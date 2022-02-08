Shimano Breaks Revenue & Earnings Records By Ridiculous Margins, With Bike Division Sales Up 49% over 2020

Shimano broke its revenue and earnings records by absurd margins in 2021, financial records show and our sister site Bicycle Retailer reported
.
Operating income increased 79.3% and sales rose 44.6% in 2021 company-wide compared with 2020. Shimano's bike division, which drove much of the growth, increased operating income 82.7% to 125.2 billion yen ($1.1 billion USD) and increased sales 49.0% to 443.7 billion yen ($3.8 billion USD) over 2020.
Some of the growth numbers are inflated in the Q1 and Q2 comparisons to 2020 because Shimano had to halt some operations at the beginning of the pandemic. Still, the bike boom has clearly driven the company to smash its previous records. Compared with the previous record year, 2015, when the company did 314.0 billion yen ($2.7 billion USD) bike division sales were up 41%. Until 2021, 2015 was the only year Shimano broke 300 billion yen in bike-related sales.
Company-wide, including the fishing division, Shimano did 546.5 billion yen ($4.7 billion USD) in sales, up 44.6% compared to 2020. Fishing sales account for 19% of Shimano's business, while a further 10% or so is made up of miscellaneous non-bike and non-fishing sales.
Shimano continues to trade publicly on several stock exchanges worldwide. Earnings per share nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021.
The rapid growth began to slow in the second half of 2021, the company said in its annual report Tuesday, and inventories are starting to approach standard levels again in some regions. In Japan, sales of low to medium-end bikes have stagnated, so inventories are slightly higher than usual, despite road bikes generally remaining scarce. In Europe, on the other hand, demand remains high for bikes all across the board, encouraged by governmental initiatives to promote biking, and the bike shortages remains. Demand in North America remains high, especially for high-end bikes, but inventories are beginning to stabilize. Asian, South American, and Central American markets have significantly cooled, and inventories there are returning to standard levels.
Shimano expects to increase sales by 6.1% to 580 billion yen company-wide in 2022.
Shimano celebrated its 100th year in 2021, after beginning in 1921 when founder manufactured the first 3.3.3 freewheel.
