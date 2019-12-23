Inside Stanton Bikes' Return to UK Hardtail Manufacturing

Tubing kits

Steel

Ti

The Yoke is CNC'd out of steel or titanium; a design taken from the Switchback to maximise power transfer

Cuts - Steel

Calibrate.

Cut.

Rider owned; rider built

Cuts - Titanium

Pre Jig Preparation

It's never a bad time to check the blueprints...

Set the jig according to plan

Both the BB and head tube need holes drilling to allow welding gases to escape

Both metals are cleaned and polished to remove any contaminants or impurities; this process is more important for titanium but still good practice with steel

Ti parts are cleaned with solvent

The welding rod is also given a good wipe down with solvent, despite being new out of the box - the contamination is visible

Sharpening the tip concentrates the arc

The front end is assembled in the jig

Fits are checked

Welding - Steel

Steel is then tack welded

Once tacked the front end can be removed from the jig. This allows inspection and better access for the final welds

Heat sinks are fitted into the frame

Before the final welds are made

Practice makes perfect

Once done the fits are checked

Adjustments made

Before being finished and checked again

Rear end is tacked

And then the steel frame is complete. Ready for paint or raw finishing.

Welding - Titanium

The welding sequence remains the same, in this sequence of photos we begin with an already welded front end - 'here's one we made earlier..'

Again finalising fits

Going airtight

Argon is pumped through

Tacks are placed

Followed by lead welds

Finished with fuse welds

Voila

Finishing - Steel

Stanton offers 'standard' and 'elite' colours for powder coating (pictured). Or you can just pick any RAL code you like!

Hot and fresh out the oven

Si applies a 'heritage wrap' to this frame

A raw finished steel UK Switch9er

Finishing - Titanium

Brushed Ti

Prototype of the polished / brushed decal

First the area is polished for anodising to create a uniform surface

Once polished an initial color coat of anodising is created

Before being masked and 'splashed'

Anodising is retouched to place another layer of colour

Some alternative ideas

A sign of things to come

Once the masks are removed the base coat shines through

Edges are then masked

The final finish on employee Si's Ti Switch9er, the first of the UK manufactured frames. Si opted for a heritage wrap with a bronze base overlaid in purple

The UK Ti baby back on the table where it was created!