Industry Insider: The Potential Impacts of the Novel Coronavirus on the Bike Industry

POTENTIAL IMPACTS OF THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS ON THE MOUNTAIN BIKE INDUSTRY Words by Dan Roberts A microscope image of a cell infected with the novel coronavirus, grown in culture at the University of Hong Kong. Multiple virus particles are being released from the cell surface.Credit: John Nicholls, Leo Poon and Malik Peiris/The University of Hong Kong.

Production delays seem inevitable.

Travel bans and quarantines are affecting movement of people and goods across not just China, but other countries too.

Manufacturers outside China will likely still be affected.

Smaller brands could get hit hardest.

Taipei Cycle show, due to be held at the beginning of March, has now been postponed until May.

Face-to-face business dealings will be more limited.