PRESS RELEASES

Pump Track World Championships Heads to India - Video

Apr 25, 2018
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  
Red Bull Pump Track World Championship - India Qualifier 2018

by RedBullPumpTrackWorlds
Views: 174    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Pump Track World Championship

The WallRide Park in Hyderabad, India was the location for the 4th stop of the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship where India’s best battled it out on the Velosolutions Asphalt Pump Track for their place at the World Championship final later this year.

The WallRide Park in Hyderabad hosted India’s first ever asphalt pump track, built in 2017 as a part of the city’s efforts to support the growing interest in cycling amongst the local community. One year on since its opening, the Velosolutions Pump Track welcomed riders from around the country to show off their skill and have their chance to qualify for the world final.

Battling it out in 40-degree heat, riders first had to lay down a timed seeding run which would see Karthik Gottumukkula put down the fastest run of the day to become the odds on favourite to secure a ticket to the world final.

As the knock out heats began, racing was neck and neck with just seconds separating the best riders. But the fastest qualifier Karthik Gottumukkula would have to settle for 4th as fellow local and spearhead of the WallRide Park, Hamza Kahn would win the small final and take 3rd.

The final race of the day would come down to Singapore’s Ariff Jufri and Rajnish Kumar from Patna. With less than 5 tenths of a second separating the two riders it would be Ariff who took the win on the day, securing his expenses paid trip to the world final.

Final results Mens:
1st place – Ariff Jufri - Singapore
2nd Place – Rajnish Kumar - India
3rd Place – Hamza Kahn - India
4th Place – Karthik Gottumukkula - India


The Indian qualifier was the 3rd of 5 stops that will take place in Asia throughout 2018. As the world qualifier races continue, Durban, South Africa is set to host an incredible event that was made possible through the #pumpforpeace initiative launched by Velosolutions in 2017. Shortly after the Durban qualifier, Lesotho will also host their qualifier event which was again made possible through #pumpforpeace, a project that builds pump tracks in underprivileged communities in an effort to make cycling and action sports more accessible than ever before.

If that wasn’t enough, the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship also heads to Chile, South America as they host a qualifier at the Kotaix Bike Park on the 29th of April in Puerto Varas.

For the latest news, results and your chance to register to race visit https://redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com

For more information on pumpforpeace head to: https://pumpforpeace.com



Must Read This Week
Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
85194 views
Qualifying Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
75336 views
Where's the Shock? Bold Cycles' Unplugged Prototype - Sea Otter 2018
62658 views
What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?
62447 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2018
55873 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Absolutely Sends It in 'Fabiolous Escape 2' - Video
55129 views
Loic Bruni Out of Lošinj World Cup?
45531 views
Rocky Horror Show Finals Photo Epic - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
45398 views

3 Comments

  • + 2
 I bet that because of the heat in Hyderabad that a lot of people were Hydratedbad.
  • + 3
 Your jokes are bad, and you should feel bad!
  • + 1
 @visser62: Got downvoted so yeah, feelin a lil bad. So this is pinkbike now... downvoting harmless (but shitty) humor Frown

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025514
Mobile Version of Website