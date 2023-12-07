YT Industries Releases New Decoy Core Models

Dec 7, 2023
by YT Industries  
PRESS RELEASE: YT Industries

While the look and handling remain much the same, a host of changes under the Decoy's hood elevate the riding experience – the race stage winning Shimano EP801 motor, AUTO/FREE SHIFT functionality, a custom 720Wh battery, and revised YT Postman V2 dropper all contribute here, increasing the performance of this latest Decoy Core range.

Frame, Drive and Power

Right out of the start gate, Decoy launched with a bang in its double-flipping debut. Not only good when airborne, the balanced geometry, MX platform, and 165mm of rear travel enhanced its on-trail performance when lapping descents and covering maximum ground. These latest Core models build on this winning formula: the Core 3 and 5 feature the latest Shimano EP801 drive unit for maximum performance, boosting peak power to 600W, 100W more than its predecessor, and pack 85Nm of torque, all fed by a custom-designed, high-capacity YT 720Wh battery. The new Core1 model utilizes the new EP6 motor and a YT 540Wh battery, retaining much of the features and customization of the EP801 models at a lower entry cost.

CORE 5

Atop the product tree, Core 5 pulls out all the stops. The big news here is the inclusion of Shimano's latest drivetrain technology within the XT Di2 12-speed system – AUTO SHIFT and FREE SHIFT. Building upon the proven reliability and speed of Di2 electronic shifting, AUTO SHIFT keeps tabs on rider input, cadence, and speed to ensure optimal gearing is automatically selected for the terrain under tire, so no more crunching gears at the bottom of a climb. FREE SHIFT enables the rider to change gear whilst freewheeling and can be activated manually or in combination with AUTO SHIFT. The XT Hyperglide+ 12-speed cassette and chain make for a smooth shifting system, even under power, and solidify this as one of the most advanced drivetrain/motor combinations on the market.

Top-quality suspension is on offer here, with the 170mm Fox Factory 38 delivering composure on even the biggest hits, while the 2024 Fox X2 factory remains one of the best-performing and adjustable shocks to date. An SDG Bel Air V3 Max saddle provides proven comfort and is attached to the latest YT Postman V2 dropper post with a max drop of 230mm. A Renthal Apex stem and Fatbar combo keep the cockpit looking factory, and SRAM Code RSC brakes with HS2 rotors keep Scandi-flicks on the agenda. Rounding out the spec are the Crankbrothers Synthesis aluminum wheels with Industry Nine 1/1 hubs.

CORE 3

Sharing the same EP801 motor and 720Wh battery as its Core 5 big brother, the CORE 3 gets into the mix with a hard-hitting freeride spec. Highlights include the Fox DHX Performance coil shock, Fox 38 Performance fork, a 12-speed Shimano SLX drivetrain, Renthal cockpit, YT Postman V2 dropper, Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels, and SRAM Code R brakes.

CORE 1

Last but not least, the new Core 1 marks the entry point to the Decoy MX platform. A coil shock features here in the form of RockShox's Deluxe Coil, which keeps setup simple with rebound adjustment and increasing spring rates through the five-size range: 300lbs (S), 350lbs (M+L), 400lbs (XL), and 450lbs (XXL). The 38mm stanchions of the 170mm RockShox Domain fork deliver precise steering in the chunk, and powerful, low-maintenance SRAM DB8 brakes offer potent stopping power. Further highlights include a 12-speed Shimano Deore drivetrain, e*thirteen cockpit, durable Sunringle Duroc wheels, and the YT Postman V2 dropper.

Whatever price point you choose, you'll find premium, high-end rubber. All Decoy Core models feature Maxxis DoubleDown casing tires; an Assegai up front, and a Minion DHR II in the rear, with high levels of grip provided by the 3C MaxxGrip/MaxxTerra compounds.

CORE 5 €7999 EU / $8499 USD / £7999 GBP / $11999 CAD
CORE 3 €5999 EU / $6499 USD / £5999 GBP / $8999 CAD
CORE 1 €4999 EU / $4999 USD / £4999 GBP / $6999 CAD


Note: DECOY Core 1/3/5 batteries are compatible with Shimano’s Gen 2 EP801 & EP6 motor systems only. For more information head to www.yt-industries.com

16 Comments
  • 12 1
 they should have put the shimano linkglide on it. Something made for bikes and none of this auto shift bs. Who wants that?
  • 3 0
 I have to thank yt for peaking my interest in ebikes 4.5 years ago when this came out. Never bought one, went the specialized route. I can't believe they haven't updated the geometry since then though. It's long overdue.
  • 1 0
 Yea its 4.5 years old and about 6-7 years old geo wise… at least they finally got the 700ma battery out that they promised at launch
  • 2 0
 Already on sale! But the geo numbers need a legit refresh. The reach on a large is stupid short and for such an aggressive bike, the head angle could probably do with a little tilt back.
  • 1 2
 whoever's in charge of product management at yt for ebikes should fired. your customers want a low power ebike because they just want a little help getting up the hills. they are not going to buy it because they want a diminished spec/cheaper build
  • 1 0
 I love my Decoy and it has been flawless in the 18 or so months I've owned. I'd love to see YT come out with an E-zzo lightweight e.
  • 1 0
 Yea I’d be interested in an Ezzo for sure…
  • 2 0
 Still no updated design/geo? Wild
  • 1 0
 I had a 2019 for four years- not a single issue with anything. Very good value for money.
  • 1 0
 Bikes are already 25% off on their website, please stop bothering at this point and just revise the MSRP already.
  • 1 0
 Are they starting the prices lower than before?
  • 2 0
 YT's US site lists them all on sale.
Core 5: $6399
Core 3: $4899
Core 1: $3749
  • 1 0
 Meh, they still don't have a lightweight ebike.
Below threshold threads are hidden







