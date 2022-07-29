Industry Digest: Eurobike Attendance Down, Gary Fisher No Longer with Trek & More

Industry Digest

Sidi Sport acquired by Italian investment company

According to an Italmobiliare news release, all Sidi Sport capital will be acquired, in addition to the net cash held by the company on Aug. 31, 2022. The completion of the deal, subject to a corporate reorganization that includes the spin-off of certain properties, is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of this year.



2022 handmade show canceled due to lack of exhibitor interest

Show director Don Walker told BRAIN that about 65 exhibitors had committed to the show, which was planned for September in Denver. The 2019 show in Sacramento had 219 exhibitors; about 125 had committed to a 2021 show in Dallas before that was canceled.



"Even if I pulled it off with 75 or 85 exhibitors, that's not enough to attract a good crowd to come in the door," he said.



Layoffs at Whoop and Rad Power

Whoop, based in Boston, let go about 15% of its workforce. Rad Power, based near Seattle, Washington, laid off 63 employees. Rad Power had let go 100 workers in April.



Ben Foster, Whoop’s former chief product officer, let go. On his LinkedIn page, Foster said it was the right decision.



“While a decision like this is never “easy”, it was definitely “right”, and one I endorsed despite its personal impact,” Foster wrote.



Jay Townley: “The future ain’t what it used to be”

We all know the bicycle business supply chain got totally out of kilter. What some of you don’t know is this started in 2019 because of the imposition of Section 301 punitive tariffs on Chinese imports and got far worse when Covid-19 hit during the first quarter of 2020, causing order reductions and cancellations, followed shortly thereafter by surging consumer demand that started the bullwhip effect through the channel of trade, consisting of aggressive forecasts and orders for as much as suppliers could make and ship.



Jason Schiers named GT managing director

In a news release, GT said Schiers' experience in product design, sourcing, brand building, and knowledge of the industry will benefit the company as a global BMX, mountain bike, and gravel brand.



"I got serious about mountain biking in the late '80s, owning a GT was the goal," Schiers said. "I obsessed about getting one. Fast forward 30-plus years later, for me to have the opportunity to join the GT team and obsess about the same things that made GT so rad back then is surreal. I hope adding some of my crazy to GT's future will result in the same innovative and iconic things that the brand was built on."



Eurobike trade attendance down from pre-pandemic level

"Despite travel restrictions, flight cancellations and coronavirus-related difficulties, the event reached a level that we last saw before the pandemic," said its managing director, Stefan Reisinger. "Industry, trade, policymakers and all fans of the bicycle are sending out a clear signal from Frankfurt: cycling must be further bolstered and encouraged."



No longer with Trek, Gary Fisher is having fun being Gary Fisher at Eurobike

"We parted ways ... so now Gary is going out and doing some Gary things," Fisher told BRAIN, suggesting a theme for this article.



Fisher said he's now free to work for other companies and develop products. Trek Bicycle owns the Gary Fisher Bicycles trademark, but he can use the Gary Fisher name on products including helmets and apparel. On Sunday, Fisher was hanging out in the Benno Bikes booth and wearing a Benno T-shirt, but he said we shouldn't assume any kind of partnership with that company.



Alchemy Bikes opens new US headquarters, offers free overnight stay with bike purchase

Celebrating the move from Denver, Alchemy teamed with Origin Hotel Red Rocks and other local businesses to create the buyer experience called DARE: Golden Package.



The purchase of an Alchemy bike includes a tour of the new Ride Experience Center, bike fit, and bike shipment if the customer doesn't opt to take it with them. DARE stands for Discover Alchemy's Ride Experience. The promotion will launch in mid-July.



Taiwan bike exports up 28% through April

The figures from the country's Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Taiwan Bicycle Association show that exports of components grew the most, while revenue generated by the exports of e-bikes is projected to exceed that of traditional bicycles this year.



North America and the European Union remain the biggest markets for Taiwan's e-bike exports.



Joe Hawk retires after 29 years at Haro Bikes

"The recent company moves have opened the door for my departure, and I am excited for all at Haro as well as for my next steps forward," Hawk said. "When I look back, it will always be about the relationships and the friendships I have made along the way. With a combined 40 years, there have been a ton of them, and I am super grateful for those."



Before joining Haro Bikes in 1993 as COO, Hawk was director of marketing at Raleigh for nearly 10 years.

