The Importance of Handlebar Height & Why It's Often Overlooked

much

The right bar height is important for maintaining enough bend in the elbows for traction at the front, without feeling forced too far forward or too far back.

Why is bar height important?

Here's an extreme amount of saddle-bar drop to illustrate the point.

Why saddle-to-bar drop is like sag

In these bike check shots, Richie Rude (left) is running a small amount of saddle-bar drop, while Damien Otton (right) looks to be running slightly negative drop (the grips are higher than the saddle). I'd say both are within the normal range for trail/enduro.

Sam Hill's 27.5" Mega from 2017 (left) and 29" Mega from 2019 (right). It's hard to be sure because of the camera angle, but it looks as if both bikes are running a similar amount of saddle-bar drop.

Caveats

The relationship between stack and reach

On the subject of stack and reach, trigonometry tells us that for every 10mm spacer under the stem you'll gain abut 9mm in vertical effective stack but lose about 4mm of effective reach because of the slope of the head angle. So if two bikes have the same frame reach on paper but different stack, the one with less stack will have a shorter effective reach once you've added spacers to bring the bars to the same height. This is worth bearing in mind when comparing bikes because those with a low stack height will feel shorter than the reach number alone suggests.

Fitting 10mm of spacers under the stem (or adding 10mm to the head tube length) brings the stem backwards by about 4mm for a 65-degree head angle.

Frame size matters

Oh great. Two very similar bar height options.

Courdourier (left) has her bars visibly higher than her saddle, while Connor Hamilton (right) has his much lower. This is typical for riders on either end of the height spectrum.

Conclusion