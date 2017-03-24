In Memoriam: Florian Goral

With deepest grief and shock, I have the unfortunate task to inform you of the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Florian Goral, who succumbed yesterday to the effects of a blood infection. The shock and sadness of this unimaginable loss hits not only me personally, but also numerous other Canyon employees. To those of Florian’s family, as well as to those who have worked closely with him over the years, I want to express my deepest condolences.



Five years ago I hired Florian as my personal assistant. I thus had the good fortune to work very closely with him. I greatly appreciated Florian for his reliability, and came to know him as a person of the highest integrity. Florian was a person of incredible curiosity, and was always open and flexible. He was a doer, a high achiever – and despite his youth, he was incredibly mature, conscientious, and aware of his responsibilities.



In his time with Canyon Florian built the Mallorca Canyon Base from zero: he hired the employees, and brought the concept to the successful operation we know today. In addition, Florian built up the Factory Enduro Team with enormous success, and as Senior Pro Sport Manager MTB he was always on the go and traveled the world in support of Canyon teams and athletes. In his heart and soul, Florian was 100% there for Canyon. Sport and Canyon were Florian’s life! I am incredibly thankful for everything that Florian did and accomplished for us. As a human being and a colleague, I will deeply miss him, and am endlessly saddened by his sudden death.



We do not want nor will we ever forget Florian. Florian leaves behind an unfathomable void, not only as a member of the Canyon Family, but much, much more as a friend and inspiration. I wish us all – Florian’s family and friends – much strength in the difficult times ahead. — Roman Arnold, Canyon CEO and Founder