Industry Digest: Caveworks' Alternative Smart Bike Option, Mixed Outcomes in the Latest Revenue Reports & More

Colorado entrepreneurs offer smart bike alternativeBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Caveworks, a Colorado-based startup, is offering an indoor smart bike alternative — a highly adjustable indoor-only bike designed to be used with a direct-drive smart (or dumb) trainer.
The Caveworks RIVET will be available as a singlespeed or geared model. Both use a powder-coated steel frame with a standard 30.9 seatpost, 68mm threaded bottom bracket and a custom adjustable aluminum stem that has 12 centimeters of fore-and-aft adjustability, allowing it to fit riders from about 4-foot-10 to 6-foot-six. The Rivet works with any trainer that can be used with a 12x142mm rear thru axle.
Jason Haney, Caveworks' founder and CEO, and Anthony Lenz, its president, both have experience in the bike industry and have been developing the Rivet for over two years. The development process included analyzing available bike frame geometries to ensure Rivet owners could duplicate a wide range of bike fits. The company is having the 4130 chromoly frame made in Mexico.
As sale discussions continue, Vista Outdoor’s Revelyst unit sees sales and earnings declinesBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Sales declined 13.6% and gross profit decreased 14.2% in the most recent quarter for Vista Outdoor's Revelyst business unit, which includes its bicycle-related brands. The company continues to negotiate with two potential buyers for its Kinetic Group ammunition business and for the entire business. And its board recently announced it's exploring "a full range of alternatives" for Revelyst.
For Revelyst Adventure Sports, the group that contains Fox Racing, Giro, Bell, CamelBak, Blackburn, and QuietKat, sales were down 12% from the same period last year, to $127 million.
In a statement, Eric Nyman, the co-CEO of Vista Outdoor and CEO of Revelyst, said, "We continue to leverage our portfolio of category-defining Power Brands to win market share despite challenges related to market softness, order timing and divestitures. ... at Fox, Bell, Giro and CamelBak, we are capturing share across numerous categories, including Helmets, Mountain Bike Protection and Bike Hydration despite a declining market environment."
Bike product sales down almost 40% at Fox Factory in the first halfBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Fox Factory says "ongoing channel inventory recalibration and, to a lesser extent, lower-end consumer demand" contributed to a decline in sales of bicycle products in its fiscal first half and second quarter, announced Thursday.
Fox said sales of its bike products in the half were down $87.9 million — or 39.3% — from the same period last year. The company said its second-quarter bike sales were up 52% from the first quarter, however.
"Within bike, we are seeing positive signals that the OEM inventory destocking phase which we have been discussing over the last several quarters, is nearing its conclusion," CEO Mike Dennison said in a conference call with investors Thursday. Dennison said the U.S. market remains "in a state of transition" but the European market is returning to normal. And he said sales to e-bike makers are exceeding expectations.
Troy Lee buys his company backBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Troy Lee has bought Troy Lee Designs back from 2Ride Holding, which acquired the brand in 2022 from SBJ Capital. (SBJ had invested in the company in 2016.)
Troy Lee said the motorcycle and bike accessory brand will move forward as an independent company.
"Enhanced investments will enable Troy Lee Designs to deliver exceptional products, including helmets, technical gear, protection, and sportswear, to our valued dealers, distributors, consumers, and enthusiasts," the company said.
Lee serves as Chairman, strategic brand advisor, and "inspirational leader."
“I’m incredibly passionate about our brand and our future. With strong leadership and dedicated partners, I’m stoked for what’s ahead. Peace & Wheelies!” Lee said.
Life Time Group income and revenues increaseBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Life Time Group Holdings, the parent company of events including the Sea Otter Classic, Unbound Gravel and Leadville 100, announced that its sales were up 18.9% in the second quarter to $667.8 million.
Life Time gets the vast majority of its business in the fitness club business; it operated 175 clubs at the close of the quarter. It did not mention its bike events in its quarterly report. Life Time's "other" revenue from outside its fitness center businesses increased to $39 million in the first half this year, up from $33 million in the period last year.
With Fitness segment driving growth, Garmin revenues rise 14%By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Led by the Fitness segment's double-digit growth, Garmin Ltd. second-quarter revenues increased 14% compared to the same period last year.
For the quarter ending June 29, Garmin reported sales of $1.51 billion with operating income increasing 20% to $342 million.
Fitness segment revenue, which includes cycling product sales, was $428 million, a 28% year-over-year increase.
Shimano bike-related sales down 21% year-over-year in first halfBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Shimano bike component sales decreased 20.7% year-over-year in the first half with the brand saying global market inventories remain elevated.
Net sales from this segment that ended June 30 were 162,594 million yen ($1.05 billion), and operating income was 24,328 million yen, a 42.2% decrease. Shimano’s overall net sales were 216,887 million yen, compared with 263,250 million yen at the same time last year, a decrease of 17.6%.
On a quarterly basis, second-quarter bike division sales were 86,504 million yen, down 18.9% from the same period last year.
“While the strong interest in bicycles continued as a long-term trend, supply and demand adjustments of completed bicycles continued, and global market inventories generally remained high,” Shimano said.
Jake Dudek named Scott USA chief operating officerBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Scott USA named Jake Dudek chief operating officer, effective immediately. Dudek has more than 15 years of experience in operations, finance, and analytics in consumer product and retail businesses.
He will oversee teams across finance, operations, and e-commerce, driving the commercial strategy and operational efficiency for Scott's U.S. sporting equipment brands. Scott USA told BRAIN this is a new role at the company.
"Jake's strong character and extensive background in competitive strategy, supply chain analytics, and finance, combined with his proven track record of scaling operations and driving business growth, make him the ideal leader to elevate our brand and capitalize on the significant opportunities in the U.S. market," said Hap Seliga, who was named Scott USA president last month.
Sports category drives MIPS' 31% net sales growth in Q2By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Led by growth in the Sports category — which includes bike helmets — MIPS' second-quarter net sales increased 31% year-over-year.
For the quarter that ended in June, MIPS' net sales were SEK 133 million ($12.6 million), compared with SEK 102 million at the same time last year. For the Sports category, revenues increased 33% to SEK 122 million for the quarter, topping the helmet technology company's other two categories, Motorcycle and Safety.
"Inventory levels at both our customers and retailers have now returned to healthier levels," said Max Strandwitz, MIPS' president and CEO, about the bike sub-category.
Classified hires former Shimano Europe marketing director as Chief Commercial OfficerBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Belgian drivetrain startup Classified has hired Dennis Weijers as its Chief Commercial Officer. Weijers was most recently the marketing director for Shimano Europe.
Prior to Shimano, Weijers held various leadership roles at TomTom.
Classified CEO Mathias Plouvier said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dennis to the Classified leadership team. His extensive experience and proven track record in the cycling and sports technology sectors make him the ideal candidate to help steer Classified into its next phase of growth."
Weijers will oversee all commercial operations, including sales, marketing, and customer engagement strategies.
Thule Q2 net sales up 2% as new financing agreement announcedBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Thule Group's net sales increased 2.3% year-over-year in the second quarter when the carrier brand also reached agreement for new financing with selected Nordic banks and also acquired a small German bike trailer company.
Net sales for the quarter ending in June were SEK 3,099 million ($294 million), compared with SEK 3,029 million at the same time last year. The new financing agreement is for 400 million euros and consists of a revolving credit facility of 320 million euros and a 80 million euro long-term loan.
Region Americas sales increased 1.8% to SEK 796 million year-over-year, with Thule saying the North American market remains challenging and the U.S. growth "weak but positive."
All this said, I'm never going to buy one of these but I do see the practicality of it for certain households or even small private gyms.
The other thing of course, direct drive trainers are the expensive kind. With them having full control over the frame shape, it shouldn't have been too hard to make it also compatible with the indoor trainers that work with a rear wheel.