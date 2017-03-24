USER GENERATED

In Memoriam: Florian Goral

Mar 24, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

IN MEMORIAM: FLORIAN GORAL


Koblenz Germany. Photo by Matt Wragg.

bigquotesIt's hard to talk about Flo without talking about what he accomplished. He was the man who put together the Canyon Factory Enduro Team. That team was his heart and soul. They managed to find that rare balance between performance and fun. They expected results, they worked hard, but they were welcoming, fun and kind to go with it. As much as it was the collection of people who made it that, it was Flo that brought it all together, chose those people and it's those same qualities Flo lived by. I feel lucky I came to consider him a friend over the past couple of years and it is hard to make sense of a man so young, so full of energy, determination, and ambition leaving us so suddenly.Matt Wragg

In Memoriam- Colorado USA. Photo by Matt Wragg.

In Memoriam - Fabien Barel celebrates the team victory with Flo Goral during Enduro World Series round 6 Whistler Canada 2015. Photo by Matt Wragg.
In Memoriam- during Enduro World Series round 4 Samoens France 2015. Photo by Matt Wragg.

In Memoriam - Team podium during Enduro World Series round 4 Samoens France 2015. Photo by Matt Wragg.

bigquotesWith deepest grief and shock, I have the unfortunate task to inform you of the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Florian Goral, who succumbed yesterday to the effects of a blood infection. The shock and sadness of this unimaginable loss hits not only me personally, but also numerous other Canyon employees. To those of Florian’s family, as well as to those who have worked closely with him over the years, I want to express my deepest condolences.

Five years ago I hired Florian as my personal assistant. I thus had the good fortune to work very closely with him. I greatly appreciated Florian for his reliability, and came to know him as a person of the highest integrity. Florian was a person of incredible curiosity, and was always open and flexible. He was a doer, a high achiever – and despite his youth, he was incredibly mature, conscientious, and aware of his responsibilities.

In his time with Canyon Florian built the Mallorca Canyon Base from zero: he hired the employees, and brought the concept to the successful operation we know today. In addition, Florian built up the Factory Enduro Team with enormous success, and as Senior Pro Sport Manager MTB he was always on the go and traveled the world in support of Canyon teams and athletes. In his heart and soul, Florian was 100% there for Canyon. Sport and Canyon were Florian’s life! I am incredibly thankful for everything that Florian did and accomplished for us. As a human being and a colleague, I will deeply miss him, and am endlessly saddened by his sudden death.

We do not want nor will we ever forget Florian. Florian leaves behind an unfathomable void, not only as a member of the Canyon Family, but much, much more as a friend and inspiration. I wish us all – Florian’s family and friends – much strength in the difficult times ahead.Roman Arnold, Canyon CEO and Founder

In Memoriam - during Enduro World Series round 6 Whistler Canada 2015. Photo by Matt Wragg.

In Memoriam - during Enduro World Series round 5 Crested Butte USA 2015. Photo by Matt Wragg.
In Memoriam Florian Goral Photo Matt Wragg

In Memoriam - during Enduro World Series round 6 Whistler Canada 2015. Photo by Matt Wragg.

In Memoriam- EWS round 8 Finale Ligure Italy. Photo by Matt Wragg.
In Memoriam - during Enduro World Series round 5 Crested Butte USA 2015. Photo by Matt Wragg.

In Memoriam- during Enduro World Series round 4 Samoens France 2015. Photo by Matt Wragg.


 Easily one of the nicest people you were ever likely to meet on the racing circuit. He was a consummate professional and showed the upmost respect to whoever he was speaking to. Flo, I always looked forward to our paths crossing and I am in complete shock. Today I will go for a ride in your memory.
 This guys energy, passion and zeal for bikes and racing was overwhelmingingly apparent in the Canyon EWS spotlight video last month. Shred in peace.
 Rest In Peace sir. It's sad to see someone pass away so young.
 RIP dude. I am sure the Canyon team will race for you the next few days in Rotorua!
 2017, why? We thought you would be better than this.

#KeepFlorianFlowing
 May you have everlasting happiness on the infinite epic ride you are on right now. RIP bro.

