DirtySixer crowdfunds e-bikes with 32-inch and 36-inch wheelsBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
DirtySixer is conducting a crowd-funding campaign to build e-bikes with 36-inch and 32-inch wheels. The company has been selling 36-inch wheel bikes and e-bikes for several years, and teased a 32-inch prototype in 2017. Now it is bringing the 32-inch size to market with the campaign.
According to the brand, bikes with the 32-inch wheel size is for riders that are about the size of Kobe Bryant (six-foot-six) while the 36er is for someone more like Shaquille O'Neal (seven-foot-one). The 32-inch model will come in XL and 2XL sizes, while the 36-inch model comes in 3XL and 4XL.
The 32-inch bike comes with DirtySixer Vee T-Monster 2.4-inch wide tires, while the larger wheel comes with the same tire in 2.25-inches wide. The company said the wider tire on the 32-inch bike makes it more of a mountain bike suitable for singletrack riding, while the 36-inch is better suited for gravel roads and commuting.
Delta Cycle and Dimension brand stem raisers recalled because of fall hazardBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Delta Cycle and Dimension stem raisers are being recalled because they can shift during use and pose a fall hazard.
The recall affects about 500,000 units sold in the U.S., and about 8,510 sold in Canada. The affected Delta Cycle stem raisers are model numbers TD3318B, TD3318S, TD3418B, and TD3418S. The Dimension model numbers are SM1977 and SM1979. All of the models were sold in black and silver and measure between 5 and 7 inches high.
House passes EXPLORE Act to enhance land and water managementBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences (EXPLORE) Act, legislation supported by outdoor and bike industry groups.
The Senate is expected to discuss the bill in the coming weeks and has introduced bipartisan companion legislation — America's Outdoor Recreation Act — that has advanced out of committee.
The EXPLORE Act contains many bills that the Outdoor Alliance and its partners have helped develop and refine with lawmakers, including:
- The Biking on Long Distance Trails (BOLT) Act, identifying and creating more long-distance bike trails.
- The Protecting America's Rock Climbing Act, safeguarding wilderness climbing.
- The Simplifying Outdoor Access for Recreation Act, improving recreational permitting for outfitters and guides.
- Codifying the Federal Interagency Council on Outdoor Recreation and the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership, which funds parks and green spaces in neighborhoods that need it most.
Thule recalls RideAlong kids bike seats over chemical concernBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Thule is recalling some RideAlong rear-mounted kids bike seats because the harness padding can contain an excess of a flame-retardant chemical that can be toxic if ingested or comes into contact with skin or eyes.
The recall involves about 8,640 units sold in the U.S., and about 3,880 sold in Canada.
Consumers should stop using the RideAlong and contact Thule Group to register for free replacement harness padding and to receive instructions on how to return the recalled padding.
Canfield Bikes moving again, this time to Poncha Springs, ColoradoBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Canfield Bikes announced Wednesday it is relocating from Fruita to a location just outside Salida that includes a larger warehouse, connected office and retail space, and eventually will offer mountain bike demos and rentals.
The warehouse with additional shipping bays allows the brand to receive, store, and ship a larger volume of products. The new space also has multiple work benches and stands.
For the first time, Canfield will have demos and rentals available at the new location — which is not yet open to the public — beginning in late spring/early summer.
Bike industry safe after Taiwan earthquakeBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Industry members in Taiwan say Wednesday's 7.4 magnitude earthquake did little more than shake up residents and perhaps knock some products off the shelves.
The earthquake, the strongest on the island since the September 1999 Jiji earthquake, left at least nine people dead and hundreds injured, according to news reports. The quake severely damaged buildings in some cities. It was centered off the east coast of the island and affected the capital city of Taipei. However, many of Taiwan's bike factories are in Taichung, which is on the west coast.
MyStromer, Revolt Zycling settle patent infringement suitBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
MyStromer AG and Revolt Zycling AG settled a patent infringement lawsuit with the latter signing a cease-and-desist order and agreeing to pay a confidential settlement amount.
The Swiss Federal Patent Court and the Unified Patent Court ordered Revolt to stop manufacturing and marketing its first-generation Opium e-bikes, which are now banned from sale in Switzerland and various European Union markets.
MyStromer filed the suit for design infringement of the ST7 model. As part of the settlement, Revolt rescinds the nullity claims against the design, and myStromer grants a frame design license for certain models.
Container of e-bikes valued at more than $500k stolen from British Columbia warehouseBy: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
A 40-foot shipping container with 150 Biktrix e-bikes valued at more than $500,000 — including some 2025 prototypes — was stolen from a warehouse here during the early morning hours of March 19.
According to Delta Police, a white Freightliner semi-tractor with "Ryder" written on the doors entered the warehouse at 1:01 a.m. A man and woman wearing dark clothing exited the truck and connected the trailer and drove away within minutes. The theft was reported 12 hours later to Delta Police.
On Friday, Langley Township officers found an empty semi-trailer illegally parked and missing the license plate that transported the e-bikes, according to police.
Mancini sentenced to 71 months in prison in securities fraud caseBy: Jane Primerano // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Samuel J. Mancini is scheduled to report to the U. S. Bureau of Prisons in Colorado on Tuesday, April 2.
Mancini, who pled guilty to securities fraud, was sentenced to 71 months in federal prison after a day-long hearing in Federal court here on Tuesday. He was arrested in Denver in 2020 on fraud charges.
Mancini was accused of raising over $10 million from several investors to acquire legacy Italian cycling brands including De Rosa Cycles, De Marchi Apparel, Limar Helmets, and Gruppo Srl, the parent of Cinelli and Columbus. None of the acquisitions was completed and some of the investors said they never got their money back. Prosecutors said Mancini, the CEO of Outdoor Capital Partners, had engaged in a "Ponzi-like" scheme, using some funds earmarked for investments for personal use and to pay back earlier investors who were demanding their money back.
Despite turbulent times, Haro Bikes is expanding and upgrading its model lineupBy: Dean Yobbi // Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Unlike many in the industry, Haro Bikes has been busy expanding instead of contracting. Unburdened by inventory concerns that have choked much of the industry, the longtime BMX and mountain bike brand is preparing what new Global Chief Commercial Officer Lars Hjort termed a full-line bike offering.
"It's a challenging but exciting time for us," Hjort said at Taipei Cycle on Thursday. He joined the company at the beginning of the year after stints at Specialized, Felt, and Marin.
In addition to Hjort, within the past year, Haro hired CEO Bjarke Rasmussen, formerly vice president of global operations for Cycling Sports Group; senior engineer Ty Buckenberger, formerly with Specialized; supply chain director Grasie Ooi, formerly with Blix Bicycles Inc.; and chief marketing officer Megan Tompkins, who has worked for Crankbrothers, Specialized, Shimano and BRAIN.
