Pump Track World Championships Heads to India - Video





PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Pump Track World Championship



The WallRide Park in Hyderabad, India was the location for the 4th stop of the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship where India’s best battled it out on the Velosolutions Asphalt Pump Track for their place at the World Championship final later this year.



The WallRide Park in Hyderabad hosted India’s first ever asphalt pump track, built in 2017 as a part of the city’s efforts to support the growing interest in cycling amongst the local community. One year on since its opening, the Velosolutions Pump Track welcomed riders from around the country to show off their skill and have their chance to qualify for the world final.



Battling it out in 40-degree heat, riders first had to lay down a timed seeding run which would see Karthik Gottumukkula put down the fastest run of the day to become the odds on favourite to secure a ticket to the world final.



As the knock out heats began, racing was neck and neck with just seconds separating the best riders. But the fastest qualifier Karthik Gottumukkula would have to settle for 4th as fellow local and spearhead of the WallRide Park, Hamza Kahn would win the small final and take 3rd.



The final race of the day would come down to Singapore’s Ariff Jufri and Rajnish Kumar from Patna. With less than 5 tenths of a second separating the two riders it would be Ariff who took the win on the day, securing his expenses paid trip to the world final.



Final results Mens:

1st place – Ariff Jufri - Singapore

2nd Place – Rajnish Kumar - India

3rd Place – Hamza Kahn - India

4th Place – Karthik Gottumukkula - India







The Indian qualifier was the 3rd of 5 stops that will take place in Asia throughout 2018. As the world qualifier races continue, Durban, South Africa is set to host an incredible event that was made possible through the #pumpforpeace initiative launched by Velosolutions in 2017. Shortly after the Durban qualifier, Lesotho will also host their qualifier event which was again made possible through #pumpforpeace, a project that builds pump tracks in underprivileged communities in an effort to make cycling and action sports more accessible than ever before.



If that wasn’t enough, the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship also heads to Chile, South America as they host a qualifier at the Kotaix Bike Park on the 29th of April in Puerto Varas.



For the latest news, results and your chance to register to race visit



For more information on pumpforpeace head to:



The Indian qualifier was the 3rd of 5 stops that will take place in Asia throughout 2018. As the world qualifier races continue, Durban, South Africa is set to host an incredible event that was made possible through theinitiative launched by Velosolutions in 2017. Shortly after the Durban qualifier, Lesotho will also host their qualifier event which was again made possible through #pumpforpeace, a project that builds pump tracks in underprivileged communities in an effort to make cycling and action sports more accessible than ever before.If that wasn’t enough, the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship also heads to Chile, South America as they host a qualifier at the Kotaix Bike Park on the 29th of April in Puerto Varas.For the latest news, results and your chance to register to race visit https://redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com For more information on pumpforpeace head to: https://pumpforpeace.com





