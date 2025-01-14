Inaugural Line Up for Natural Selection Bike Aotearoa New Zealand Announced

Receiving the invite for the first ever edition of Natural Selection in Queenstown means so much to me. I’ve been spending lots of time on my freeride bike lately. I’m very excited to see the venue, which I’m pretty sure the diggers killed it on. It’s great to have the opportunity to compete in a brand new format and new course, Freeride MTB needed an event like this! The line up is insane, I feel very grateful to be a part of this sick crew of athletes. — Paul Couderc