According to the brand, bikes with the 32-inch wheel size is for riders that are about the size of Kobe Bryant (six-foot-six) while the 36er is for someone more like Shaquille O'Neal (seven-foot-one). The 32-inch model will come in XL and 2XL sizes, while the 36-inch model comes in 3XL and 4XL.



The 32-inch bike comes with DirtySixer Vee T-Monster 2.4-inch wide tires, while the larger wheel comes with the same tire in 2.25-inches wide. The company said the wider tire on the 32-inch bike makes it more of a mountain bike suitable for singletrack riding, while the 36-inch is better suited for gravel roads and commuting.

