In Memory of Dave Garland: 1967-2020

I first met Dave early on in my DH MTB days around 1997 and got to know Dave for his bike mechanic wizardry and his great sense of humour and funny (to me) West Country accent.



Dave was always someone who had so much enthusiasm about racing, riding and wanting to help you ride better and faster. He was so positive about your abilities, even if you didn’t believe in them yourself. He would always have time to fix and prepare my bike (and anyone's) totally free of charge (so rare in this industry) any time of day and genuinely was the most generous and helpful person I know.



I became good friends with Dave and ended up working for him in the off-season of 2001 / 2002 in Chester, England where he started his suspension company Stendec. I really enjoyed it, taking customer calls, details, payments and boxing up forks and shocks once Dave had finished work on them. Dave used to let me have Fridays off to train and ride. I was travelling 4 days a week over an hour each way, which was expensive and a lot of travelling and Dave had just moved into a small house in Chester city centre, so I decided to move in with him and rent a room to help share the costs.



This was one of the best winters I can remember, we had a lot of fun and laughs at work, going out in Chester on a Friday night getting drunk and eating Dave's cheese on toast and riding at the weekends. Of course, my bike was always dialled to perfection from Dave also, and we lived and talked about bikes and racing 24/7.



In 2002, it was the first time the WC was held in Fort William and Dave worked on mine, Chris Kovarik and Vanessa Quinn's bikes (all free of charge) came up to the top with us for qualifying and finals. Of course, that was Chris' iconic WC win of over 14 seconds, Vanessa got 2nd and I got a career-best 10th place, my result was totally down to Dave believing in me and telling me I could do it. He just made to want to do well as he put so much work and effort in.



I stayed friends with Dave over the years and we rode a lot together at BMX and pump tracks, dirt jumps and MTBing as Dave loved to ride all that and had a super fast BMX gate start. He was a great rider and his enthusiasm is just so infectious. Dave even came with me to Canada in 2006 when I raced the Masters DH World Championships, he got my bike sorted and paid for himself to get there and never charged me a penny, I didn’t really have any back then! I didn’t do too well in the race, think I came 6th and remember feeling like I had let Dave down.



In 2007, I started discussions with Chain Reaction Cycles about starting a Downhill race team with them and, of course, Dave was the person I went to first to ask if would he be the head mechanic. Dave agreed and I honestly would not have been able to put the team together without him. We had a great team of four riders and on our first World Cup outing in 2008 at Maribor we did amazing! Julien Camellini came 2nd, Chris Kovarik 7th, Matt Simmonds 23rd and Ruaridh Cunningham 33rd, if I remember correctly. My friend Mark Cordall came and worked for us and he learned a lot from Dave.



Dave didn’t only work on the bikes, he did everything to help me run the team - picking the van we needed, the awning, absolutely everything we worked together on. When we did National DH races and I raced, he insisted on getting my bike to the same standard as the team riders' bikes and coming up to the top of the hill with me. At the time I thought it was over the top for my level, but Dave just had that unrelenting passion to want to help you do the best you could and you felt you had to try that bit harder for him.



We had so many funny laughs on the team with Dave, we laughed, argued, shouted at each other, took the piss out of one another and Dave put up with me and my stubborn ways. I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to work alongside, he truly was a great friend, and work colleague. The best! At the time I never appreciated him as much as I should have.



These past few years, Dave and I didn’t spend as much time together as he was working with other great athletes like Danny Hart, who he always loved helping and many other top riders. I now realise I missed him, we were only chatting on the phone a week ago to organize going testing with Elliott Heap and he seemed just as eager and excited as when we first started the CRC team all those years ago. I was really pleased we were going to be working together again and spending some time together. I miss Dave's enthusiasm and commitment.



Reading people's nice messages about Dave, it's not just me he helped out and made a huge difference to peoples lives in bike riding and racing, he just really wanted to help. When I heard the news on Saturday from Dave's wife Mirka, I was deeply shocked and confused, I couldn’t believe it. Since Saturday, it's all I can think about, its really hit me hard. I guess I never told Dave how much of an impact he made on my life, how much I loved having him as a friend and I wish I could spend more time with him and just go for a ride. I'm gonna miss you my friend.



My thoughts and prayers go out to Dave's wife, family, daughter Niva and all his close friends. He made a huge impact on the sport of mountain bike racing and don’t think he will ever be replaced. You were one of a kind Dave. Rest in Peace mate.



Your friend

Nige. — Nigel Page