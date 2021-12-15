close
Industry Digest: Ellsworth's New Owners, Shimano Shuts Down Fake Website & 2022 Predictions

Dec 15, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. In each installment, you might find patents, mergers, financial reports and industry gossip.


RP Designs acquires Ellsworth brand
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

New cycling component company RP Designs has acquired mountain bike brand Ellsworth from the ASG Group. RP Designs and Ellsworth will offer a complete bike lineup, components, and accessories. Ellsworth will continue to focus on designing and manufacturing mountain bikes and operate separately from RP Designs.

RP Designs, which was started this year by CEO Rudi Pienaar to develop cycling smart technology, has four patents pending, including the Smart-Cockpit, which has a crowdfunding campaign under way at StartEngine with 20 investors and $49,772 raised as of Wednesday afternoon. The Smart-Cockpit is an integrated touch screen built into the handlebar that features wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto technology. RP Designs said the Ellsworth Truth will be the first mountain bike offered with the Smart-Cockpit. Truth pre-orders will begin in March with the deliveries expected in June.
Ellsworth PR

"RP Designs' core mission is to drive rapid and targeted innovation in products designed for the broader cycling sector, and the Ellsworth brand is a great fit," Pienaar said. "Not only will we instill the company's core mission into every Ellsworth product, but products will have RP Designs technology either as standard or as an option, which we expect will drive tremendous value for riders and stakeholders alike."

(Read more.)



Vosper: Five things that might happen in 2022. Or not.
By: Rick Vosper

It's the time of year when people ask what happens next for the bike business. And business has been booming for two years now, but nothing lasts forever. So, what's next?

Lots of things, doubtlessly, ranging from the tantalizing to the disastrous. Here are five of the most interesting possibilities that might (or might not) actually happen to our industry in the next twelve months, together with an estimate of their likelihood.
But what about Zipper Tires

(Read more.)



Bianchi plans carbon frame factory and headquarters in Italy
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Bianchi has unveiled plans to build a new headquarters building and factory in Trevilglio, Italy. The 30,000 square meter (325,000 square foot) facility will have about 17,000 square meters devoted to bike production. Production is expected to begin in 2023. At full capacity, the factory will be able to make 1,000 bikes per day.

Bianchi CEO Fabrizio Scalzotto went over the plans Thursday at the company's current headquarters in Via delle Battaglie – which has been home to the company for over 50 years.

(Read more.)



Shimano gets fake clearance website taken down
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News


Shimano says it successfully petitioned the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers to have an e-commerce website taken down because it was posing as a Shimano company site.

Shimano warned the public about the site in October.

"After discovering the site in question, we promptly sent a petition for its closure to the relevant agencies and organizations, including sending a warning letter, and we have confirmed that the site was closed in early December," Shimano announced Wednesday. "We will continue to take resolute action against any suspicious websites posing as our company or our group."

(Read more.)



Industry still struggles to grasp impact of e-bikes
By: Marc Sani

As PeopleForBikes' Electric Bicycle Summit—a one-day affair—got underway late last week, a key takeaway was this: The industry is struggling to understand the impact of a fast-growing e-bike boom.

Whether it's unit sales, average selling price, inventory, supply chain snafus, rider usage, safety training, reporting e-bike injuries and deaths, supplier and seller liability, battery recycling, new trends in advocacy or the impact of internet sales, the industry lacks accurate baselines to measure the future potential of the e-bike industry.

(Read more.)


MIPS unveils Virtual Test Lab that can shorten helmet development times
By: Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Helmet technology company MIPS continues to refine concept testing with the introduction of its Virtual Test Lab, helping brands develop new designs without physical prototype production.

According to MIPS, VTL will enable brands to understand early how a helmet performs in linear and rotational testing, reducing development time. It will be more environmentally friendly, with less re-tooling and material consumed, while also being more cost-effective.
MIPS headquarters

(Read more.)



  • 39 0
 I honestly did not know Ellsworth was still around.
  • 8 0
 So is Tab. In both cases, you really need to look to find it, and really, why would you?
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie: was having the Tab discussion literally 2 days ago lol
  • 1 0
 Came here to say the same thing. I had one of their Al road frames back in the early 00's and it was nice, but have not seen an Ellsworth since my college days. How many lbs did the old Dare's weigh anyway?
  • 1 0
 And I’m not sure it’s brand recognition has any value. Can’t remember actually ever wanting one.
  • 1 0
 I didn't know they were owned by Shimano. Or that Pandas can handle firearms.
  • 19 0
 I'm not sure that putting Android Auto in the handlebars is what Ellsworth needs to rise from the ashes
  • 3 0
 Agreed but I do hope somehow Ellsworth somehow finds a way to survive and thrive. Though I've never personally had much interest in Ellsworth I can appreciate that they were a pretty important small brand at one point.
  • 3 0
 @grampa:

I always think of OG’s like Tyler Super T dropping cliffs on his.
  • 3 0
 Ellsworth meeting:
- Ok people, lots of people think our bikes are ugly, they just don't look good, so they won't buy them. What should we do?
- We could had a touch screen?
- Everybody heard the guy, go guys, we've got a plan
  • 14 0
 Mid December shimona.com starts accepting orders for SXL and Deora components
  • 1 0
 They have smokin deals on that site.
  • 2 0
 Ma ma ma my shimona
  • 9 0
 Ellsworth is going to see web traffic explode today. Not because of interest but because everyone collectively remembered they make bikes still.
  • 7 0
 Ellsworth, if you read this, go back to simple aluminum tubing, make your rear triangles look like triangles, give us modern geometry and good customer service. Oh, and modernize your logo. Keep it simple.
  • 5 1
 Design company bought Ellsworth. Finally someone is sick of Ellsworth ugly bikes and decided to take over.
  • 2 1
 As shallow as it is, your bike can perform beautifully but if its an ugly POS you won't see sales and popularity skyrocket. there will be the niche, die hard followers and believers but it won't ever be mainstream. Ellsworth, Orange take note if you care about that. If you don't, you do you.
  • 3 0
 I wouldn't compare Orange and Ellsworth. To me, Orange seems like a no nonsense brand. Ellsworth, now that they think you need electronics inside the handlebar, seems all about nonsense.
  • 1 0
 They could call it Apple bike play and Android Bike. Designed to ensure hikers don’t make it off the trail alive. It’s advised that you carry bike speaker on your bike or camalbak to spook horse out of the way. Can you quickly change your playlist before falling off a cliff head on crashing into another rider? Will trails forks come out with a compatible app? I’ve never understood folks with these big bike computers. Have fun crashing guy…
  • 2 0
 Ellsworth deciding that bicycle component shortages aren't enough, and want their products to be tied up with the semiconductor shortages plaguing the PC and automotive markets too.
  • 3 0
 So we'll have riders staring at a screen rather than paying attention. That will go along way for trail conflict.
  • 3 0
 Just what’s needed to make Ellsworth even less attractive, and that’s the Truth
  • 4 0
 Ellsworthless
  • 1 0
 I don't mind e-bikes, but please stop buying them for a while. Normal bikes need the parts that companies are allocating to e-bikes
  • 2 0
 I loved the Ellsworth Dare ...back in the day. It looked "medieval", and Super T threw it off some crazy stuff.
  • 1 0
 If there's such a thing as brand equity, would the name ellsworth not be the equivalent of brand cost, or even debt? Why resurrect that??
  • 1 0
 I remember Josh Bender being among the first to race sea otter "dh" on a 29er, Ellsworth no less.
Am I hallucinating?
  • 2 0
 Ellsworth, play Dokken
  • 1 0
 And then there's the Bianchi frame.....ugh.
  • 1 0
 Ellsworth really lost its niche, bikes are looking like trash
  • 1 0
 $3600 for an Ellsworth frame. Solid.

