In Memory of Farmer Jac Jones: 1947 - 2020

My first recollection of Jac was when we moved to the village (Moelfre) as kids and we’d catch him driving around in his Land Rover. Despite only having only about 9 houses in the village, we always had big traffic jams – Ja being the main culprit as he used to stop and chat to everyone he passed by in his Landy.



I can’t think of a single time, rain or snow, when he didn’t stop and roll down his window for a good 10 minutes or so to catch up with us. Sometimes there’d be a queue of cars all waiting to pass by and have a catch up with him – each, in turn, having their day brightened with one of his stories. There wasn’t much that stopped him from going about his day with a smile. I think one time he got clipped in the face by a load of pellets from a shotgun whilst out shooting, but he just seemed to crack on with things (albeit with his face swollen and blue for a while).



Jac and his wife, Iona – who used to teach us at school – were spoken of fondly by so many people in the area, and they seemed to know everyone. Most of us mountain bikers probably know that already from seeing his willingness to help us out and let us hold all these races in his back garden.



When we grew up a bit and started riding bikes, we’d try and nip down the road and get on one of the uplifts which went on most weekends, hoping that he’d be driving as he would let us sneak on for free (sorry Si). Usually Bear would sit upfront and try to work out how many John Deere parts Jac could buy with the uplift money from the day – but in the end, it was just stashed in the red lunch box and forgotten about. There’s no doubt he did the uplifts because saw the enjoyment it brought all of us there. I think he genuinely loved seeing so many people come and have such a great time at the races and using his hill to throw ourselves down on bikes. He also quite liked to test out the different catering vans that came to each race and make sure they were up to scratch.



I remember once when he heard we were looking to build another track he suggested we go down the road and have a look at one of his woods. At the time it was perfect, and quite steep. So naturally, we called it Steep Woods. He went on to sort out uplift days once we got it up running so people had a few different places to ride. He was one of the most genuine people around, and the mountain bike community is just one of the communities which will miss him greatly. — George Belk, Local Rider