In Memory of Andrew 'Randy' Cooper: 1989-2021

What is there to say that hasn't been said before, and won't be said again? One of the most friendly, good-hearted and loyal friends you could ever have! Whether it was the first time you met him or the millionth time, he was your best friend every time! He loved to be out with the gang, shredding bikes, rain or shine, day or night. If bikes weren't on the cards, he would be out digging, causing mischief, or exploring caves, mines and historical industrial sites.



For everyone who knew him, you would have known he loved to talk, which if like me you may have got tinnitus from him as he was very loud while talking about sketchy moments on his bike, With this love for the constant flow of words coming out of his mouth, he soon learned that he could combine this with commentating at the races, meaning that everyone at that event and surrounding areas would hear him. He would entice the crowd in to watch the time tick down as the rider came down the hill, or get them pumped while watching the riders as they battle it out on the 4X track. Throwing out witty one-liners on-the-spot along with funny remarks for those crashing would have the whole pits laughing!



His life motto was "go big, or go home!" So in memory of our best mate Cooper, Go out, Shred your bike, boost the jumps and have a beer or five for him! — Ben Worrall - Friend