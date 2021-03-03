In Memory of Andrew 'Randy' Cooper: 1989-2021

Reporting: Si Paton
Following the tragic news that broke last week of Andrew Cooper passing away after a long battle with kidney failure, we reached out to some of Andrew's closest friends to share their memories and experiences with him.
Eulogy
THE LEGENDARY COOPER.
Commentator, Racer, Rider, Party Starter and Friend to everyone.
Written by Si Paton
My first memory of Cooper as we all affectionately called him was back in 2005 at Abercarn for a Dragon Downhill race. Saturday evening after a big day on the track and we're chilling in the pits under the van awning and 'BANG'! Some young lad just attacked the line of porta-a-loos /porta-potties with an urban-style assault wallride on his downhill bike. Not a care in the world if someone was actually in there, 'dropping off the kids', I remember calling him over and saying 'who the F*%k are you'? 'I'm Cooper' he replied and that is where it all began. I loved him from that moment onwards. Everyone loved him, his smile got you first, the energy, the enthusiasm he was the real deal, he made you smile, he made you laugh, he delivered the biggest portion of good times on a plate, to your door, every time you met him.
Cooper was here for a good time, not a long time and that is what makes this so damn hard, he has gone way too early, 32 is no age to go for anyone to check out. He was such a strong healthy looking guy, check the photos, that guy had muscles a six-pack and a desire to race. Racing was in his blood and had 35 top ten results from 130 plus races. To help fund the races he picked up the microphone and started commentating and you would often see him passing the mic over to rush up the hill to get his race run in, then straight back onto the mic.
|What is there to say that hasn't been said before, and won't be said again? One of the most friendly, good-hearted and loyal friends you could ever have! Whether it was the first time you met him or the millionth time, he was your best friend every time! He loved to be out with the gang, shredding bikes, rain or shine, day or night. If bikes weren't on the cards, he would be out digging, causing mischief, or exploring caves, mines and historical industrial sites.
For everyone who knew him, you would have known he loved to talk, which if like me you may have got tinnitus from him as he was very loud while talking about sketchy moments on his bike, With this love for the constant flow of words coming out of his mouth, he soon learned that he could combine this with commentating at the races, meaning that everyone at that event and surrounding areas would hear him. He would entice the crowd in to watch the time tick down as the rider came down the hill, or get them pumped while watching the riders as they battle it out on the 4X track. Throwing out witty one-liners on-the-spot along with funny remarks for those crashing would have the whole pits laughing!
His life motto was "go big, or go home!" So in memory of our best mate Cooper, Go out, Shred your bike, boost the jumps and have a beer or five for him!—Ben Worrall - Friend
|What can you say about Cooper? If you’ve raced a mountain bike in the UK there’s a good chance he’s told you to give it some beans on the mic and put a smile on your face. He was all about riding his bike and enjoying life with his friends and making people laugh.
He loved riding but he put the work in too, building jumps, fixing tracks for races and always had spades and tools in whatever he was driving in case the need arose to make something into a line. I have personally known him for 16 years, raced on two teams with him, lived together twice and spent too many hours driving around the country to races and he was the happiest most genuine guy I’ve met. Nothing made him happier than when someone achieved something and he was always pushing people to try their best with a joke or a genuine word. Never trust him with your bike parts, your car, or your cat but you could trust him with everything else!—Alastair Keen - Friend
|I've known Cooper for over twelve years and commentated alongside him for eleven. The only thing he loved more than racing was the racers, from ripper kids to the super pro he loved every single one of them. Cooper was the hype man in every meaning, you couldn't be bored around the guy, he was too much fun. I keep thinking of the last day I saw him, commentating the British 4x series that we love so much, it wasn't anything special, that's what we did together for years, but it was special, just being with him was special. I will think about Cooper for the rest of my life. Buddies forever.—Mop Head - Commentator and Friend
|Coops was one of the good guys always happy to help anyone out and loved racing his bike, his enthusiasm for racing overflowed onto the microphone and he loved commentating on all my races 4X, mini downhill, mini enduro and pump track. We are going to miss his voice and his cheeky one-liners. Coops you smashed it. I would say ride in peace but we know you are doing X-ups in the sky already.—Chris Roberts - Race Organiser
|The most enthusiastic character on the UK mountain bike scene has sadly passed away. Cooper was everyone’s friend and everyone’s fan. A character that is so rare. He was loved by all. UK 4X, DH and enduro races will never be the same again now his voice is not echoing out over the track tracks. He may have passed away but he will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, my friend.— Scott 'Boom Boom' Beaumont - 4x Racer
The beautiful soul that is Kelli Salone has set up a Just Giving Page to ensure Cooper gets a great send-off. His Mom used to marshal at the races to help cover his race entries when he started off. Let's repay that kindness folks and dig deep and show her we care. Her son was our son, our brother, our hero. https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andrewcooper
9 Comments
Learning of his passing was the first thing I saw when I woke up opened me eyes an grabbed my phone
He undoubtedly made UK 4X awesome!
Post a Comment