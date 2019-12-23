Inside Stanton Bikes' Return to UK Hardtail Manufacturing

Tucked away in Matlock, UK is a small unit designing and manufacturing mountain bikes. This is proper UK production and it's quickly gaining momentum. Last December I visited Stanton bikes to take a peek at the manufacturing behind the newly released Switch9er FS and Switch FS full suspension frames but Stanton are renowned first and foremost for their hardtails so when I heard their hardtails were also coming home, I just had to return.

The unit remains very much the same, with a greater buzz of activity. Staffing has seen some switch-ups; the most notable addition to Stanton's quiver is Ollie. Ollie comes from an aerospace background and was brought on board for his impeccable skill and knowledge. He has a keen interest in titanium welding, making him perfect for the job as Stanton bring both Ti and Steel production back in house. Long story short, Ollie was first acquainted with Dan through mutual friends attending the local bike shop where Dan was then working, while their paths diverged Ollie built up his skills in aerospace. A chance meeting reunited them in this mutually benefitting agreement. The fabrication is overlooked by long standing team member and local lad, Jord.

To make this insight into Stanton's manufacturing a little more interesting I wanted to compare and contrast the production pathways for both the steel and titanium frames, focusing on the Switch9er hardtail - with aspects taken from the Switchback and the Sherpa, the Switch9er is the evolution of their modern geometry. It’s a super aggressive 29er that bares all the hallmarks of being a Stanton to the core.


Tubing kits

Steel

Ti

Let's start with the most obvious difference. On top is a Birmingham manufactured Reynolds DZB tube sets (not pictured the 631 used for Switch9er manufacture). On the bottom a custom drawn triple butted 3AL2.5V tube set imported from Taiwan, the UK lacks anyone producing titanium tubesets from raw material to fit Stanton's custom specs.

The two materials differ considerably in their physical properties; hardness, weld point, weight and tensile strength, resulting in differing ride properties but both materials share a more forgiving ride than aluminium. Because of the differing properties, the tubesets required for each frame have unique cross sections. Steel tubing is circular, whereas Ti is ovaloid.

The Yoke is CNC'd out of steel or titanium; a design taken from the Switchback to maximise power transfer

Other parts are also CNC'd out of the appropriate material. CNC work for both Ti and steel is currently outsourced, with slight adjustments made in house to ensure perfect fits.

Cuts - Steel

Fabrication at Stanton Bikes is led by Jord. Jord is responsible for finalising fits prior to assembly and undertaking critical cuts and adjustments. During fabrication there are similarities and differences in the two production pathways.

Steel is much more forgiving to work with, while also being considerably cheaper. Thus making it the perfect material for prototyping and experimentation.


Calibrate.

Lubricate.


Cut.

Rider owned; rider built

Cuts - Titanium


The final cuts to titanium tubesets are done in house. Beside the tubing being custom produced for Stanton, doing it in house gives them ultimate control over the accuracy of fits. Cutting titanium is more clinical than cutting steel. A full clean down is needed prior to cutting or working with Ti and tools must be specific to titanium to prevent contamination. The Ti should also be handled wearing gloves to reduce oils from our skin touching it.


Final checks are made by Jord and the team prior to making the ti cuts. With the ti being ovalised as opposed to round, the orientation of the cuts is much more challenging.



Titanium is a much harder material, therefore it's cut at a much lower RPM to prevent wear to the cutters and risk of fracture.


Material costs are significantly higher should anything go awry. Measure thrice cut once for ti?

Pre Jig Preparation

Prior to the tubes being seated into place in the jig, there are a number of preparative tasks to complete. There are similarities and differences here for steel and ti.

It's never a bad time to check the blueprints...

Set the jig according to plan




Both the BB and head tube need holes drilling to allow welding gases to escape



Both metals are cleaned and polished to remove any contaminants or impurities; this process is more important for titanium but still good practice with steel

Ti parts are cleaned with solvent

The welding rod is also given a good wipe down with solvent, despite being new out of the box - the contamination is visible

Sharpening the tip concentrates the arc

The front end is assembled in the jig

Fits are checked

Welding - Steel

Steel is then tack welded

Once tacked the front end can be removed from the jig. This allows inspection and better access for the final welds

Heat sinks are fitted into the frame

Before the final welds are made


Practice makes perfect


Once done the fits are checked


Adjustments made

Before being finished and checked again

Rear end is tacked


And then the steel frame is complete. Ready for paint or raw finishing.

Welding - Titanium

Welding titanium frames has its similarities and differences to steel. In general, the process is more time intensive with titanium being welded twice along each join following tack welding. A lead weld is followed with a fuse weld, this ensures thorough penetration into the joint. Welding titanium is more technique sensitive, requiring a highly skilled operator.

The welding sequence remains the same, in this sequence of photos we begin with an already welded front end - 'here's one we made earlier..'

Again finalising fits

The whole frame must be made airtight with space tape. This process means argon gas can be pumped through the frame during welding. Using this noble gas reduces oxidation and thus discolouration - this would have negative implications for weld integrity. Oli aims for aerospace standards regarding weld discolouration. Light straw discolouring is ok for MTB; but Oli will strive for no discolouration.

Aerospace titanium welding done in 'tanks' of argon. Access and cost limitations prevent this in most MTB applications as it’s impractical. At Stanton care is taken to minimise oxygen exposure when welding Ti.


Going airtight


Argon is pumped through

Tacks are placed


Followed by lead welds

Finished with fuse welds


Voila

Finishing - Steel

The finishing on the steel frames is relatively straight forwards - they either go to be ED coated for rust protection followed by a powder coat and vinyl decal finish, before being lacquered...

Stanton offers 'standard' and 'elite' colours for powder coating (pictured). Or you can just pick any RAL code you like!

Hot and fresh out the oven

Si applies a 'heritage wrap' to this frame

...Or they can be finished raw, showing off the heat stains around the welds and craftsmanship. The raw finishing process is a trade secret. Stanton are forthcoming in informing customers that as the finish wears then the frame will need to be returned for a 'second life service' where the frame is ED coated and powder coated.



A raw finished steel UK Switch9er

Finishing - Titanium

Painting titanium bikes is a faux pas, the material should be visible and celebrated. The 'standard' titanium finish is brushed raw with polished decals, titanium does not corrode so therefore does not require protection from the elements like steel does.


Brushed Ti

Prototype of the polished / brushed decal

The 'elite' titanium finishing offers bespoke titanium anodised decals and allows personal customisation. This process is outlined below:


First the area is polished for anodising to create a uniform surface




Once polished an initial color coat of anodising is created

Before being masked and 'splashed'

Anodising is retouched to place another layer of colour

Some alternative ideas

A sign of things to come


Once the masks are removed the base coat shines through

Edges are then masked


The final finish on employee Si's Ti Switch9er, the first of the UK manufactured frames. Si opted for a heritage wrap with a bronze base overlaid in purple


The UK Ti baby back on the table where it was created!

Check out all of Stanton's frames here


Supplementary images by Joe O'Brien

11 Comments

  • 3 0
 Cool article. The most impressive thing to me is the razor blade shot. The welder that made that is more magician than man. Maybe he can manipulate metal like the X-Men guy (I'm old and can't remember his name). Very thin, high carbon, great color in the weld, small heat affected zone. These frames welded with this skill means you won't find a better welded frame out there. Definitely will be looking at a Ti frame from these guys.
  • 3 0
 Are those cutter-blade shurikens available for purchase (asking for a ninja friend)?
  • 1 1
 Since its not about wheel size and I can't be a dick about it i would like to ask if PB could post that awesome pictures just a little bit SMALLER. It's really annoying to watch IMO.

The article is great though Smile
  • 1 0
 I want a Switchback FS so bad, but the pricepoint landed in Canada is so fucking steep! Such a nice ride.
  • 1 0
 Do the maths on landing one in a ‘third world’ country with a weak currency! ????
  • 1 0
 Carefull, I was banned from the fb Stanton fan boi club for saying that :'D
  • 2 0
 Craftsmanship pure and simple
  • 1 0
 Those welds are a work of art.
  • 1 0
 maybe one day PB can visit small barn in Lübbrechtsen
  • 1 0
 Outstanding work and beautiful frames!!
  • 1 0
 I want one.

Post a Comment



