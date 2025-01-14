Powered by Outside

Inaugural Line Up for Natural Selection Bike Aotearoa New Zealand Announced

Jan 14, 2025
by Sarah Moore  
photo

The Natural Selection Tour announced in October that it will now have a bike event, with the first competition taking place this coming February in New Zealand. Now, we have the list of 22 riders who will be competing in the event.

Nine wildcard invitees will join 13 male and female riders who prequalified through their top finishes at Proving Grounds in Prineville in 2022. Another two riders, Barb Edwards and Kurtis Downs earned their spot at NST Bike at Proving Grounds Pacific City hosted by Carson Storch in 2023.

The event, which is an evolution of Proving Grounds, will start with a qualifier on February 7, 2025 called Dream Track where there will be a final four riders selected for the main event, followed by a one-day final on Mt. Dewar in Queenstown on February 15, 2025 that will be open to the public. The finals will broadcast “as live” on Red Bull TV and YouTube and then streaming on demand starting March 5. Tickets are on sale to catch the action in person on February 15.

bigquotesI’ve been a big fan of the snow side of Natural Selection for years, and am honored to be invited to the inaugural MTB event. The new venue blends together different styles of the sport, which looks like it’s going to be super fun to ride and will hopefully allow all the athletes to show off their different styles of riding.Hannah Bergemann

WOMEN
Prequalified through Proving Grounds
Cami Nogueira (ARG)
Casey Brown (CAN)
Vinny Armstrong (NZL)
Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)
Barb Edwards (USA)

Wildcards
Robin Goomes (NZL)
Hannah Bergemann (USA)
Georgia Astle (CAN)

bigquotesReceiving the invite for the first ever edition of Natural Selection in Queenstown means so much to me. I’ve been spending lots of time on my freeride bike lately. I’m very excited to see the venue, which I’m pretty sure the diggers killed it on. It’s great to have the opportunity to compete in a brand new format and new course, Freeride MTB needed an event like this! The line up is insane, I feel very grateful to be a part of this sick crew of athletes.Paul Couderc

MEN
Prequalified through Proving Grounds
Dylan Stark (USA)
Bienvenido Aguado Alba (SPN)
Carson Storch (USA)
Nicholi Rogatkin (USA)
Thomas Genon (BEL)
Reed Boggs (USA)
Johny Salido (MEX)
Kurtis Downs (USA)

Wildcards
Szymon Godziek (POL)
Adolf Silva (SPA)
Tom Isted (GBR)
Talus Turk (USA)
Paul Couderc (FRA)
Kade Edwards (GBR)

bigquotesThese athletes will compete on a course designed to challenge their versatility and skills, blending downhill, slopestyle, and freeride elements. The track for the inaugural Natural Selection Bike event is being built by the Elevate Trail Building team and promises to be a world-class freeride mountain bike course. It will feature natural features, big mountain terrain, huge drops, shark fins, doubles, and step-ups, all augmented to create a freeride paradise.Natural Selection Tour

Tickets for the Natural Selection Bike finals on February 15 are now on sale at naturalselectionbike.flicket.co.nz

Posted In:
Racing and Events Natural Selection Bike


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,666 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
45117 views
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
44097 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
42608 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
37578 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
36707 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
33352 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
29337 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28738 views

20 Comments
  • 374
 So its like Fest series but they can use social media?
  • 121
 This is the way. Riders earn the spot, and hit any line they want. A chance for riders to prove that they can ride the same massive line better than anyone else. No claiming drops or gaps as their own, and not letting other riders show they could ride it better. Rampage is great on its own due to the creativity and team digging, but it really prohibits new comers from getting to ride the best lines due to claiming territory and features
  • 20
 Perfect name for the event.
  • 140
 Survival of the sickest
  • 120
 KADE!
  • 60
 HECK of a lineup. Can't wait to see what the course looks like.
  • 50
 Any word on why Kaos isn't in the lineup?
  • 91
 DH bike not ready.
  • 51
 I am so happy to see Dylan Stark on there.
  • 20
 When's Dark Fest (SA) happening? End of Jan and Feb are starting look pretty tight for riders to get around to all these events.
  • 20
 Looking forward to the event but that qualification process seems suspect if Robin Goomes is a wildcard. I figured winning rampage would prequalify anybody.
  • 10
 Pre qualifying was based on past proving grounds results
  • 20
 HTFU summer!
  • 70
 Summers here
  • 10
 Can't wait to see the course
  • 20
 Not much local talent
  • 60
 Local talent in addition to Robin Goomes can qualify through the Dream Track on Feb 7
  • 30
 @lorabodmer: Cool better practice my bar humps : )
  • 10
 BIG AIR is not a crime!
  • 12
 What a name for a big air event







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019986
Mobile Version of Website