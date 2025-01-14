Inaugural Line Up for Natural Selection Bike Aotearoa New Zealand Announced

The Natural Selection Tour announced in October
that it will now have a bike event, with the first competition taking place this coming February in New Zealand. Now, we have the list of 22 riders who will be competing in the event.
Nine wildcard invitees will join 13 male and female riders who prequalified through their top finishes at Proving Grounds in Prineville in 2022. Another two riders, Barb Edwards and Kurtis Downs earned their spot at NST Bike at Proving Grounds Pacific City hosted by Carson Storch in 2023.
The event, which is an evolution of Proving Grounds, will start with a qualifier on February 7, 2025 called Dream Track where there will be a final four riders selected for the main event, followed by a one-day final on Mt. Dewar in Queenstown on February 15, 2025 that will be open to the public. The finals will broadcast “as live” on Red Bull TV and YouTube and then streaming on demand starting March 5. Tickets are on sale to catch the action in person on February 15.
WOMENPrequalified through Proving Grounds
|I’ve been a big fan of the snow side of Natural Selection for years, and am honored to be invited to the inaugural MTB event. The new venue blends together different styles of the sport, which looks like it’s going to be super fun to ride and will hopefully allow all the athletes to show off their different styles of riding.—Hannah Bergemann
Cami Nogueira (ARG)
Casey Brown (CAN)
Vinny Armstrong (NZL)
Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)
Barb Edwards (USA)Wildcards
Robin Goomes (NZL)
Hannah Bergemann (USA)
Georgia Astle (CAN)
MENPrequalified through Proving Grounds
|Receiving the invite for the first ever edition of Natural Selection in Queenstown means so much to me. I’ve been spending lots of time on my freeride bike lately. I’m very excited to see the venue, which I’m pretty sure the diggers killed it on. It’s great to have the opportunity to compete in a brand new format and new course, Freeride MTB needed an event like this! The line up is insane, I feel very grateful to be a part of this sick crew of athletes.—Paul Couderc
Dylan Stark (USA)
Bienvenido Aguado Alba (SPN)
Carson Storch (USA)
Nicholi Rogatkin (USA)
Thomas Genon (BEL)
Reed Boggs (USA)
Johny Salido (MEX)
Kurtis Downs (USA)Wildcards
Szymon Godziek (POL)
Adolf Silva (SPA)
Tom Isted (GBR)
Talus Turk (USA)
Paul Couderc (FRA)
Kade Edwards (GBR)
|These athletes will compete on a course designed to challenge their versatility and skills, blending downhill, slopestyle, and freeride elements. The track for the inaugural Natural Selection Bike event is being built by the Elevate Trail Building team and promises to be a world-class freeride mountain bike course. It will feature natural features, big mountain terrain, huge drops, shark fins, doubles, and step-ups, all augmented to create a freeride paradise.—Natural Selection Tour
Tickets for the Natural Selection Bike finals on February 15 are now on sale at naturalselectionbike.flicket.co.nz