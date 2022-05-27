Industry Digest: eBike Regulation, Stolen Bikes, Zwift Layoffs & More

The former employees tell BRAIN that Wahoo has let go around 50 employees, across several departments and at its facilities in Georgia; Boulder, Colorado; Reno, Nevada; and Tasmania. One former employee said he'd been told Wahoo trimmed its workforce by 20%. A Wahoo spokesperson told BRAIN the impact of the changes is "very minimal."



"Last week strategic changes were made to support the growth and development of Wahoo," the spokesperson said. "We didn’t take these decisions lightly, but we made them to ensure Wahoo can maintain focus on new innovative products and services. The needs of athletes are evolving and our areas of emphasis need to do the same. We greatly value the contributions of our talented colleagues and are committed to supporting impacted team members in their transitions."

