close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Why Are Spoke Nipples Brass?
Mar 4, 2022
by
Beta MTB
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
https://www.betamtb.com/news-issues/industry/in-deep-why-are-spoke-nipples-made-out-of-brass/
Posted In:
Beta MTB
Reviews and Tech
In Deep
Wheels
Travis Engel
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: Bernard Kerr's Brutal Crash from Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2022
60127 views
Review: 2022 Canyon Torque CF8
45167 views
First Look: 2022 Pivot Shadowcat - A New 27.5" Trail Bike
44694 views
First Look: Revel's New Rail 29
43940 views
Opinion: Hello, Can I Get An Extra-Medium Frame Please?
42764 views
Hope Announces New Tech 4 Brakes
38001 views
Interview: Isla Short on Her Progression, XC Commentating, Disordered Eating, Endometriosis, & More
37705 views
Slack Randoms: $6,355 Ti Power Meter Cranks, National Penny-Farthing Champs, a 500-Pound Black Bear & More
36418 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
Charliewinz
(47 mins ago)
For 14.95, you too can know why!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007610
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment