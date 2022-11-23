Video: In The Hills Gang Goes to Canada: Heathens' Voyage 2

Nov 25, 2022
by INTHEHILLSGANG  

In The Hills Gang presents part 2 of the Heathens' Voyage Road Trip series, this time through Whistler, Kamloops, and Squamish. Canada left all of us with broken bikes and broken bodies, but we are stoked on the trip. Special thanks to 686, Shadow Conspiracy, Soundboks, Versus Tires, Sensus Grips, and Tirefire for the support. Thank you to Big Ship Media House, Kevin Simpers, Eric Cook, Daniel Rhodes, and Graham Fee for the work behind the camera.














Riders - Aidan Howe, Asa Howe, Ryan McNulty, Connor Worrall, Tate Young, Jeremy Schmidt, Dakoda Osusky, Keanu Smith, Kaia Jensen, Barb Edwards, Jackson Helle, Levi Thompson, Emma Olofsson

Produced by Jeremy Schmidt, Aidan Howe, Asa Howe


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Everything you guys are doing is badass. This has the same feeling as all the bike movies from the late 2000s, which is unarguably the best era of bike movies.
  • 1 0
 WildCat strong, when you need to get blackout wasted quickly





