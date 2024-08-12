Industry Digest: Caveworks' Alternative Smart Bike Option, Mixed Outcomes in the Latest Revenue Reports & More

Fox said sales of its bike products in the half were down $87.9 million — or 39.3% — from the same period last year. The company said its second-quarter bike sales were up 52% from the first quarter, however.



"Within bike, we are seeing positive signals that the OEM inventory destocking phase which we have been discussing over the last several quarters, is nearing its conclusion," CEO Mike Dennison said in a conference call with investors Thursday. Dennison said the U.S. market remains "in a state of transition" but the European market is returning to normal. And he said sales to e-bike makers are exceeding expectations.

