Industry Digest: Fox Factory Completes Marucci Sports Purchase, 'Ranger Trek' Trademark Appeals & More

Launching in November through Seedrs, the campaign will help support Pashley's overall growth strategy.



"We're a business with our eyes very much on the future as we approach our centenary," said Adrian Williams, Pashley's chairman. "In an industry where 98% of cycles sold in Britain are shipped in from overseas, Pashley is very proud to do things differently. We build every cycle by hand at our factory in the Midlands, just as we have since the 1920s. At the very heart of our business remains excellence in British design, innovation, and quality UK manufacturing."

