but no mountain bikers? Finally, if there were more mountain bike areas, it would distribute the impact the sport has as riders would have more options.
  • + 5
 In my experience, the trails that are damaged the most (widened, braided, eroded) are hiker-only. Trails that are primarily used by mountain bikers are almost always in the best condition and are regularly maintained. When's the last time you saw a group of hikers doing trail maintenance?

The other issue is the MTB community losing HUGE networks of trails to newly-designated areas... there's no retroactive policy protection. Just ask our friends to the north in Idaho and Montana. And it's bound to happen here in Colorado too.
  • + 4
 Check out the Sustainable Trails Coalition stance. It's not a blanket opening of mountain biking on every wilderness area it is only if the land manager of that specific area does an assessment and agrees for only that area.

The original intent was to ban things with motors but not hikers, equestrians, or bikers. I'm betting the lovely Sierra Club was the reason for the 1984 mountain bike ban....that was when they were really getting wound up against us. There's no reason to ban bikes if a horse can go there or a back packer with lugged boots.

STC position makes sense to me and I'm supporting them (and writing my peeps in congress). www.sustainabletrailscoalition.org/press-releases/2017/wilderness-bicycle-bills-unite-backcountry-mountain-bikers-and-sensible-conservationists
  • + 3
 @sprockets: agreed. The very position IMBA (and Sierra Club) argues against is a local decision - ie to allow the local land managers to decide go/no-go to bikes in that particular local wilderness.

@RXN059 I hope you see the nuanced position that STC has. The current Wilderness Act interpretation held by federal land managers is a blanket presumption that all biking is prohibited while hiking/horse-back riding is permitted; an indefensible position if one is truly arguing for wilderness preservation
  • + 1
 In your state there is plenty of riding. Oh well good for you. What about other states? Montana lost 800 miles of narrow trail THIS YEAR due to Wilderness management expansion. I guess you don't care about them?
  • + 3
 As a Colorado resident, there are some phenomenal loops close by that are off-limits due to wilderness, as well as some sections of the Colorado Trail. I'd also say that many of the terribly eroded areas around here are hiker only, such as Chataqua/flatirons area, and many of the 14ers. I would like the forest service to have the ability to allow bikes in wilderness where it makes sense.
  • + 2
 I'm just going to reply to myself since I'm not going to make three different replies with the same thing:

Horses are allowed, yes. Horses are more destructive than hikers, horses shit. Personally, I don't like sharing trails with horses or the people riding them.

However, they have feet and poop is fertilizer. The issue is the tread. Bikes leave a constant tread over everything. Even if unintentionally, we skid, drift, slide, move rocks, etc. It's super fun but it's not very sustainable environmentally from a trail standpoint. The issues with high volume, single-file tread are partially why hiking parties in the Wilderness areas near me are limited to 15 individuals.

The enormous onslaught of hikers every summer does widen a bunch of hiking-only trails. It's really quite sad here in Colorado (especially the easier 14ers), and a lot of mountain biking trails are much more maintained. This is difficult to address and even harder to fix. Also, there are many, many less horseriders than mountain bikers. The sheer volume of traffic can't even be compared. Just a handful of reckless mountain bikers shredding a trail (read: having the best kind of fun around) can incur the same irreparable damage as many more hikers. I know that the vast majority of bikers are very respectful, very supportive of their local community and trails. They're not the reason to worry about trail destruction, but every community has those that can spoil it for everyone. Also (and this is a big issue in the Front Range) there is WAY too much individual trail sanitation occurring. I would hate to see this trickle over to our rugged Wilderness areas.

We are very fortunate to have so much access in Colorado. This is not the case in other states, and I understand that is beyond frustrating. I don't have a well-thought out response to that. It honestly needs to be a state-by-state decision, but I understand more than a few states would do away with mountain biking altogether given the chance. But, I still don't support a blanket opening of Wilderness areas to mountain bikes.

I should thoroughly read the mentioned STC position.

TL;DR - I'm really just a huge pussy and I don't ride my bike at all, ever.
  • + 1
 @DaveySImon: Screw you animal killer.
  • + 3
 Wilderness is overrated. I'd much rather ride my mountain bike and focus my "exemplary stewardship" through urban sprawl, industrial zones, and along busy thoroughfares
  • + 0
 Spoken like the typical self entitled American douche bag the entire world hates. Even the Chinese are now more respected than Americans which is astonishing considering how ruthless and greedy they Chinese are.
  • + 1
 well, most people don't realize is that the US constitution states that the federal government is not allowed to own or have control over land. That is to be left up to the states. Individual states are to have control over their own land management. In the past, the federal government has gone around and created a multitude of federally protected parks which is a great Idea but in the last 50 years or so they have used this Idea that they are protecting lands to take control of state lands so they can be used for various types of industry mainly tied to oil/gas/minerals. So in defense of IMBA who was to chicken s* * t to say why they are really doing this, they do have some good reasons to not sign onto this agreement, even if they themselves don't know what they are.
  • + 1
 Time for them to change their name to Industry Mountain Bike Association. It can only be that so much of their revenue is now from manufactures of ebikes, they will throw the people who supported them and provided the funding for years under the bus.
  • + 4
 imba can suck my left nut. onestly fuck them. to fucking pussy to finish what they started. pisses me the fuck off
  • + 1
 I don't think readers of this forum get it. I've been riding mountain bikes for over 20 years all over the U.S and love it. Like it or not, foot and horse travel aren't compatible with each other. If I'm out hiking, I really don't want to be disturbed by an mtb rider hurtling down the trail. If I'm hiking and see a horse, well, that's kind of cool IMHO. Can't speak for horse people but I imagine they don't mind seeing folks on foot.

Bikes are mechanized beasts and have their place. I think the best laws are the simple ones. Wilderness = no mechanization. Preserve the experience for the next generations to come.
  • + 0
 I actually agree that mountain bikes should not be allowed in Wilderness areas. Wilderness is a special designation which is designed to preserve the few relatively untouched places left in the US. We want to further access for riders, but at the same time we need to recognize that we do have an impact on every place we go and some places are too fragile and too special to risk damaging with tires, hooves, or boots. Furthermore, the Congressional Republicans are just radioactive and it's in the interest of any progressive issue lobbyists to oppose them on all fronts!
  • + 0
 Well, I believe that horses are generally allowed in wilderness. And if so, bikes are normally much lower impact than a horse. I agree that Republicans suck, but if increased trail access for non-motorized bikes is a byproduct of the Trump administration, I'll take it.
  • + 2
 Considering there is way way way more national Forest and public land than Wilderness I think it’s ok. It’s ok to have something’s off limits to bikers.
  • + 4
 Of course it is. STC also believes that many wilderness areas should be left as is. STC is merely asking for local peeps to decide if bikes are appropriate in their particular area.
  • + 3
 I'm totally OK with some areas being off limits to bikes. The issue is, however, that ALL of the BEST areas, and increasingly more, you can't bike in. I live in Washington where I'm blessed with many amazing trails, but I don't always want to bike in clear cuts and eat shitty leftovers. Virtually all of the high country in my state is off limits. That's not right.
  • + 1
 Hell Yeah, It's about time IMBA did this. Evidently, seeing Bears Ears getting reduced by 85% on Monday probably was the turning point. The same lawmakers from Bears Ears are the ones sponsoring the STC Bill
  • + 0
 Anyone who thinks this bill is stupid is stupid and ignorant. Wildlife sanctuaries are exactly that, sanctuaries, and need to be protected. The reason mountain bikers have such a bad image is due to their arrogance and sense of entitlement. And anyone who down votes is just that, an arrogant self entitled douche bag.
  • + 1
 Imba sucks. Imba trails suck. Woody keen especially sucks. I see imba on a trail sign I know I am at the wrong trail network.
  • + 2
 H.R. 1349 does nothing to give bears access to unicycles in Wilderness areas.
  • + 1
 Hey bishopsmike we all love Canada. Always amazed while riding in Canada the organization's make trails better, a far cry from imba
  • + 2
 Went over to join the Sustainable Trails Coalition because of this article.
  • + 1
 IMBA can KMA and they will never get another dime of mine. On my way out the door, I will encourage the chapters I'm involved with to bail on IMBA altogether as this point.
  • + 1
 I think this has a lot to do with staying away from the dumpster fire administration. STC seems to have learned a hard one first hand.
  • + 2
 International Motor Bike Association?
  • + 2
 we should start a rebellion
  • + 3
 bye Imba
  • + 3
 F-IMBA
  • + 2
 Did i mention woody keen sucks
  • + 1
 lmao we still goin

Post a Comment



