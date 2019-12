Inside Stanton Bikes' Return to UK Hardtail Manufacturing

Tubing kits

Steel

Ti

The Yoke is CNC'd out of steel or titanium; a design taken from the Switchback to maximise power transfer

Cuts - Steel

Calibrate.

Cut.

Rider owned; rider built

Cuts - Titanium

Pre Jig Preparation

It's never a bad time to check the blueprints...

Set the jig according to plan

Both the BB and head tube need holes drilling to allow welding gases to escape

Both metals are cleaned and polished to remove any contaminants or impurities; this process is more important for titanium but still good practice with steel

Ti parts are cleaned with solvent

The welding rod is also given a good wipe down with solvent, despite being new out of the box - the contamination is visible

Sharpening the tip concentrates the arc

The front end is assembled in the jig

Fits are checked

Welding - Steel

Steel is then tack welded

Once tacked the front end can be removed from the jig. This allows inspection and better access for the final welds

Heat sinks are fitted into the frame

Before the final welds are made

Practice makes perfect

Once done the fits are checked

Adjustments made

Before being finished and checked again

Rear end is tacked

And then the steel frame is complete. Ready for paint or raw finishing.

Welding - Titanium

The welding sequence remains the same, in this sequence of photos we begin with an already welded front end - 'here's one we made earlier..'

Again finalising fits

Going airtight

Argon is pumped through

Tacks are placed

Followed by lead welds

Finished with fuse welds

Voila

Finishing - Steel

Stanton offers 'standard' and 'elite' colours for powder coating (pictured). Or you can just pick any RAL code you like!

Hot and fresh out the oven

Si applies a 'heritage wrap' to this frame

A raw finished steel UK Switch9er

Finishing - Titanium

Brushed Ti

Prototype of the polished / brushed decal

First the area is polished for anodising to create a uniform surface

Once polished an initial color coat of anodising is created

Before being masked and 'splashed'

Anodising is retouched to place another layer of colour

Some alternative ideas

A sign of things to come

Once the masks are removed the base coat shines through

Edges are then masked

The final finish on employee Si's Ti Switch9er, the first of the UK manufactured frames. Si opted for a heritage wrap with a bronze base overlaid in purple

The UK Ti baby back on the table where it was created!

Tucked away in Matlock, UK is a small unit designing and manufacturing mountain bikes. This is proper UK production and it's quickly gaining momentum. Last December I visited Stanton bikes to take a peek at the manufacturing behind the newly released Switch9er FS and Switch FS full suspension frames but Stanton are renowned first and foremost for their hardtails so when I heard their hardtails were also coming home, I just had to return.The unit remains very much the same, with a greater buzz of activity. Staffing has seen some switch-ups; the most notable addition to Stanton's quiver is Ollie. Ollie comes from an aerospace background and was brought on board for his impeccable skill and knowledge. He has a keen interest in titanium welding, making him perfect for the job as Stanton bring both Ti and Steel production back in house. Long story short, Ollie was first acquainted with Dan through mutual friends attending the local bike shop where Dan was then working, while their paths diverged Ollie built up his skills in aerospace. A chance meeting reunited them in this mutually benefitting agreement. The fabrication is overlooked by long standing team member and local lad, Jord.To make this insight into Stanton's manufacturing a little more interesting I wanted to compare and contrast the production pathways for both the steel and titanium frames, focusing on the Switch9er hardtail - with aspects taken from the Switchback and the Sherpa, the Switch9er is the evolution of their modern geometry. It’s a super aggressive 29er that bares all the hallmarks of being a Stanton to the core.Let's start with the most obvious difference. On top is a Birmingham manufactured Reynolds DZB tube sets (not pictured the 631 used for Switch9er manufacture). On the bottom a custom drawn triple butted 3AL2.5V tube set imported from Taiwan, the UK lacks anyone producing titanium tubesets from raw material to fit Stanton's custom specs.The two materials differ considerably in their physical properties; hardness, weld point, weight and tensile strength, resulting in differing ride properties but both materials share a more forgiving ride than aluminium. Because of the differing properties, the tubesets required for each frame have unique cross sections. Steel tubing is circular, whereas Ti is ovaloid.Other parts are also CNC'd out of the appropriate material. CNC work for both Ti and steel is currently outsourced, with slight adjustments made in house to ensure perfect fits.Fabrication at Stanton Bikes is led by Jord. Jord is responsible for finalising fits prior to assembly and undertaking critical cuts and adjustments. During fabrication there are similarities and differences in the two production pathways.Steel is much more forgiving to work with, while also being considerably cheaper. Thus making it the perfect material for prototyping and experimentation.The final cuts to titanium tubesets are done in house. Beside the tubing being custom produced for Stanton, doing it in house gives them ultimate control over the accuracy of fits. Cutting titanium is more clinical than cutting steel. A full clean down is needed prior to cutting or working with Ti and tools must be specific to titanium to prevent contamination. The Ti should also be handled wearing gloves to reduce oils from our skin touching it.Final checks are made by Jord and the team prior to making the ti cuts. With the ti being ovalised as opposed to round, the orientation of the cuts is much more challenging.Titanium is a much harder material, therefore it's cut at a much lower RPM to prevent wear to the cutters and risk of fracture.Material costs are significantly higher should anything go awry. Measure thrice cut once for ti?Prior to the tubes being seated into place in the jig, there are a number of preparative tasks to complete. There are similarities and differences here for steel and ti.Welding titanium frames has its similarities and differences to steel. In general, the process is more time intensive with titanium being welded twice along each join following tack welding. A lead weld is followed with a fuse weld, this ensures thorough penetration into the joint. Welding titanium is more technique sensitive, requiring a highly skilled operator.The whole frame must be made airtight with space tape. This process means argon gas can be pumped through the frame during welding. Using this noble gas reduces oxidation and thus discolouration - this would have negative implications for weld integrity. Oli aims for aerospace standards regarding weld discolouration. Light straw discolouring is ok for MTB; but Oli will strive for no discolouration.Aerospace titanium welding done in 'tanks' of argon. Access and cost limitations prevent this in most MTB applications as it’s impractical. At Stanton care is taken to minimise oxygen exposure when welding Ti.The finishing on the steel frames is relatively straight forwards - they either go to be ED coated for rust protection followed by a powder coat and vinyl decal finish, before being lacquered......Or they can be finished raw, showing off the heat stains around the welds and craftsmanship. The raw finishing process is a trade secret. Stanton are forthcoming in informing customers that as the finish wears then the frame will need to be returned for a 'second life service' where the frame is ED coated and powder coated.Painting titanium bikes is a faux pas, the material should be visible and celebrated. The 'standard' titanium finish is brushed raw with polished decals, titanium does not corrode so therefore does not require protection from the elements like steel does.The 'elite' titanium finishing offers bespoke titanium anodised decals and allows personal customisation. This process is outlined below:Supplementary images by Joe O'Brien