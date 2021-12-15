Industry Digest: Ellsworth's New Owners, Shimano Shuts Down Fake Website & 2022 Predictions

Industry Digest

RP Designs acquires Ellsworth brand

RP Designs, which was started this year by CEO Rudi Pienaar to develop cycling smart technology, has four patents pending, including the Smart-Cockpit, which has a crowdfunding campaign under way at StartEngine with 20 investors and $49,772 raised as of Wednesday afternoon. The Smart-Cockpit is an integrated touch screen built into the handlebar that features wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto technology. RP Designs said the Ellsworth Truth will be the first mountain bike offered with the Smart-Cockpit. Truth pre-orders will begin in March with the deliveries expected in June.



Vosper: Five things that might happen in 2022. Or not.

It's the time of year when people ask what happens next for the bike business. And business has been booming for two years now, but nothing lasts forever. So, what's next?



Lots of things, doubtlessly, ranging from the tantalizing to the disastrous. Here are five of the most interesting possibilities that might (or might not) actually happen to our industry in the next twelve months, together with an estimate of their likelihood.



Bianchi plans carbon frame factory and headquarters in Italy

Bianchi has unveiled plans to build a new headquarters building and factory in Trevilglio, Italy. The 30,000 square meter (325,000 square foot) facility will have about 17,000 square meters devoted to bike production. Production is expected to begin in 2023. At full capacity, the factory will be able to make 1,000 bikes per day.



Bianchi CEO Fabrizio Scalzotto went over the plans Thursday at the company's current headquarters in Via delle Battaglie – which has been home to the company for over 50 years.



Shimano gets fake clearance website taken down





"After discovering the site in question, we promptly sent a petition for its closure to the relevant agencies and organizations, including sending a warning letter, and we have confirmed that the site was closed in early December," Shimano announced Wednesday. "We will continue to take resolute action against any suspicious websites posing as our company or our group."

Shimano warned the public about the site in October "After discovering the site in question, we promptly sent a petition for its closure to the relevant agencies and organizations, including sending a warning letter, and we have confirmed that the site was closed in early December," Shimano announced Wednesday. "We will continue to take resolute action against any suspicious websites posing as our company or our group."

Industry still struggles to grasp impact of e-bikes

As PeopleForBikes' Electric Bicycle Summit—a one-day affair—got underway late last week, a key takeaway was this: The industry is struggling to understand the impact of a fast-growing e-bike boom.



Whether it's unit sales, average selling price, inventory, supply chain snafus, rider usage, safety training, reporting e-bike injuries and deaths, supplier and seller liability, battery recycling, new trends in advocacy or the impact of internet sales, the industry lacks accurate baselines to measure the future potential of the e-bike industry.



MIPS unveils Virtual Test Lab that can shorten helmet development times

Helmet technology company MIPS continues to refine concept testing with the introduction of its Virtual Test Lab, helping brands develop new designs without physical prototype production.



According to MIPS, VTL will enable brands to understand early how a helmet performs in linear and rotational testing, reducing development time. It will be more environmentally friendly, with less re-tooling and material consumed, while also being more cost-effective.

