Independent Lab Test Finds Airbag Helmet is Safest

Jun 10, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Folksam, a Swedish insurance company, has conducted an independent study into helmet safety and concluded that an airbag design is safer than a selection of traditional bicycle helmet designs.

The study was carried out with funding support from the Road Safety Trust in the UK and consisted of five physical tests. The testers used two shock absorption tests with straight perpendicular impacts and three oblique impact tests for the X, Y and Z axes. Computer simulations were then carried out to evaluate the risk for concussion.

The data was then combined and the helmets that performed better than the median in both the shock absorption test and the oblique impact test were given a 'Recommended' label. In total 8 out of the 27 helmets on test were given the label and all of them apart from the airbag helmet had some form of rotational impact protection - 6 MIPS and 1 Wavecel. The helmets that received the label are: Hövding 3, Biltema Cykelhjälm MIPS, Tec Quadriga MIPS, Scott Vivo Plus MIPS, Bell Super Air R MIPS, Bontrager Specter WaveCel, Occano MIPS and Specialized S-Works Prevail II/ ANGI MIPS.

The standout helmet was the Hövding 3 helmet that was released in September last year. It's worn as a collar around the neck and when it senses an impact it inflates an airbag around the wearer's head to protect them. A video of the helmet in action is below:


Yes, it definitely looks a bit goofy to us but going by the numbers of Folksam's study, it's significantly more protective than the other helmets in the test. The testers noted that "The Hövding 3 performed at least three times better than all the other conventional helmets" in the shock absorption test and it was also the best performing helmet in the other tests too. It's worth noting the airbag was pre-inflated to 0.56 bar and a larger anvil had to be used compared to the rest of the helmets due to fear of hitting the sharp edges of the anvil and affecting the results.


It's not the first time we've seen airbag technology with cyclists in mind as Helite also makes a protective vest that follows the same concept, as we tested at Eurobike last year. It's worth saying that these products aren't designed for mountain bikers (in fact, Hövding warn against it) and we've no idea how they would cope with things like drops or jumps at this stage but Matt Wragg and Paul Aston have both previously spoken to Dainese (who pioneered MotoGP airbags) about the concept and they said that the technology would not work for mountain bikers given the sudden and unpredictable movements of the sport. However, Helite also make these vests for horse riders and skiers, so maybe they could crack the code.

Other things to note from the test was how much difference rotational impact protection can make on a helmet. There were two helmets test with MIPS and non-MIPS versions and both times the scores increased significantly with the addition of the technology - the Biltema Cykelhjälm went from -10% up to 37% and the Giro Caden from -37% to -13%.

The full test can be found here.

Posted In:
Industry News Helmets


38 Comments

  • 15 1
 Brilliant marketing video that, show a device that works perfectly in a slow, controlled crash where the rider's head doesn't hit a single thing. I've seen this device before, look at how it fits, looks at how long it took to go off, if that was a car giving you a SMIDSY your face and brains would be all over the windscreen before it remembers to go pop. If it was a head on crash your head will just fall out of the massive unsecured hole in the front even if it does work in time. The test even admits this, they had to pre-inflate and secure it to carry out the testing. It's the classic ideal conditions vs reality disconnect.
.
Rant over, the idea is really good, but it needs to be integrated into a normal EPS helmet somehow. Just like airbag leathers for motorbikes still have rigid plates in them, You still need the solid protective gear to be truly effective. The ability to mount one of these like a collar on a full face helmet (or onto a neck brace) would be fantastic. I'd bet you could cut the number of concussions in DH significantly applying it like that.
  • 2 0
 Have you tried it? I have,in a controlled crash,worked perfect. I've talked to people who was very glad to wear them when hit by car. It's not suitable for mtb because of the sensors. Personally I don't use it,I find it pretty uncomfortable to wear.
  • 13 1
 April fools joke in June?
  • 2 0
 My thoughts exactly...
  • 4 0
 As they mention, it's probably not good for mountain biking. We have a lot of trails cut through the chaparral and scrub oaks and stuff, and most of my helmet-into-hard-object events are when I tap my head on an overhanging branch. This would provide zero protection for that case. Anyhow, I think they know that. It's intended as a commuter device.
  • 2 0
 It would surely provide the opposite of protection. You'd hit your head on the branch, just start to think 'owww...' and then POP, the airbag goes off, squashes against the branch and breaks your neck and launches you away like those clowns that sit on steering wheel airbags on YouTube.
  • 1 0
 In Europe (well, at least the parts I'm familiar with), helmet use for everyday people using bikes for transportation around towns and cities is seriously rare. For that, the airbag helmet makes sense if it provides protection for people who'd otherwise not wear a helmet, and who are now protected against that rare but potentially fatal event (hit by a car, running into a bridge piling, what have you).
  • 1 0
 @g-42: I live half of the year in France and the other half in Germany. In both countries helmet use for commuting is standard practice - at least 80% of the cyclists wear one. I have to admit though that this significantly has gained traction over the last decade or so.
  • 1 0
 @paulcgn: Hmm - so maybe my experience is outdated by now. I grew up in rural Northern Germany, and of course we went everywhere on bikes and there were no helmets. I've not been back home in a couple years - but a couple years ago, both in the small towns of Northern Germany and Holland, as well as in Bremen, Hamburg, and Amsterdam (all cities with significant bike commuting), helmets on commuters were pretty darn rare. Is the ground shifting on that?
  • 1 0
 The only other time I've heard the term "chaparral" used is in the Western novels I frequently read. 10/10 word usage.
  • 5 0
 an independent study into helmet safety concluded that an airbag design is safer than a selection of traditional bicycle helmet designs once the test was adjusted a little bit to suit airbags.
  • 3 0
 One can clearly see her head pass the post before the airbag deploys, ergo if she was actually lined up with the post headfirst, she'd be KO'd in a hot second, although maybe it would protect her head once her limp body hit the ground. A decent idea with underwhelming and dangerous execution.
  • 4 0
 The look on that ladies face riding into the post was priceless. "Hey Jill, ride this bike into the post while we film you, will ya."
  • 2 0
 I am all for pushing the boundaries of engineering and design and love seeing new ideas and I value the novel application of airbag technology in the bike helmet industry.

However, I do have some reservations regarding the use of this airbag within the MTB world. First of all, the test required that the Hövding airbag use a larger anvil than the other tested models. That alone kills any validity of results in my mind. The testers were concerned about the sharp edges of the anvil. Do they assume that this airbag would never encounter sharp edges in it's regular usage?

From a psychological side, I would be very cautious about using one of these on a mountain bike, at least you know with a traditional EPS foam helmet that it will always be there when you crash. I'd be paranoid that the airbag may not deploy when needed. Further, having it wrapped around your neck while on an MTB would likely limit the flexibility and movement required for riding. In addition, what happens if you are riding aggressively and the airbag senses that absorbing a big hit or such passes it's threshold for activation and inflates while you are still in control. I would shit a brick and likely crash due to the unexpected distraction of the airbag deploying.

I hate seeing the PB community seemingly bash on any idea that might be a a bit outside the box. I genuinely do like the idea and think it has merit. But I do certainly have reservations about its use within mountain biking
  • 1 0
 I'd imagine some kind of neck protection would be wanted by DH people, much like the HANS in F1. Activating the system via a cord attached to the bike might work.
  • 1 0
 I could see this being nice in addition to a helmet but I’d never want to use this as a replacement to a helmet. As someone who has had a severe concussion bordering on mild TBI I’d pay quite a lot for additional protection.
  • 1 0
 A concussion is a TBI, mate.
  • 1 0
 I'd like to see a reputable lab runs tests that include a HedKayse helmet. I think it would do well across a spectrum of different impact loads to prevent concussive levels of transmitted force, as well as preventing broken skulls (as the original regulations tried to prevent). I think the "memory foam" (my description) design that they use is a game-changer.
  • 1 0
 Tha whole market for this are urban bikers that doesn't want to mess up their hair with a helmet. I've seen hövding "helmets" a lot, and every time it's women in age 30-50. For them I guess the choice is not between hövding or a helmet but hövding or nothing.
  • 2 0
 Unfortunately I spend almost every day as a subcontractor specializing in air bag replacement. I would gladly trade all the airbags in my Camry for a roll bar and 4pt harness. Just sayin. I like the Moto Gp ones though.
  • 3 0
 Also if you wanted to dress up as a weird white dinosaur for halloween one of those helmets would be a great start
  • 2 0
 How cool would it be if you could instantly transform into a dinosaur or Spider-Man or some other awesome creature upon crashing!
  • 2 0
 No connection between the CEO of the insurance company and the CEO of this new helmet company...?
  • 3 4
 all fun and games until

1: you crash and it doesn't go off or
2: you're riding along and it suddenly deploys.

not sure what advantage is being portrayed here apart from being safer in a controlled and ideal environment.
  • 4 3
 Those are re-used comments from when airbags in vehicles were introduced. Now it is almost impossible to get a new vehicle without one.
  • 1 1
 @onemind123: the forces in vehicles are far more predictable than ones you experience whilst riding a bike. also, and airbags purpose in a car is to reduce the overall g's on your body when in a crash. this helmet is designed solely to protect your head and i don't see what advantages this helmet offers you over a decent normal helmet.
  • 2 0
 @onemind123: except people weren't driving around in body armor as an alternative to air bags
  • 1 0
 @buildstuf: What advantage? I mean, other than the finding that it protected your head better than a "normal" helmet? It's just one study, so we'll see, but that's significant. It's annoying, but performance in a controlled environment is all we ever have to judge helmet effectiveness.

Given that the whole concept depends on it reliably going off when you crash, I'm guessing they're working quite hard to make sure that never happens. Accidentally deployment would probably be more likely. Also, how cool would it be to in effect only "wear" a helmet when you're crashing? that would be amazing. One day this tech will be dialed and cover full body! Then we'll all hit Fest-sized jumps worry free. Don't know why we always have to be so cranky about people trying new things around here...
  • 1 0
 I think one of the main advantages of the airbag helmet is that it might better protect the many casual urban cyclists who don't wear helmets. It might be easier to convince someone who otherwise doesn't like the look/discomfort of a traditional helmet to wear an airbag device. I don't see this convincing traditional helmet users to make the switch, it's trying to convince non-helmet users to ride safer.
  • 1 1
 That air bag is a joke - watch the other promotional vids - no rider ACTUALLY smacks their head to the ground. The woman didn't need anything - her head never made contact.
  • 2 0
 I want one of these for when Whistler opens.
  • 2 0
 You should come riding honey, it will be fun.
  • 2 0
 Depressing results for Giro
  • 1 0
 Helmet stacking is the way to go. Two helmets for Enduro . Three if I'm doing DH. Compliments my Buble wrap suit.
  • 1 0
 I dunno if it works. But I laughed.
  • 1 0
 You would look a right c*nt with that on you’re head
  • 1 0
 I’d go through 3 of these per ride
  • 1 0
 Troy Lee please.

Post a Comment



